New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, NevadaAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Local Widow Fears HomelessnessDawn CranfieldFernley, NV
Biggest Little Radio’s Stuff the Dolan Truck Event a SuccessDawn CranfieldFernley, NV
The Great Reno Balloon Race to Return September 9-11Anthony J LynchReno, NV
Tahoe air quality currently ‘unhealthy,’ according to government monitor
(KRON) — Air quality for the Lake Tahoe region is currently “unhealthy,” according to AirNow.gov. As of Friday, Sept. 16 at 3 p.m., air quality for Tahoe City is at 187. With unhealthy pollutant levels in the regions air, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens are advised to take the […]
2news.com
Rain Chances, Cooler Temperatures, and Less Smoke
After several days of poor air quality from the Mosquito Fire, Reno’s air quality will be much better on Sunday. An area of low pressure will drop into northern California Saturday night, and give the region a chance for rain through Wednesday. The majority of the rain will fall along the western side of the Sierra, but some light to moderate rain will fall in the valley too. A change in wind direction will also help to clear the air. Places like Stead, Cold Springs, and the North Valleys could still see some haze Sunday, but the air quality will be much better in the majority of the region, including around Lake Tahoe. Enough rain will fall over the Mosquito Fire to help fire fighting efforts, but it won’t be enough to put it out completely.
KOLO TV Reno
Weather slows growth of Mosquito Fire putting smoke in Reno area
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KOLO) -Weather is helping slow the growth of the Mosquito Fire, which is 20 percent contained at 67,669 acres, the U.S. Forest Service reported Wednesday night. The fire burning at the border of El Dorado and Placer counties is causing air pollution problems in western Nevada. Thursday afternoon...
2news.com
Bed, Bath, and Beyond Announces Sparks Store Among 150 to Close
The retailer Bed, Bath, and Beyond released a list of 150 locations that are soon to be closing for good. Among those stores, is the one at 195 Los Altos Parkway in Sparks. This comes one month following the company's announcement that multiple stores would be closing, as well as the layoff of 20% of its staff.
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close Sparks store as part of nationwide closures
Bed, Bath & Beyond’s store closures are hitting close to home for Reno-Sparks. The home furnishings company’s updated list of stores planned for closure includes the Bed, Bath & Beyond location at 195 Los Altos Parkway in Sparks, reducing its number of locations in the area to two. Bed, Bath & Beyond currently...
Sierra Sun
Mosquito Fire 34% contained; Showers, snow – no smoke – in forecast through Wednesday
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Colder temperatures, good humidity recovery, and precipitation arrived overnight helping firefighters make substantial progress with containment on the Mosquito Fire. Air quality is good around Lake Tahoe on Sunday and, after having some smoke issues earlier in the morning, conditions are improving in Truckee where fire.airnow.gov...
2news.com
City of Reno Offering 300 Discounted Trees to Customers
The City of Reno is providing 300 discounted trees to Reno residents only through ReLEAF Reno and Energy-Saving Trees, an Arbor Day Foundation program that helps conserve energy and reduce energy bills through strategic tree planting. Reno residents can reserve one 5-gallon-sized tree at ArborDay.org/Reno for $20 per tree, a...
2news.com
Dozens Against Potential Lease Of Paradise Park
The City of Reno is potentially looking at leasing the activity center out to a nonprofit. The City is potentially looking at leasing the activity center out to a nonprofit, but not all community members are on board.
KOLO TV Reno
Local livestock feel the impact of poor air quality too
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Here at the Pair of Aces Stables located in the historic Silver Circle Ranch, the arena is seeing no activity. Jumps and obstacles are idle. It’s not because there are no horses or riders. To the contrary the animals are literally on stall rest. That’s...
KOLO TV Reno
Statue of Historical Figure Unveiled in Virginia City
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Wind will increase this weekend, ahead of a trough of low pressure. Expect cooler, showery weather Sunday evening through Tuesday, as this system slowly moves inland and through our region. Snow levels could dip as low as 7,500'. -Jeff.
river1037.com
The Great $60,000 Cash Grab
103.7 The River and Greg’s Garage in Downtown Reno present “The Great $60,000 Cash Grab”!. Win your share of $60,000! There are four chances to enter to win 1K a day in a national contest. Listen for the keywords at 9, 11, 1 and 3pm, and enter here.
Record-Courier
Weekend rain might wash away smoke
Mother Nature may bring the big firehose to help douse the Mosquito Fire starting Sunday, but Western Nevada will be facing the prospect of smoky conditions until then. “Oppressive smoke and degraded air quality, courtesy of the Mosquito Fire, will persist through the end of the week,” National Weather Service Reno Meteorologist Dawn Johnson said on Friday morning. “But changes are on the way. An early season storm will bring much cooler conditions along with chances for rain and high elevation snow Sunday through Wednesday.”
Record-Courier
Sheriff: 'Keep your eyes on the road'
While no information is available on the specific cause of the four collisions that snarled Douglas County highways on Wednesday, the odds are speed and driver inattention had a lot to do with them. “I would ask the public to do two things,” Sheriff Dan Coverley said on Thursday. “Slow...
Sierra Sun
Smoke again impacting Truckee-Tahoe air quality; Rain, high elevation snow expected this weekend
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Smoke from the Mosquito Fire is again impacting air quality Friday morning at Lake Tahoe. The North Tahoe-Truckee region is dealing with very unhealthy-to-hazardous air quality while South Tahoe has a little better conditions. All schools in the Truckee-Tahoe school district have been canceled on Friday.
KOLO TV Reno
TMWA expands Forest Stewardship Program on Mt. Rose to protect watershed
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Water Authorities (TMWA) Forest Stewardship Program on the Mt. Rose Fan has been extended for another year. While TMWA’s initial partnership was directly with the USFS, the private sector is now supporting the program as well, with retail chain REI joining on. Over...
L.A. Weekly
3 Hospitalized after Head-On Collision on East Golden Valley Road [Reno, NV]
RENO, NV (September 16, 2022) – Wednesday afternoon, three individuals sustained injuries in a head-on collision at East Golden Valley Road. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. along East Golden Valley Road and Spearhead Way, per initial reports. According to authorities, a trailer-towing truck and an SUV clashed head-on...
KOLO TV Reno
Two of 13 Reno businesses fail underage alcohol compliance check
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two Reno businesses sold alcohol to a 20-year-old on Friday during an alcohol sting, the Reno Police Department said Saturday. The businesses that did not check identification of the 20-year-old volunteer were Reno Food and Discount Liquor at 1123 E. 6th St. and The Arch Boutique Bar at 111 N. Virginia St., police said.
thecentersquare.com
Reno, NV Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060
Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
Hot, smoky September gives way to cool temps and early-season snow showers in Reno, Tahoe area
Remember those hot, record-breaking temperatures in Reno earlier this month? The temperature gauge has shifted, and going into the weekend Northern Nevada is expected to see much cooler than normal temperatures and even some mountain snow. ...
Sierra Sun
History: Floriston Paper Mill
In the early days of the Transcontinental Railroad there were many bustling towns that focused on lumbering, ice, and even more ambitious industries. Only a few of these communities have survived with one being Floriston. Floriston is located between Truckee and Reno and today it is a minor exit off Interstate 80 but at one time it was a lively town.
