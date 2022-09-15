On a dare, a 9-year-old boy flipped off the man driving a gray pickup behind his school bus on Wednesday. That's when police say the 54-year-old driver whose 3-year-old grandson was with him – followed the bus, boarded it, singled out the child and said, “You see this? This is a gun. People shoot people for these kinds of things." And the school bus driver let him do it, according to the Carson City Sheriff's Office. ...

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO