Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 03:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-17 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau Gusty showers will impact portions of northeastern Nassau, northeastern Duval, southeastern Camden and south central Glynn Counties through 915 PM EDT At 813 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line extending from 23 miles southeast of Jekyll Island to 12 miles northeast of Fernandina Beach to 9 miles northeast of Little Talbot Island. Movement was west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds around 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include St. Marys, Fernandina Beach, Kings Bay Base, Yulee, Neptune Beach, San Pablo, Little Talbot Island, Fort Caroline, Jekyll Island and Cumberland Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 09:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-19 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baker; Columbia FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Florida and northern Florida, including the following counties, in northeast Florida, Baker. In northern Florida, Columbia and Union. * WHEN...Until 715 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 513 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Macclenny, Glen St. Mary, Sanderson, Palestine Community, Lulu and Providence. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
