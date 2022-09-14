Read full article on original website
Tyler Stone – Hoffman, MN
Tyler Stone, 18, of Hoffman, MN died Sunday, September 11, 2022 as the result of an automobile accident. A funeral service was September 17, 2022 at the West Central Area Secondary Football Field in Barrett, MN. Tyler David Larson Stone was born July 25, 2004 at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls to David Johnathon and Kelsey Lynne. He was baptized and confirmed at the First Presbyterian Church in Ashby, MN. Tyler attended elementary school in Breckenridge, before moving and attending West Central Area Secondary School in Barrett. He participated in football, wrestling, track & field and elementary baseball. He had future plans of being a collegiate athlete and study in an Ag related field. Tyler was also accomplished in horseshoes, where he won many awards and was the 2017 Junior Pitch Champion. Tyler was very proud of his work and currently worked at Starner Farms and DHS Grain Systems. Tyler enjoyed farming, building campfires, 4-wheeling, go-ing to the Black Hills, sports, dirt track racing, adventure and anything outdoors. He could often be seen doing what he loved, hunting ducks and geese, deer, pheasant and the occasional pigeon. Recently he took up golfing which he enjoyed with his special friend, Lexi Hunter. Family was very important to Tyler and he shared a special bond with Grandpa and Grandma Larson. He was a hard worker, helpful, humble, kind and had a big heart. He could be seen as having a tough exterior and a sweet inside. Tyler was not shy and enjoyed being around his family and many friends. He was a gym rat who spent time lifting weights, hanging with his friends and supporting his siblings in all their activities. He enjoyed watching the sunrise and sunset. Tyler will be missed by all who knew him and made a lasting impression on all who called him family and friend. God bless the memory of Tyler David Larson Stone. He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents; grandfather, David W Stone; and grandpa, Tom Rach. Tyler is survived by his father, David (Abby) Stone of Hoffman, MN; mother, Kelsey (Kevin Fick) Nordick of Campbell, MN; siblings, Devin, Levi, Brody, Colin, Taryne and Kaylee; dear friend, Lexi Hunter; paternal grandparents, Dave (Marilyn) Stone-Bauer of McIntosh, MN; maternal grandparents, Alan (Janet) Larson of Evansville, MN; aunts, Shari Qual, Karin (Dan) Preisler, Loni (Jer) Jirik and Kayla (Matt) Kvacik; farm family, step-dad, Jared Nordick of Rothsay, Gerald (Cathy) Nordick of Breckenridge, MN, Gaylen Affield of Fergus Falls, MN, David (Cheryl) Starner Sr, David Starner Jr. along with numerous cousins and a host of friends. The family encouraged any athletes to wear their respective team jerseys and welcomed anyone local with a tractor to drive it to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Tyler Stone Memorial Fund at the Viking Bank, PO Box 10, Ashby, MN 56309. Funeral arrangements were with the Erickson-Smith Funeral Home of Elbow Lake-Hoffman. Condolences can be made online EricksonSmithFH.com.
Shirley Kay (Osmon) Frigaard – Dalton, MN
Shirley Kay (Osmon) Frigaard, child of God, was born July 18, 1944 to Norma (Lysne) and Thomas Osmon. She died September 13, 2022 at the age of 78, exactly 6 months after her husband, Loren. Shirley was life-long member of Our Savior’s-Ten Mile Lake Lutheran Church of Dalton, Minnesota and it’s WELCA. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. April 16, 1971 Shirley married Loren Joseph Fri-gaard. Together they raised four children: Lynnette Nelson of Orono, MN; Lori (Dean) Thorsen of Dalton, MN; Kyle (Christy) Frigaard of Dalton, MN and Kari (Tim) Gulovich of Pinehurst, NC. Loren and Shirley worked side by side on their century-old farm, milking cows, raising chickens and beef cattle, and sowing and reaping small grains. They instilled into their children, a love and respect for all things God created: animals, nature and people. Shirley was a grandmother to 10: Race and Dain Nelson, Jessica (Chad) Mammenga, Mitchell Thorsen, Theodore Frigaard, Chandler (Peter) Johnson, Emily and Kellen Frigaard, Elizabeth and Anika Gulovich. She was also “Grandma Great” to four little ones: Harper, Everett and Graham Mammenga, and Joseph Johnson. They were all a source of great delight to Shirley. She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; brother, Jerry Osmon and brother-in-law, Daryl Fri-gaard. Shirley is survived by her children and their families, all of whom were a source of great pride for her. Also surviving Shirley are her sisters-in-law, Judith Osmon of Spring TX, Shirley A. Frigaard of Dalton, MN and Mary Jo (David) Schroeder of Battle Lake MN. Mom, you created so many wonderful family memories for us. We know you are dancing with Dad once again and that gives us great peace. Love from your Josephine, Muffin, George and Tupit. Memorial Service was 3 p.m. Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Our Savior’s-Ten Mile Lake Lutheran Church of Dalton, Minnesota with Reverend Paul Snyder officiating. Internment was at Our Savior’s Cemetery of Dalton, Minnesota. Visitation one-hour prior to the service. Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.
Beverly Ann (Salomonsen) Aune – Fergus Falls, MN
Beverly Ann (Salomonsen) Aune, 94, a resident of Fergus Falls, died peacefully surrounded by her daughters Monday, September 5, 2022 at Pioneer Heritage Cottages in Fergus Falls. She was born at home in Underwood, Minnesota February 7, 1928 the daughter of Clarence and Mabel (Lysne) Salomonsen. She was baptized and confirmed at Sverdrup Lutheran Church. She graduated from Underwood High school in 1946. Following the path of her beloved mother and Aunt Agnes, she became an RN, graduating September 29, 1949 from Lutheran Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Bev began her nursing career January 1, 1950 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Fergus Falls, also Lake Region Hospital operating nurse and the Fergus Falls Eye Clinic with also assisting in eye operations for all the doctors. A total of 41 years of tender care. July 1, 1950, she married John Donald Aune. She and Don raised their two little blonde girls in their home of 60 years on Linwood Court. Bev was active in ELCW at First Lutheran Church and also the wedding coordinator for 19 years. She also served on the Pioneer Nursing Home Board and she and Don spent many hours volunteering there. Their biggest joy was being grandparents and they have the pictures to prove it. They loved traveling to new places and to see family. A daily walk to Cally’s Coffee for many years brought fun and enjoyable chats with friends and also found additional characters to join in the laughter and celebrations of special days. She was an avid reader, mostly mysteries. Bev always had a knitting bag on her arm. She made sweaters, but baby blankets were her specialty too numerous to count. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Don; her sister, Marilyn Marshall and brother-in-law, Jim Marshall; her brother, Vernon; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lawrence Aune, Kathryn and Frank Maiolini, Ruth and Charles Estes, Vernon and Helen Aune, Ione and Dale Klassey, Gudrun and Herb Otto, Mary and Julian Wold, Ben and Char Rhoades, Irv Dennen and James Aune. Beverly is survived by her daughters, Deb (Skip) Carpenter and Sue (Bill) Sacher; grandchildren, Nick (Amanda), Zack (Brittni), Seth (Jackie) Carpenter and Elizabeth Sacher; and a blessing of four great-grandchildren, Maverick, Granger, Wyatt, and Gentry. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, and cousins; sisters-in-law, Beverly Dennen and Joyce Aune, and brother-in-law, Phil Aune. Memorials are preferred to PioneerCare or Hospice of the Red River Valley. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls with Reverend Mark Manning officiating. Interment at Sverdrup Lutheran Cemetery of Underwood, MN at a later date. Visitation one-hour prior to the service. Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.
