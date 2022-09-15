Effective: 2022-09-18 09:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-19 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baker; Columbia FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Florida and northern Florida, including the following counties, in northeast Florida, Baker. In northern Florida, Columbia and Union. * WHEN...Until 715 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 513 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Macclenny, Glen St. Mary, Sanderson, Palestine Community, Lulu and Providence. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BAKER COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO