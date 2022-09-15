ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California governor signs controversial law creating healthcare courts for homeless

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a controversial law to establish so-called CARE courts that can order some people suffering from mental health issues and substance use disorders to submit to mental health treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15avV4_0hw9gQAo00
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the CARE Act into law outside of a San Jose, Calif., mental health treatment center on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom/Release

The Democratic governor signed the Community Assistance Recovery and Empowerment Act during a press conference at a San Jose, Calif., mental health treatment center on Wednesday, calling the law a "paradigm shift" and a "a new path forward" for thousands of homeless Californians suffering from mental health issues.

"This problem is solvable. We know that. We don't have to fall prey to the cynicism and all the negativity that it's just too big and too hard," he said. "It's hard and it's big, but we can meet this moment and we can create many, many moments in the future to do justice to those who need us who are suffering and struggling."

The CARE Act will permit families, clinicians, first responders and other authorized adults to petition a civil court to create a so-called CARE plan for a specific individual experiencing severe mental illness, including schizophrenia and psychotic disorders.

The court can order an individual to comply with the program for up to a year with the option to extend it another 12 months, and provides behavioral healthcare, medication, housing and other services. Those who do not comply with the court-ordered treatment plan may be referred to conservatorship.

Newsom introduced the plan in March and was overwhelmingly passed by the state legislator late last month and amid state efforts to combat issues concerning its unhoused population.

According to statistics from the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness , as of January 2020, 161,548 people experienced homelessness in the state on any given night, representing 28% of the nation's homeless population.

It also found that California experienced the largest increase in homelessness from the year before and more than half of all unsheltered people in the country were in The Golden State.

The CARE Act includes $15.3 billion to combat homelessness, $11.6 billion for mental health services and $1.4 billion for other health and human services workforce. An additional $63 million will be provided to counties to fund the establishment of CARE courts.

The seven counties of Glenn, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Stanislaus, Tuolumne and San Francisco will be the first to be phased into the program on Oct. 1 of next year with all 58 counties needing to be complaint by Dec. 1, 2024.

"This is unprecedented support that we are committing to over the next few years to make this program work," Newsom said, stating the hard work begins now to get the CARE courts and infrastructure up and running.

"We say this all time: Program passing is not necessarily problem solving," he said.

The law, however, has been met with staunched opposition from disability groups and human and civil rights organizations.

Amid consideration of the bill in June, Human Rights Watch issued a lengthy letter voicing strong opposition to the plan, while urging the legislators to reject the bill for "a more holistic, rights-respecting approach to address the lack of resources for autonomy-affirming treatment options and affordable housing."

The New York-based organization said that while the Newsom administration advertises the CARE courts as an "upstream" diversion from criminal legal and conservatorship systems, the bill just creates a new avenue for government and family members to strip people of their autonomy and place them under the state's care.

"Given the racial demographics of California's homeless population, and the historic over-diagnosing of Black and Latino people with schizophrenia, this plan is likely to place many, disproportionately Black and brown people, under state control," it said.

After Newsom signed the bill Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California accused the Democratic governor, who is a potential future presidential candidate, of returning the state to the days of forced treatment.

"There is nothing 'caring' about his so-called CARE Court bill," it said in a statement , saying it expects to see the law challenged in court.

"This outdated and coercive model of placing disabled folks in courtrooms will cause trauma and harm to Californians in vulnerable situations and will reinforce institutional racism."

Newsom disregarded criticisms of the plan from progression groups on Wednesday, telling reporters that their opinions are what have led to the situation the state is now in.

"Their point of view is expressed by what you see on the streets and sidewalks throughout this state," he said. "Their point of view was expressed in the halls of the legislature and they were overwhelming rejected because in a progressive legislature they said: 'Enough. We're going to move in a different direction. We could do more. We could do better. We're not here to listen to the same excuses of why we can't do something; we're going to give this an opportunity.'"

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 166

Terrance Townsend
3d ago

are you people awake yet this isn't a republican democrat problem this is a we the people problem our government on all sides have gone rogue

Reply(8)
59
Sam Mills
3d ago

hate to rain on his ultra liberal parade but that kind of treatment only works if the patients want it too. another huge waste of money

Reply(7)
35
lock and load
3d ago

I wish newsome all the luck trying to get people to go get their mental health check. there's a lot of homeless people will not do , they think they're fine the way they are. you might get one or two. cannot force someone into doing something they don't want to do.

Reply(5)
16
Related
KRON4 News

Homeless advocates decry Newsom’s mental institution law

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom’s new law is drawing heavy criticism from advocacy groups who say forcing mentally ill and homeless Californians into institutions will only cause more harm. Newsom signed CARE Courts SB 1338 into law on Wednesday during a ceremony held in San Jose. The Oakland-based Anti Police-Terror Project is voicing […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
indybay.org

Governor Gruesom Newsom Signs SB 1388 Attacking The Unhoused

Governor Gruesom Newsom Signs SB 1388 Attacking The Unhoused. Oakland - Welcome to the Twilight Zone? Breaking bad on policy he advanced earlier this year, California Governor Gavin (Gruesom) Newsom signed a bill Wednesday to create extremist courts attacking the unhoused to address mental health and homelessness issues with SB 1388 dubbed the Care Court, by forcing unhoused people accused of having schizophrenia or other illnesses to submit to so-called medical treatment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuolumne, CA
Local
California Society
State
California State
Local
California Government
ijpr.org

New survey shows Southern Oregonians agree on scale of homelessness crisis

The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon healthcare groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties. The results showed around 90% of people think homelessness is an...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KTVU FOX 2

Here's how to get California earthquake alerts

OAKLAND, Calif. - California's earthquake warning system activated swiftly Tuesday night, sending an alert to the cellphones of Santa Rosa residents and those in surrounding areas of a 4.4 magnitude temblor. California uses science, state-of-the-art ground motion monitoring, and new and existing alerting methods to deliver warnings to residents' cell...
SANTA ROSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Health And Human Services#Legislature#Health Care#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Office Of California#Democratic#Californians
Canyon News

Three California Hospitals Named In Wrongful Death Lawsuits

CALIFORNIA—On September 7, attorneys Daniel Watkins with Watkins & Letofsky and Michael Hamilton with Hamilton & Associates announced they filed wrongful death lawsuits against California hospitals, Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, and Saint Agnes Medical Center during a press conference. The suit claims use of toxic...
FRESNO, CA
UPI News

Utah community attempts to build world's largest blanket fort

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A Utah company came together at a sports field to attempt the Guinness World Record for the world's largest blanket fort. The event, organized by networking group Tacos Together, Moxie Weighted Blankets and Real Salt Lake, aimed to create a 10,000-square-foot blanket fort Thursday at Rio Tinto Stadium in Lehi.
LEHI, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
UPI News

Texas anesthesiologist charged for allegedly tampering with IV bags

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- An anesthesiologist in Texas was hit with federal charges Thursday for allegedly causing the death of a woman by injecting heart-stopping drugs into a saline IV bag, prosecutors said. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., 59, was arrested Wednesday in the Dallas suburb of Plano almost a week...
pctonline.com

Turkestan Cockroaches Have Made Themselves at Home in California

SAN FRANCISCO - The invasive Turkestan cockroach, Blatta lateralis, has gone from exotic to commonplace in many parts of the state, taking over in habitats formerly occupied by the oriental cockroach. As reported in the San Francisco Chronicle, seven years ago, Alameda County’s Vector Control Services received no calls involving...
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
449K+
Followers
64K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy