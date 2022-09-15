The Mosquito Fire forced her out of her home. Days later, another blaze threatened the town where she found shelter

Read full article on original website
Fox News
California hiker who went to find help for girlfriend found dead
A California hiker was found dead Thursday after leaving his girlfriend on a trail to find her water in the mountains of Santa Barbara County, authorities said. More than 60 people and several search dogs spent days combing the area for Tim Sgrignoli, 29, whose body was found at 9:29 a.m. between Trespass Trail and Highway 101, according Raquel Zick, the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Family with infant are rescued after three days stranded in canyon at Tahoe National Forest
A family hiking with an infant was rescued after spending three days stranded in a steep canyon in a remote California forest, officials said.The parents, along with their 10-year-old, a nine-month-old infant and a dog were hiking in Tahoe National Forest in Northern California when they became stuck.Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said the area, 225 miles northeast of San Francisco, is some of the steepest in the county, which backs onto the Sierra Nevada mountain range.Authorities said the mother came down with heat exhaustion and could not hike out of the remote area to safety.So, the father left the children...
Body found in submerged car 'more than likely' Kiely Rodni, the missing California teen, authorities say
Law enforcement officials believe the body found in a submerged vehicle Sunday is "more than likely" that of Kiely Rodni, the missing 16-year-old last seen almost three weeks ago at a campground party in Northern California, authorities said Monday.
Mosquito Fire balloons in Tahoe National Forest threatening Gold Rush town
A quick-moving wildfire has exploded in Tahoe National Park amid California’s extreme heat, threatening homes and prompting evacuations.
Wildfire in Tahoe National Forest rages, swirls in astonishing footage
Officials said Thursday evening that the Mosquito Fire ballooned to 13,705 acres and made a 5,000-acre run into El Dorado County.
Musician, 88, and wife of 60 years both died stranded in the Mojave Desert after their car broke down on a dirt road: He was found in the driver’s seat and his wife was leaning against the car’s rear tire
An 88-year-old musician and his wife of 60 years were found dead in the middle of the California desert after getting stranded without gas in their car. Larry and Betty Petree were found in a stopped vehicle in the Mojave Desert with no food or water earlier this week. Police...
Wife of California congressman dies after ingesting herbal treatment
The cause of death of Lori McClintock, the wife of a Northern California congressman, has come to light eight months after her untimely passing.
CHP warns about Burning Man cars trying to make it over Sierra
GOLD RUN – California Highway Patrol is sending out a warning to people on the way to Burning Man: Don't burn out on the way.Officers have been getting a sneak preview of some of the creative contraptions on eastbound Interstate 80 as revelers make their way to the Nevada desert.The problem? A lot of the vehicles are barely street legal – and some have apparently been breaking down during the climb up Donner Pass. Law requires vehicles to be under a certain length, height and width. Any decorations also need to be secured. "Make sure everything is properly secured so we don't end up with any decorations littering our beautiful mountain pass," CHP wrote.The festival, which takes place about two hours north of Reno in Black Rock City, begins this Sunday.
Californians plagued with feet-eating 'mini-shark' bugs
Beach goers in Southern California are being targeted by swarms of tiny, aggressive sea bugs who have an appetite for human feet. The bugs, who have earned the nickname "mini shark," have been identified as water-line isopods (Excirolana chiltoni), a crustacean species that grows to be around 0.3 inches (0.8 centimeters) long and can form swarms of more than 1,000 individuals, according to Walla Walla University in Washington.
California's Mosquito Fire destroys 46 structures before pushing deeper into forested areas, sending smoke into Nevada
Burning intensely and choking the air with smoke, California's raging Mosquito Fire has destroyed 46 structures and continues its unrelenting spread through dry forests in the Sierra Nevada mountains.
Sheriff's Deputy Arrested In Double Murder Of California Couple
A sheriff's deputy in northern California is under arrest after he allegedly broke into a couple's home and shot them to death. Devin Williams Jr., 24, was arrested just before noon on Wednesday on suspicion of murder after an hours-long manhunt, according to a press release from the Dublin, California police department. He is currently being held in the Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree burglary, according to jail records reviewed by Oxygen.com.
California Musician and Wife Found Dead in Mojave Desert
On Sunday afternoon, east of California City, a local musician and his wife, Larry and Betty Petree, were found dead in the Mojave Desert. So far, authorities do not suspect criminal activity. However, the state in which the couple was found is what makes their deaths all the more shocking.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade went half a million gallons over water budget during California’s extreme drought
Former basketball All-Star Dwyane Wade and actor Gabrielle Union have had a problem at their Los Angeles county home.Amid devastating drought in California, the celebrity couple have used a massive amount of water.The couple reportedly went 489,000 gallons over their allotted water budget in May — about three-quarters the size of an Olympic swimming pool.They then went 90,000 gallons over their allotted budget again in June, according to reporting by the Los Angeles Times.California has faced dry conditions for months on end, with more than 97 per cent of the state in “severe” or worse drought, according to the...
natureworldnews.com
Mosquito Fire in California Burns Through Homes and Vehicles; Over 11,000 People Remain Evacuated
A Northern California wildfire by the name of "Mosquito Fire" has burnt homes and vehicles. Over 11,000 people remain evacuated so far when the wildland fire erupted on September 6. Since then, the fire has grown to dozens of thousands of acres in the El Dorado and Placer counties. There...
Huge California Brush Fire Grows
A fast-spreading wildfire has caused multiple injuries, forced mandatory evacuations and drawn firefighting planes from as far away as Canada. The fire started just as a severe heat wave, which is expected to last for several days, hit Southern California. The Route fire, as it has been named by authorities,...
Long, possibly record-setting heat wave expected to hit California this week
A long and possibly record-setting heat wave is expected to hit California this week, bringing temperatures into the 90s and lower 100s on Wednesday with little relief expected overnight, according to the National Weather Service. "There's a large dome of strong high pressure building over the Great Basin and it...
4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California
California is experiencing seasonal weather extremes as many of the state’s firefighters work to contain and put out multiple wildfires. Now though, as drought conditions fan the blazes’ growth, California residents elsewhere experienced a 4.4 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday night. According to Fox News, the minor earthquake caused...
Tomato-strewn highway causes chaos in California after truck crash
Three people injured, one seriously, after truck hits center median and spills more than 150,000 tomatoes on to road surface
2 dead in Mill Fire as California wildfires grow and evacuations are ordered
Two Northern California wildfires are growing and some residents have been told to leave, officials say.
California Man Refuses Evacuation, Feeds Deer Amid Growing Mosquito Fire
As the Mosquito Fire blazes on in Northern California, evacuation orders continue to be passed down by Governor Gavin Newsom. The wildfire, which first sparked on September 6, has now burned through more than 60,000 acres in the Tahoe and Eldorado National Forests in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, fueled by southwest winds.
