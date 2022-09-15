Read full article on original website
Related
Pet-Obsessed Woman Tattoos Animal Ashes Into Her Skin: ‘I Get to Carry Them With Me Forever’
Alexandra Ashe is an animal lover, but her passion for her pets runs deeper than surface level. So deep, in fact, that Ashe has the remains of her beloved pets permanently tattooed onto her skin so they can "always be with her." The 35-year-old, who lives with more than 50...
PETS・
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0