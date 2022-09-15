Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth was left “distraught” by the death of one of her oldest and most faithful dogs in the months before her own death, and took special steps to see that the dog’s remains were flown back to Windsor so it could be buried alongside one of its old friends, it was reported Saturday.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO