Chelsea close to appointing Red Bull Salzburg's Christoph Freund as sporting director - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Chelsea are closing on an agreement with Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund to take up a similar role at Stamford Bridge under new boss Graham Potter. Wolves defender Nathan Collins waited after Saturday's red card for a...
England Women vs India Women: Live updates from Hove as ODI series begins
Follow live over-by-over updates as England Women take on India Women at Hove for the first match of the ODI series. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
Brendan Rodgers close to Leicester exit with owners admirers of Thomas Frank - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers... Brendan Rodgers is on the brink of being fired by Leicester City after their latest heavy defeat at Tottenham on Saturday. Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea are set to open a battle to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar...
Sam Underhill: England flanker ruled out of autumn Tests due to shoulder problem
Flanker Sam Underhill is set to miss England's autumn Tests because of a shoulder problem that requires surgery. The Bath forward, who has won 29 caps, is expected to be sidelined for 12 weeks. And such a spell out of the game would mean the 26-year-old not being available for...
Women's Super League 2022/23: the 12 Irish players looking to deliver a big season in England's top flight
With Vera Pauw's Republic of Ireland women's national team potentially just one game from reaching the a first-ever World Cup, the Girls in Green have returned to their clubs ahead of next month's play-off. In total, there will be 12 Irish women in action in the Barclays FA Women's Super...
Arsenal Women 4-0 Brighton Women: Beth Mead hits double as Gunners cruise to victory in WSL opener
Euro 2022 top scorer Beth Mead opened her domestic account for Arsenal with a fine double as the Gunners cruised to a 4-0 win against Brighton in the delayed Women's Super League season opener. But ever the perfectionist, Mead believed she and Arsenal could have scored more at Meadow Park,...
England vs India: Smriti Mandhana stars as tourists cruise to win in ODI series opener
Smriti Mandhana made a classy 91 as India cruised to a seven-wicket win over England in the first one-day international at Hove. England, under stand-in captain Amy Jones, won the T20 international series 2-1 but a clinical performance saw the tourists triumph in the first of three 50-over matches. Early...
Hollie Doyle blog: Chantilly trip for Group Three prize before flying to Sweden for big rides and Japan move to come
It is a big international weekend for Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle who partners Super Sprint winner Eddie’s Boy in France on Saturday and the globetrotting Outbox in Sweden on Sunday. French mission for speedy Eddie. It is a busy weekend of jet-setting for me, with a ride...
Roberto De Zerbi appointed Brighton head coach on four-year deal
Brighton have appointed Roberto De Zerbi as their new head coach on a four-year deal. The Italian has been out of work after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk in July following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He had previously spent three years in charge of Serie A side Sassuolo before leaving for Shakhtar.
Real Madrid extend perfect start with derby win against Atletico Madrid - European round-up
A clinical Real Madrid extended their perfect start to the La Liga season when they beat city rivals Atletico 2-1 at the Metropolitano on Sunday. Despite being second best for large periods of the first half, Carlo Ancelotti's side were ruthless in front of goal as strikes from Rodrygo and Federico Valverde put them in a commanding position.
Laver Cup: Andy Murray hoping for final chance to play with Roger Federer for Team Europe in London
Andy Murray is hoping he will get a final chance to play with Roger Federer at the Laver Cup next week. Federer will make the last appearance of his professional career at the Ryder Cup-style event that he invented, which pits Europe against the Rest of the World, at London's O2 Arena.
