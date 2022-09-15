Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 03:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-17 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau Gusty showers will impact portions of northeastern Nassau, northeastern Duval, southeastern Camden and south central Glynn Counties through 915 PM EDT At 813 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line extending from 23 miles southeast of Jekyll Island to 12 miles northeast of Fernandina Beach to 9 miles northeast of Little Talbot Island. Movement was west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds around 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include St. Marys, Fernandina Beach, Kings Bay Base, Yulee, Neptune Beach, San Pablo, Little Talbot Island, Fort Caroline, Jekyll Island and Cumberland Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Hurricane Local Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 19:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-19 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **CENTER OF FIONA HEADING FOR THE EASTERN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Hurricane Warning is in effect Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra. - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the United States Virgin Islands * STORM INFORMATION: - About 40 miles west-southwest of Mayaguez PR or about 80 miles west of Ponce PR - 18.1N 67.8W - Storm Intensity 85 mph - Movement Northwest or 305 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Fiona is currently centered near Mona Island, with the rain bands covering all of Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra and also the U.S. Virgin Islands. Torrential rainfall continues to affect the territory, creating catastrophic flash flood conditions, rivers overflowing and mudslides. Wind damage was also reported, especially along western, southern and the interior of Puerto Rico. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, as well as for the local waters. For the U.S. Virgin Islands, a Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect. Tropical storm-force winds are expected to continue and gradually tapering off on Monday. However, rainfall bands will continue to affect the area on Monday, and the trailing moisture lasting all the way into Wednesday. This will likely worsen the ongoing flooding and mudslides. Deteriorated, hazardous marine and coastal conditions are also anticipated. Seas up to 18 feet are expected, lasting through tomorrow. Winds over the seas will be around 75 knots with gusts to 90 knots. For the southern and southeastern coasts, water levels of 1 to 3 feet above ground level are expected, which could cause minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across the region. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having possible devastating impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become raging rivers. In mountain areas, deadly runoff may rage down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible significant to extensive impacts across the entire area. * WIND: Protect against life-threatening wind having extensive impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across southern and southeastern Puerto Rico. Remain well away from locally hazardous surge having limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not return to evacuated areas until hazardous winds diminish and flood waters abate. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to remain safely sheltered from the storm. Stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Locate your battery powered radio and flashlight from your Emergency Supplies Kit. Keep these items close. During the peak of the storm, keep your shoes on and rain gear handy. Boots and tennis shoes offer the best foot protection if you become unexpectedly exposed to the elements. Continue to keep your cell phone well charged for as long as possible. If you lose power, use it more sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check-ins. Do not overload communications systems with idle chatter. Do not venture outside while in the eye of a hurricane. Within the eye, weather conditions may temporarily improve which can be misleading. Once the eye passes, the wind will change direction and return to dangerous speeds. Heavy rain will also return. Be smart and remain safely hidden from the storm. Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or videos. Be wise and avoid becoming another statistic. Be ready to move to the identified safe room if your home or shelter begins to fail. Quickly move to an interior room on the lowest floor. Put as many sturdy walls between you and the storm as you can. Protect your head and body. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR around 8 PM AST, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Flood Watch issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 17:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-19 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands. * Through Monday afternoon * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. The heaviest rainfall is expected to continue through Monday. Rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches are expected for much of the region, including the U.S. Virgin Islands, with locally higher amounts. In southern Puerto Rico, however, rainfall amounts of 16 to 20 inches are anticipated, and locally higher amounts to around 25 to 30 inches are possible. -http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 20:52:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 05:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northwest; Vieques; Western Interior FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands. * Through Monday afternoon * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. The heaviest rainfall is expected to continue through Monday. Rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches are expected for much of the region, including the U.S. Virgin Islands, with locally higher amounts. In southern Puerto Rico, however, rainfall amounts of 16 to 20 inches are anticipated, and locally higher amounts to around 25 to 30 inches are possible. -http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 19:32:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 01:45:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: San Juan and Vicinity FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands. * Through Monday afternoon * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. The heaviest rainfall is expected to continue through Monday. Rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches are expected for much of the region, including the U.S. Virgin Islands, with locally higher amounts. In southern Puerto Rico, however, rainfall amounts of 16 to 20 inches are anticipated, and locally higher amounts to around 25 to 30 inches are possible. -http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for St Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-19 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: St Croix FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands. * Through Monday afternoon * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. The heaviest rainfall is expected to continue through Monday. Rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches are expected for much of the region, including the U.S. Virgin Islands, with locally higher amounts. In southern Puerto Rico, however, rainfall amounts of 16 to 20 inches are anticipated, and locally higher amounts to around 25 to 30 inches are possible. -http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 09:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-19 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baker; Columbia FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Florida and northern Florida, including the following counties, in northeast Florida, Baker. In northern Florida, Columbia and Union. * WHEN...Until 715 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 513 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Macclenny, Glen St. Mary, Sanderson, Palestine Community, Lulu and Providence. