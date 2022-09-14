Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday
Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
Tropical Storm Fiona heads west, expected to turn north by next week
MIAMI - The latest computer models have Tropical Storm Fiona continuing to head west and then turning north by next week. The storm is lumbering towards the west, packing winds up to 50 miles per hour near Guadeloupe in the Atlantic.According to the National Hurricane Center's Friday afternoon update, the storm was located about near Guadeloupe in and moving westward at 15 miles per hour.The National Weather Center has issued a tropical storm warning for the Northern Leeward Islands and a tropical storm watch is in effect for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands and Dominica.The storm is...
Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic. Here's where it's headed
Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic, becoming the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center said.
Texas Braces for Incoming Tropical Storm Warning in Gulf of Mexico
There are tropical storm warnings for some of the Texas coast. AccuWeather analysts say a new tropical depression could develop as soon as this Friday in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Extreme Weather. A large band of showers and thunderstorms connected to low pressure that was situated over the southwest...
Hurricane forecasters watching two tropical waves this week
Meteorologists are watching two disturbances on Wednesday — one that is brewing near the Windward Islands, the other which was expected to move off the west coast of Africa later this week. However, both systems have a low chance of strengthening into a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical Storm Kay eyes Mexico, southwestern U.S.
With plenty of warm water at its disposal, as well as conducive atmospheric conditions, AccuWeather forecasters expect Kay to become the eighth storm of the season to reach hurricane status in the East Pacific basin.
Hurricane warning issued in Puerto Rico for Tropical Storm Fiona
A Hurricane Watch has been issued for parts of the Dominican Republic after Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters found Tropical Storm Fiona a little farther south. The National Hurricane Center said tropical storm conditions would continue to affect parts of the Leeward Islands and reach the U.S. and British Virgin Islands through Saturday morning.
Tropical Storm Earl to move slowly northward
While the center of Tropical Earl may avoid crossing over land, outer portions of the system may impact several islands in the Caribbean and bring stormy conditions through early this week.
Tropical Storm Fiona heads to the Leeward Islands
Tropical Storm Fiona formed yesterday night and is now heading towards the Leeward Islands. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam breaks down the future impacts of this storm.
Kay weakens to tropical storm, leaves strong rains and winds
MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Kay became a tropical storm as it lost strength in its course along Mexico's Pacific coast Thursday afternoon, leaving behind abundant rain and strong winds, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Tropical Storm Fiona takes aim at Puerto Rico and set to hit this weekend
Tropical Storm Fiona has officially formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is on a collision course with the eastern Caribbean.The cyclone is set to hit St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, and other nearby islands by Friday night. It is then forecast to keep moving eastward, bringing tropical storm-force winds to Puerto Rico on Saturday.Up to eight inches of rain in parts of the island, combined with winds up to 50 miles per hour (80 kilometres per hour) could bring challenges for Puerto Rico — which faced serious devastation from Hurricane Maria almost five years ago exactly.A tropical...
Tropical Storm Fiona strengthens, prompting watches for several islands
MIAMI - Thursday night at 9 p.m., the National Hurricane Center issued advisories on Tropical Storm Fiona, located a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands.The center of Fiona is expected to move across the Leeward Islands Friday night and early Saturday. Then the center is forecasted to move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday into Sunday.Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center.It is still too soon to...
Depression forms in Atlantic, and it’s forecast to turn into Tropical Storm Fiona soon
A new tropical depression formed Wednesday morning east of the Leeward Islands in the Atlantic, and it’s expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Fiona in the next 24 hours. The forecast shows it turning into the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season by Wednesday night or...
Hurricane Danielle on ‘slow decline,’ Tropical Storm Earl a ‘bit disheveled,’ forecasters say
Tropical weather remained active in the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday as forecasters were watching three systems -- a hurricane, a tropical storm and a patch of rough weather that appears likely to strengthen during the week. None of the systems poses an immediate threat to Florida. Hurricane Danielle is “on...
Tropical Storm Watch Over the Caribbean as Fiona Brings Gusty Winds, Heavy Rains
Following hurricanes Danielle and Earl last week, Tropical Storm Fiona shaped up in the Atlantic on Wednesday night. It is currently moving toward Puerto Rico and the northeastern Caribbean islands, where some areas are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Between Friday and Sunday, Fiona's wind and rain effects are anticipated...
Tropical storm conditions could hit Puerto Rico late Saturday
Tropical storm conditions are now forecast to hit the Leeward Islands by Friday evening, possibly reaching the U.S. Virgin Islands Saturday and Puerto Rico by Saturday night, the National Hurricane Center confirmed.
