Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Is Texas Instrument (NASDAQ:TXN) a Good Stock for Long-Term Investors?
The growth prospects of Texas Instruments look solid, which raises its investment appeal for prospective investors interested in the semiconductor space. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is one of the prominent semiconductor companies in the United States. With its headquarters in Dallas, TX, the company manufactures and sells embedded and analog processing chips for use in multiple industries. The stock could look attractive to long-term investors as robust industry fundamentals strengthen its prospects.
tipranks.com
Why Are Analysts Bullish about Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock?
Humana’s ability to navigate successfully through various challenges and its strong earnings growth forecast is why analysts are bullish about its stock. Shares of health insurance and well-being company Humana (NYSE:HUM) have remained resilient to the sharp selloff in the equities this year. It is trading in the green, compared to the 19% decline in the S&P 500 (SPX) Index. Other than its ability to defend its market share, the company’s durable earnings and strong visibility over future growth keep Wall Street analysts bullish on HUM stock.
tipranks.com
This is Why Nio Stock (NYSE:NIO) Might be in Trouble
While electric vehicles were all the rage, the sector recently came under fire, mainly due to economic reasons. However, for Chinese EV upstart Nio, consumer cultural factors could also impose a significant headwind on NIO stock. As the various consequences of climate change and the economic burden of rising gasoline...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock is Worth Your Attention
TC Energy looks well-poised to maintain its bull run on the bourses on the back of investments in solid growth projects and strength across business segments. Further, TRP also provides an impressive dividend yield of 5.8%. Alberta-based TC Energy Corporation (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been a treat to watch this year....
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
SBAC and CCI are 2 Solid Dividend-Growth REITs — Here’s Why
Most real estate sub-sectors face challenges these days. However, tower REITs are uniquely positioned due to their distinctive qualities. SBAC and CCI feature strong dividend-growth prospects, with their business models providing excellent cash-flow resiliency even during harsh economic environments. The two companies are reasonably valued as well. Pinpointing quality dividend-growth...
tipranks.com
Altria Group call volume above normal and directionally bullish
Bullish option flow detected in Altria Group with 12,759 calls trading, 1.8x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 24.86%. Sep-22 42.5 calls and 9/23 weekly 43 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 8,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.14. Earnings are expected on October 27th.
tipranks.com
Key Events to Follow in the JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) Spirit Deal
JetBlue’s (NASDAQ:JBLU) $3.7 billion acquisition of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) is set for a vote by Spirit shareholders on October 19. The transaction needs regulatory approval as well and in the meantime, a hearing is set on September 26 over JBLU’s alliance with American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) (the Northeast Alliance). In the past, JBLU has reiterated its commitment to the alliance in its fight with Frontier to acquire Spirit.
tipranks.com
Cantor Fitzgerald biotech/pharma analysts hold analyst/industry conference call
Biopharma & Biotech Analyst Chen, Medical Devices Analyst Folkes, Biotech Analyst Brayer and Biopharma Analyst Kim, along with Dr. Berger, Cardiologist at Fairview Health Services, discuss new PAH treatments and other cardiovascular disease (CVD) drugs from companies including, JNJ, BMY, BAYRY, REGN, MRK, GOSS, MNKD, INSM, UTHR, MNKD on an Analyst/Industry conference call to be held on September 16 at 1 pm. Webcast Link.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
Early notable gainers among liquid option names on September 16th
Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include AutoZone (AZO) $2177.58 +32.64, Regeneron (REGN) $716.38 +10.52, Moderna (MRNA) $137.86 +2.00, FirstEnergy (FE) $41.00 +0.58, and Vertex (VRTX) $291.77 +4.10. See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
tipranks.com
Here are 3 Oversold Tech Stocks with Solid Upside Potential
Numerous technology stocks with secular growth prospects are oversold. Now may be the opportunity to pick them up while they’re still relatively undervalued. The atmosphere today is much different than it was a year ago when technology stocks were peaking. Fortunately, the stock market has two ends to it, meaning that 2022’s bear market won’t last forever and presents numerous oversold stocks. Using a combination of both methods mentioned below, I discovered the following three oversold tech stocks — SNAP, ORCL, and NVDA — that I’m bullish on.
tipranks.com
Regeneron price target raised to $750 from $700 at Canaccord
Canaccord analyst John Newman raised the firm’s price target on Regeneron (REGN) to $750 from $700 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The analyst noted they reported in collaboration with Alnylam (ALNY) preliminary results for ALN-HSD in NASH and although early, were interesting including a robust target knockdown and numerically lower liver enzymes and biopsy-derived nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) activity score but noted safety is likely to remain a key focus.
tipranks.com
Near-Term Challenges a Dampener for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Says Analyst
Due to the near-term headwinds, which are expected to take their toll on Nvidia’s revenue and earnings, Mizuho Securities analyst has lowered his estimates and price target on NVDA stock. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is down about 56% year-to-date. In addition to this significant value erosion, Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay...
tipranks.com
Is Penny Stock Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) a Good Buy?
Penny stock Outbrain commands a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Moreover, the stock has substantial upward growth potential in the long run. Investors willing to gain exposure to penny stocks can use TipRanks’ penny stock screener tool to select the ones that are expected to do well in the long run. Using the tool, we found a potential long-term winner, Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB), which operates an open-source web recommendation platform.
tipranks.com
Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Soars on Reverse Stock Split
Shares of clinical-stage biotechnology company Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) are soaring today after the company announced a 1-for-14 reverse stock split. Sonnet has undertaken the move to comply with NASDAQ’s minimum price rules and shares are expected to start trading post-split from September 19 onwards.
tipranks.com
How the IPO Bubble Burst, and Where Do We Go from Here?
IPOs were hot in 2020 and 2021 due to easy monetary conditions. However, in 2022, things are much different, and the near-term outlook for IPOs doesn’t look great. In the last few months, there has been a repeating theme in the headlines that mention “IPO drought.” According to Renaissance Capital, the number of U.S. IPOs is down 80% this year versus the same period in 2021. What’s more, the companies that went public in 2022 raised about 5% of the proceeds from the same date last year. Although forecasts speak of about 25 to 45 more IPOs to be carried out until year-end, 2022 is still expected to be the weakest in terms of IPO proceeds in more than 30 years.
tipranks.com
3 ASX specialty retail shares offering over 40% upside potential
Shopping for good value ASX shares? Don’t look past the retail sector. According to TipRanks insights, niche market retail stocks Adairs (ADH), City Chic Collective (CCX), Michael Hill (MHJ) offer significant upside potential. Investors shopping for good value ASX shares, should browse the retail sector. Many retail shares have...
tipranks.com
Here’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
As bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptocurrencies get increasing attention from investors, Wall Street and its traditional banks continue to adjust to the shift. Catch up on this week’s top stories highlighting the intersection of these old guard and new school areas of finance with this recap compiled by The Fly.
tipranks.com
GE (NYSE:GE) Extends Slide on Supply Chain Worries
General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares have extended yesterday’s slump in the pre-market session today as investors take in the comments from the company’s CFO Carolina Dybeck Happe at the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference. Happe indicated that GE is seeing cash flow pressure owing to supply chain constraints.
tipranks.com
Upstart vs. Affirm: Which Beaten-Down IPO is Most Likely to Resurrect?
Following last year’s IPO craze, numerous equities have suffered massive losses from their past highs, including shares of Upstart & Affirm. Upstart’s business model matches the current environment somewhat better, while its profitability prospects offer a wider margin of safety. For reasons mentioned below, I believe Upstart stock has a much higher chance of recovering compared to Affirm.
tipranks.com
What You Missed On Wall Street This Morning
NCR Corp. (NCR) will separate into two different companies, one focused on digital commerce and one on ATMs [more]. Huntsman (HUN) slashed its Q3 adjusted EBITDA guidance [. Extra Space Storage (EXR) acquired Storage Express for $590M [. ]. 2. WALL STREET CALLS:. Alcoa (AA) upgraded to Overweight from Equal...
Comments / 0