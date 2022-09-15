Effective: 2022-09-18 19:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-19 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **CENTER OF FIONA HEADING FOR THE EASTERN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Hurricane Warning is in effect Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra. - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the United States Virgin Islands * STORM INFORMATION: - About 40 miles west-southwest of Mayaguez PR or about 80 miles west of Ponce PR - 18.1N 67.8W - Storm Intensity 85 mph - Movement Northwest or 305 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Fiona is currently centered near Mona Island, with the rain bands covering all of Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra and also the U.S. Virgin Islands. Torrential rainfall continues to affect the territory, creating catastrophic flash flood conditions, rivers overflowing and mudslides. Wind damage was also reported, especially along western, southern and the interior of Puerto Rico. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, as well as for the local waters. For the U.S. Virgin Islands, a Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect. Tropical storm-force winds are expected to continue and gradually tapering off on Monday. However, rainfall bands will continue to affect the area on Monday, and the trailing moisture lasting all the way into Wednesday. This will likely worsen the ongoing flooding and mudslides. Deteriorated, hazardous marine and coastal conditions are also anticipated. Seas up to 18 feet are expected, lasting through tomorrow. Winds over the seas will be around 75 knots with gusts to 90 knots. For the southern and southeastern coasts, water levels of 1 to 3 feet above ground level are expected, which could cause minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across the region. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having possible devastating impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become raging rivers. In mountain areas, deadly runoff may rage down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible significant to extensive impacts across the entire area. * WIND: Protect against life-threatening wind having extensive impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across southern and southeastern Puerto Rico. Remain well away from locally hazardous surge having limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not return to evacuated areas until hazardous winds diminish and flood waters abate. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to remain safely sheltered from the storm. Stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Locate your battery powered radio and flashlight from your Emergency Supplies Kit. Keep these items close. During the peak of the storm, keep your shoes on and rain gear handy. Boots and tennis shoes offer the best foot protection if you become unexpectedly exposed to the elements. Continue to keep your cell phone well charged for as long as possible. If you lose power, use it more sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check-ins. Do not overload communications systems with idle chatter. Do not venture outside while in the eye of a hurricane. Within the eye, weather conditions may temporarily improve which can be misleading. Once the eye passes, the wind will change direction and return to dangerous speeds. Heavy rain will also return. Be smart and remain safely hidden from the storm. Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or videos. Be wise and avoid becoming another statistic. Be ready to move to the identified safe room if your home or shelter begins to fail. Quickly move to an interior room on the lowest floor. Put as many sturdy walls between you and the storm as you can. Protect your head and body. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR around 8 PM AST, or sooner if conditions warrant.