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-19 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Putnam FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Florida, including the following county, Putnam. * WHEN...Until 900 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 659 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pomona Park, Satsuma and Welaka. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Arecibo, Barceloneta, Florida, Manati, Vega Alta, Vega Baja by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 19:58:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 02:00:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Arecibo; Barceloneta; Florida; Manati; Vega Alta; Vega Baja The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Arecibo County in Puerto Rico Barceloneta County in Puerto Rico Florida County in Puerto Rico Manati County in Puerto Rico Vega Alta County in Puerto Rico Vega Baja County in Puerto Rico * Until 100 AM AST Monday. * At 658 PM AST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch per hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of mainstem rivers including Rio Tanama, Rio Cibuco, Rio Grande de Arecibo and Rio Grande de Manati as well as creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * River out of its banks and flooding Barrios Tanama, Hato Arriba and Hato Abajo. River out of its banks with flooding in Barrios Magallanes, Cristobal Colon, and La Puntilla. River out of its banks in the Municipality of Arecibo with flooding on Road #123 ... km 61.6. River flooding may close down Route 2 between Vega Baja and Vega Alta. Routes 675 and 676 may also be impassable. The Rio Manati river gage was reporting almost 39 feet near Manati. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Flash Flood Warning issued for Guanica, Guayanilla, Penuelas, Sabana Grande, Yauco by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 19:32:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 01:45:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Strong winds can knock branches off trees with deadly effect, avoid traveling if at all possible. Target Area: Guanica; Guayanilla; Penuelas; Sabana Grande; Yauco The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Guanica County in Puerto Rico Guayanilla County in Puerto Rico Penuelas County in Puerto Rico Sabana Grande County in Puerto Rico Yauco County in Puerto Rico * Until 1245 AM AST Monday. * At 632 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated hurricane rainbands producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 9 inches of rain have fallen since midnight. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 1.25 inches per hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and gage reports. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of mainstem rivers including Rio Guayanilla as well as creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.25-1.25 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Flood Watch issued for Northeast, Ponce and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 18:47:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 07:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northeast; Ponce and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands. * Through Monday afternoon * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. The heaviest rainfall is expected to continue through Monday. Rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches are expected for much of the region, including the U.S. Virgin Islands, with locally higher amounts. In southern Puerto Rico, however, rainfall amounts of 16 to 20 inches are anticipated, and locally higher amounts to around 25 to 30 inches are possible. -http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-19 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Putnam FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Florida, including the following county, Putnam. * WHEN...Until 915 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 740 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Welaka. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southwestern St. Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 19:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-18 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is occurring with this line of storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence A line of slow moving thunderstorms will impact portions of southern St. Lawrence County through 830 PM EDT At 722 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of thunderstorms that are training over southern Saint Lawrence County and moving slowly. HAZARD...Heavy rainfall...winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Ponding of water on road surfaces...blocked drainages could cause very localized and minor flooding...gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gouverneur, Oswegatchie, Fowler, Horseshoe Lake, Cranberry Lake, Star Lake, Fine, Pitcairn, Edwards, Lower Oswegatchie, Aldrich, Conifer, Talcville, Wanakena, South Edwards, Fullerville, Newton Falls, Balmat and West Fowler. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros, Lajas, Maricao, San German by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 17:48:00 Expires: 2022-09-18 23:30:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Hormigueros; Lajas; Maricao; San German The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Cabo Rojo County in Puerto Rico Hormigueros County in Puerto Rico Lajas County in Puerto Rico Maricao County in Puerto Rico San German County in Puerto Rico * Until 1030 PM AST. * At 448 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated hurricane rainbands producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 5 inches of rain have fallen with Maricao receiving the most. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches per hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches are possible in the warned area before 10 PM AST. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Strong winds can knock branches off trees with deadly effect, avoid traveling if at all possible. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Flash Flood Warning issued for Humacao, Maunabo, Naguabo, Patillas, Yabucoa by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 16:06:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 01:15:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Strong winds can knock branches off trees with deadly effect, avoid traveling if at all possible. Target Area: Humacao; Maunabo; Naguabo; Patillas; Yabucoa The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Humacao County in Puerto Rico Maunabo County in Puerto Rico Naguabo County in Puerto Rico Patillas County in Puerto Rico Yabucoa County in Puerto Rico * Until 1215 AM AST Monday. * At 306 PM AST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicate hurricane rainbands producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 5 and 10 inches of rain have fallen since midnight. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 6 inches are possible in the warned area before 9 PM AST. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of mainstem rivers, creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
