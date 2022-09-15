ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton man arrested and charged for rape of underage girl

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JM7MS_0hw9jjX000

DAYTON — A Dayton man is arrested and charged with two counts of rape of a 14-year old girl from back in May, according to court records.

>>Two Piqua men in custody in connection with Shelby County catalytic converter robberies

Demarcus Skinner, 22, has been charged with one felony count of rape by force or threat of force and one misdemeanor count of unlawful sexual conduct, court records say.

Skinner is currently in Montgomery County Jail on no bond for the felony charge and $2,500 bail for the misdemeanor charge, according to online jail records.

The incident took place on May 5 when Skinner allegedly pulled up behind a building on North Main Street and told the victim to get into the car. He drove a couple of blocks through the alley, parked in a garage and raped her, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

The victim kicked Skinner and got away. She got to her group home and was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital. Rape kit samples were sent to the Bureau of Criminal Investigations. On July 25, BCI reached out there was a DNA hit, the affidavit said.

>>Longtime Butler County elected official indicted on multiple corruption related charges

DNA records matched the suspect as Damarcus Skinner, according to the affidavit.

Skinner’s next court date is today in Dayton Municipal Court at 1:45 p.m., according to online jail records.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 man shot in knee in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one man was shot in the knee Saturday night in Dayton. >>‘My boyfriend has been shot;’ 911 call details moments following shooting in Miamisburg. Dayton officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Watkins Place on report of gunshots fired around 10:07 p.m., according the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Shelby County, OH
Shelby County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Dayton, OH
City
Piqua, OH
Piqua, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: 1 in custody after police pursuit ends with SUV crashing into building

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 2:33 p.m.:. One person is in custody after a police pursuit ended with a vehicle crashing into a building in Dayton. Riverside Police Sgt. David Schmidt said officers initially responded to a domestic violence incident on Fair Park Ave earlier Friday morning. He said the male suspect had left the scene, but later came back and “possibly [abducted] the female” and left with her in his maroon Chevrolet SUV.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape Kit#Dna#Violent Crime#Dayton Municipal Court#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: 1 flown to hospital after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — UPDATE: @ 5:10 p.m. One person was flown to the hospital after a shooting in Springfield. Springfield dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to the shooting at the Mini Mart on Selma Road. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m., according to initial reports. According to...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in West Chester Township. The checkpoint will be held on from 8:15 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Springfield man arrested for 7th OVI by...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

Polish Club of Dayton hold annual Fall Festival today

DAYTON — The Polish Club of Dayton is set to celebrate its annual Fall Festival today with live music and food. Festival attendees are invited to the Polish Picnic Grounds at 3690 Needmore Road in Dayton. Gates open for the event at 1:00 p.m. with polka music by Randy...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
95K+
Followers
126K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy