Alcántara's 3-run homer in 10th lifts D-backs over Dodgers

By CBS Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Late-inning defensive replacement Sergio Alcántara hit a three-run homer in the 10th to lift the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Wednesday night.

Alcántara hit the surprising, two-out long ball — his fifth of the season — way over the right field fence off closer Craig Kimbrel. The D-backs snapped a 10-game losing streak against the Dodgers and avoided a three-game sweep.

Kimbrel (4-6) blew his fifth save of the season. The Dodgers took a 3-2 lead earlier in the 10th when Austin Barnes scored on a wild pitch by Reyes Moronta (1-0).

Los Angeles started several bench players one day after clinching the NL West title. Stars like Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Justin Turner were all out of the starting lineup.

Right-hander Michael Grove threw a career-high five innings in a spot start after being called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City. He gave up two hits — both solo homers — but was otherwise very good, walking one and striking out four.

The D-backs scored their first run in three games in the first inning when Daulton Varsho smoked a homer over the right field fence for a 1-0 lead. It was Varsho's 25th homer of the season.

Arizona rookie Corbin Carroll added a solo shot in the second that pushed the advantage to 2-0.

The Dodgers tied it 2-all in the fourth on back-to-back homers from Will Smith and Trayce Thompson. Smith's was particularly impressive, flying 465 feet to center. It was his 22nd long ball of the year.

D-backs right-hander Zach Davies gave up two runs on four hits over 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out four.

OUT AT HOME

Arizona's Jake McCarthy nearly won the game in the bottom of the ninth by trying to steal home.

McCarthy took off from third on a lazy throw from Barnes back to pitcher Evan Phillips, who then fired back to Barnes. The catcher was able to make the tag for the out. Arizona challenged the ruling on the grounds that Barnes blocked the plate, but the out call was confirmed.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: Manager Dave Roberts told reporters that David Price (left wrist inflammation), Yency Almonte (right elbow tightness), Brusdar Graterol (right elbow inflammation) and Tony Gonsolin (right forearm strain) all threw bullpen sessions at Chase Field. Almonte threw live BP to 2B Gavin Lux (neck), who could return to the team soon.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Travel to face the San Francisco Giants for a three-game series starting Friday night. The Dodgers will throw RHP Dustin May (1-2, 4.29 ERA) against Giants RHP Logan Webb (13-8, 2.88).

Diamondbacks: Host the San Diego Padres for a four-game series starting Thursday night. The Padres will start LHP Sean Manaea (7-8, 5.23). The D-backs hadn't announced a starter.

