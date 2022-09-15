Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
One suffers life-threatening injuries in Reno rollover crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries. It happened at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday night at Washington Street and Citadel Way, just south of Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. Officers said the vehicle was going north on Washington...
2news.com
Reno Police Investigate Major Injury Rollover Crash
Just before midnight on Saturday, Reno Fire, REMSA and Reno Police Officers responded to a single vehicle rollover crash. This is at Washington Street and Citadel Way. Upon their arrival, they located two people on scene. One person was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. During the course...
L.A. Weekly
3 Hospitalized after Head-On Collision on East Golden Valley Road [Reno, NV]
RENO, NV (September 16, 2022) – Wednesday afternoon, three individuals sustained injuries in a head-on collision at East Golden Valley Road. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. along East Golden Valley Road and Spearhead Way, per initial reports. According to authorities, a trailer-towing truck and an SUV clashed head-on...
KOLO TV Reno
14 arrested during Reno Police DUI patrols
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department made 14 arrests during DUI saturation patrols on consecutive Saturdays. Officers took eight drivers into custody for impaired driving on Sept. 10. On Sept. 17, five drivers were arrested for DUI and one was arrested for felony eluding. Five officers made 71...
KOLO TV Reno
Motorcycle safety operation leads to 3 arrests, 3 towed motorcycles
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A motorcycle safety operation on Friday led to three arrests and three towed motorcycles, the Reno Police Department said Saturday. The arrests were for driving under the influence. The six officers who conducted the safety operation also gave out 18 citations and two warnings, police said. The...
mynews4.com
One dead after plane crashes at Reno Air Races
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after a single jet went down during the championship round of the Reno Air Races on Sunday afternoon. Fred Telling, the CEO and president of the Reno Air Racing Association, said the crash happened on lap 3 of 6 during the Jet Gold Race on outer pylon 5. The pilot's name was not released by officials during a news conference.
2news.com
Reno Police Conduct Motorcycle Safety Operation
With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Section conducted a Motorcycle Safety Operation on Thursday. Six officers conducted this safety operation in areas with high traffic volume throughout the city. Officers focused on aggressive drivers through these areas...
2news.com
Crews Knock Down Fire Involving Three Structures near Reno-Stead Airport
Firefighters say they knocked down a fire involving two storage containers and an office building around 4 p.m. today. The incident happened on Echo Avenue and Mt. Bismark, near the Reno-Stead Airport. Due to how close it was to the STIHL National Championship Air Races that were going on at...
Carson police: School bus driver allowed man to board and threaten child; both men arrested
On a dare, a 9-year-old boy flipped off the man driving a gray pickup behind his school bus on Wednesday. That's when police say the 54-year-old driver whose 3-year-old grandson was with him – followed the bus, boarded it, singled out the child and said, “You see this? This is a gun. People shoot people for these kinds of things." And the school bus driver let him do it, according to the Carson City Sheriff's Office. ...
Lassen County News
Herlong shooting victim in critical condition
Deputies from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of gunshot victim in the area of Jake’s Lane in Herlong about 8:58 a.m. today, Friday, Sept. 16. Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, later identified as Ryan Farris, near a pump house on the property and began providing medical assistance.
KOLO TV Reno
Both suspects in Lassen County home burglary arrested
DOYLE, Calif.. (KOLO) -10:45 P.M. UPDATE: The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office said both burglary suspects have been arrested. About 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a deputy saw the truck used in the Doyle burglary in the Herlong area. While approaching that vehicle, a deputy saw a person in another truck that matched the person in the doorbell security photograph, the sheriff’s office said.
2news.com
Multiple people, pets rescued from apartment fire in Sparks
Multiple people and animals were rescued from an apartment building in Sparks after crews with the Sparks Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday night. The fire was reported at the Park Vista Apartments on Sparks Blvd around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022. 1st arriving engine reported heavy...
KOLO TV Reno
Woman arrested for DUI in fatal crash
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - A California woman has been arrested for Felony DUI after a fatal crash in South Lake Tahoe on Sunday. California Highway Patrol say Diana Shemyakina was driving north on Pioneer Trail when she turned in an unsafe manner, causing the vehicle to overturn and travel into an embankment near the southbound lane, resulting in major damage to her car.
Record-Courier
Weekend rain might wash away smoke
Mother Nature may bring the big firehose to help douse the Mosquito Fire starting Sunday, but Western Nevada will be facing the prospect of smoky conditions until then. “Oppressive smoke and degraded air quality, courtesy of the Mosquito Fire, will persist through the end of the week,” National Weather Service Reno Meteorologist Dawn Johnson said on Friday morning. “But changes are on the way. An early season storm will bring much cooler conditions along with chances for rain and high elevation snow Sunday through Wednesday.”
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incoming storm may push out smoke; lake wind advisory for Saturday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — While the incoming storm won’t be a fire season ending event, firefighters are planning to use the weather system to make appreciable gains on the Mosquito Fire. The wildfire that has been impacting air quality in the Truckee-Tahoe region with dense, unhealthy-to-hazardous smoke,...
KOLO TV Reno
Statue of Historical Figure Unveiled in Virginia City
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Wind will increase this weekend, ahead of a trough of low pressure. Expect cooler, showery weather Sunday evening through Tuesday, as this system slowly moves inland and through our region. Snow levels could dip as low as 7,500'. -Jeff.
Prep football: Spanish Springs rolls past McQueen; Elko, Lowry and Virginia City all win
The smoke decimated the football schedule around Northern Nevada on Friday, but one game North 5A game was able to be played. And Spanish Springs made a statement in downing McQueen, 33-12, at home. ...
Record-Courier
Bear traffic deaths on the way to doubling this year
So far, 19 bears have been killed on Nevada highways since the beginning of the year, up from 14 this time in 2021. The number is on pace to double this fall. A bear was hit and killed Wednesday night on Highway 395 near the turnoff to the Lahontan National Fish Hatchery south of Gardnerville.
KOLO TV Reno
Smoke postpones football games in Reno, Sparks; Spanish Springs has clean enough air to take down McQueen 33-12
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It was the Sports Caravan that wasn’t. Friday’s high school football slate saw changes all over the place because of smoke from area wildfires. Many games were moved to an earlier time only to be postponed. Teams going through postponements are hoping to reschedule...
KOLO TV Reno
Two of 13 Reno businesses fail underage alcohol compliance check
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two Reno businesses sold alcohol to a 20-year-old on Friday during an alcohol sting, the Reno Police Department said Saturday. The businesses that did not check identification of the 20-year-old volunteer were Reno Food and Discount Liquor at 1123 E. 6th St. and The Arch Boutique Bar at 111 N. Virginia St., police said.
