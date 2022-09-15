Dayton man arrested and charged for rape of underage girl

DAYTON — A Dayton man is arrested and charged with two counts of rape of a 14-year old girl from back in May, according to court records.

>>Two Piqua men in custody in connection with Shelby County catalytic converter robberies

Demarcus Skinner, 22, has been charged with one felony count of rape by force or threat of force and one misdemeanor count of unlawful sexual conduct, court records say.

Skinner is currently in Montgomery County Jail on no bond for the felony charge and $2,500 bail for the misdemeanor charge, according to online jail records.

The incident took place on May 5 when Skinner allegedly pulled up behind a building on North Main Street and told the victim to get into the car. He drove a couple of blocks through the alley, parked in a garage and raped her, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

The victim kicked Skinner and got away. She got to her group home and was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital. Rape kit samples were sent to the Bureau of Criminal Investigations. On July 25, BCI reached out there was a DNA hit, the affidavit said.

>>Longtime Butler County elected official indicted on multiple corruption related charges

DNA records matched the suspect as Damarcus Skinner, according to the affidavit.

Skinner’s next court date is today in Dayton Municipal Court at 1:45 p.m., according to online jail records.

©2022 Cox Media Group