Genesis Group, NBT Bank create Small Business Assistance Program

By Edward Harris, Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 3 days ago
The Genesis Group and NBT Bank have created a program to support small businesses and nonprofit organizations with less than 50 employees in the Mohawk Valley Region.

Dubbed the Genesis Group Small Business Assistance Program, it will allow for awards ranging from $500 to $1,000.

NBT Bank has provided a $5,000 investment to fund the first round of grants. Townsquare Media, Hummel's Office Plus and Bondar Tech were also announced as participating sponsors.

Townsquare Media will donate $2,000 worth of radio advertising, Hummel's Office Plus is donating $500 worth of office supplies and Bondar Tech will donate a business telephone system valued at $3,500, according to the Genesis Group.

“I believe this is an important program that can help support area businesses and non-profit organizations,” Raymond J. Durso, Jr., Genesis Group president & CEO said in a statement Tuesday. “The funding and resources being donated will be used to support those businesses and applications that meet the program criteria. I believe that the Genesis Group, along with its partners, are making a positive impact for businesses in our region.”

Applicants must submit a form and proposal to be considered. All eligible grant applications that meet the criteria will be reviewed by a committee in the programs’ non-competitive review process.

The committee will then recommend qualifying applications to the Genesis Group Board of Trustees for final approval.

The application process will soon be available through the organization’s website, thegenesisgroup.org.

“As a community bank, NBT Bank believes that the incredible work of our local small businesses and nonprofits is vital to the success and growth of our region,” NBT Bank Regional President David Kavney said in a statement. “That is why we’re honored to sponsor this grant program, and we look forward to boosting the impact the businesses and organization selected to receive these awards will have on our community.”

Ed Harris is the Oneida County reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Ed Harris at EHarris1@gannett.com.

Utica Observer-Dispatch

