ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lise Klaveness
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifa World Cup#Uefa#Amnesty International#Yougov
SkySports

Roberto De Zerbi appointed Brighton head coach on four-year deal

Brighton have appointed Roberto De Zerbi as their new head coach on a four-year deal. The Italian has been out of work after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk in July following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He had previously spent three years in charge of Serie A side Sassuolo before leaving for Shakhtar.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy