Spokane Police Department arrests Tuesday’s fatal stabbing suspect in West Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has arrested a suspect related to a stabbing that killed a woman in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found and arrested 30-year-old Ashley Garrity near North Maple and West Maxwell in West Central Spokane. Officers say she fled briefly from officers on foot and was caught and arrested without further incident. Garrity was...
2 seriously injured in single-car crash in Spokane Valley, driver arrested for vehicular assault
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On September 15, 2022, at approximately 11:30 pm., Spokane Valley Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle rollover crash on S. University Road at 35th Avenue. The caller reported hearing a vehicle going at “racing speed” south on S. Dishman Mica Road. She then heard...
Driver in Hayden hits several cars, including one with family of four inside, arrested for aggravated assault
HAYDEN, ID. — A driver in Hayden hit several cars in the Lancaster Market parking lot and was arrested for aggravated assault. Deputies from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and personnel from Northern Lakes Fire arrived to reports of an unknown injury accident at the intersection of Lancaster Avenue and Highway 95. Reports said a vehicle struck multiple vehicles in...
Driver arrested for aggravated assault after hitting several vehicles in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho - A driver was arrested by deputy's with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) Saturday afternoon, after he allegedly struck several vehicles in the Lancaster Market parking lot and resisted arrest. According to KCSO, 41-year-old Hayden resident Seth Cervin was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for aggravated...
Woman arrested after stabbing man in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman has been arrested after a stabbing in downtown Spokane Friday night. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), an incident at the Carlyle Apartments on south Post St. resulted in a woman stabbing a man. The man was transported to hospital for his injuries, and the woman was arrested at the scene.
'We are not allowed to chase them.' Spokane County undersheriff lights up pursuit law
(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley deputies were forced to watch the suspect in a commercial burglary crash a vehicle through the fence of a lumberyard to flee the scene. A relatively new state law prohibited them from pursuit even though they could see materials in the SUV that appeared to have been stolen.
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing on 1st and Division
SPOKANE - Just before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 13, a woman was stabbed in an apartment building on 1st Ave. and Division St. The victim was found at the scene by responding Spokane Police Department (SPD) officers, who immediately began rendering aid. However, she died at the scene. Investigators determined...
Sprague Avenue to be reduced to 3 lanes for parts of Spokane Valley starting Sept. 19
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The City of Spokane Valley will begin a stormwater and crosswalk pilot project along westbound Sprague Avenue between University Road and Herald Road on Sept. 19., which will reduce the road to three lanes. The city will evaluate the impacts of reducing lanes until Oct. 28....
Collision cleared in Spokane Valley near Trent Avenue at McDonald Road
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— A collision in Spokane Valley has been cleared. A collision happened on Trent Avenue at McDonald Road. blocking both directions of the street. Troopers from WSP were at the scene. It is fully open now.
Spokane Police arrest second suspect in 2020 murder of 19-year-old
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a woman, suspected of being a second suspect in the murder of a teenager who was killed in November 2020. Police arrested 54-year-old Brenda Kross on Wednesday and charged her with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Andrew Sorensen. Sorensen’s body was found nearly a year ago in the trunk of a vehicle....
Masked person attempts to steal ATM in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A masked person attempted to steal an ATM from STCU’s North Branch Friday morning. The bank released security photos of an individual who attempted to steal and damaged one of its ATMs. The person was wearing a mask of an old man, a black American Eagle hoodie, and black pants.
Second person charged in the murder of 19-year-old found in trunk
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two years after his death, and one year after his alleged killer’s arrest, new details are emerging in the case of Andrew Sorensen’s murder which may lead to the conviction of a second killer. “I don’t want to admit to anything, but there’s nothing I...
Person of interest in Coeur d'Alene homicide found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - On July 11 of this year, Coeur d'Alene Police began investigating the homicide of 61-year-old Andrew Brake at the 2500 block of west Versailles Dr. after he was found dead in his home. Investigators determined he'd been deceased for several days before it was reported to...
Man who led police on multi-state chase, opened fire in Post Falls sentenced to 30 years
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Tisen Sterkel, the man who led police on a multi-state chase and opened fire at a Post Falls gas station, was sentenced to 30 years with the possibility of parole Friday morning in Kootenai County Court. Sterkel was found guilty of two counts of...
70-Year-Old Arrested in Idaho County After Allegedly Exposing Himself in Front of a Group of Children
IDAHO COUNTY - On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Idaho County Dispatch received a call about a male subject in a blue van on Highway 13 that had allegedly exited the van naked and exposed himself in front of a group of children. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies...
Two additional arrests made in north Spokane drive-by shooting from May
SPOKANE, Wash. — Members of the Safe Streets Task Force have arrested two more suspects for their involvement in a series of drive-by shootings in May, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). One suspect, 23-year-old Zachary D. Seeton, was arrested on Sept. 7 and charged with two counts...
Person of interest in Coeur d’Alene homicide case dies by suicide
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A man who was a person of interest in a homicide case in Coeur d’Alene shot and killed himself on Wednesday. On July 11, 2022, a 61-year-old Coeur d’Alene man was found dead inside his home. Police opened up a homicide investigation soon after. During the investigation, detectives identified the victim’s son, Drew Brake, as a...
Spokane Police Department warns of new scam going around
A new scam is going around of someone impersonating the Spokane Police Department (SPD) asking for donations from the public. The SPD will never contact you by phone asking for money.
2 Children Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Spokane County (Spokane County, WA)
According to the news release by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident took place on Wednesday afternoon. The officials stated that a red Dodge truck was traveling on Elk Chattaroy Road and failed to yield the right of way when attempting to turn east on Nelson Road. At the same time, a man was driving a Kia Niro north on Elk Chattaroy Road as well.
Woman fatally stabbed in downtown Spokane (Video)
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was fatally stabbed in a downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found the woman in an apartment building at 1st Ave and Division St. She died at the scene. Spokane Police say preliminary information shows the attack was not random, but officers still need more details about what led to the stabbing. Anyone with information is ...
