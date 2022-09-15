'It’s A Big Improvement From Last Week' - Liverpool's Harvey Elliott On Victory Over Ajax

Liverpool's young midfield maestro Harvey Elliott gives his reaction to Tuesday's Champions League win over Ajax at Anfield.

After last week's Champions League horror show in Naples, Liverpool got the much needed victory they were looking for when they came out 2-1 winners against Ajax on Tuesday night.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Reds youngster Harvey Elliott who has been outstanding for Jurgen Klopp's side so far this season gave his reaction to the win against the Dutch champions claiming it was a well deserved triumph.

"I think we were at it from the get-go, right from the start of the game, and obviously we got the winning goal at the end thanks to a Joel Matip set-piece," Elliott said speaking to Liverpool.com .

"It’s always nice to come away with the win and I think it’s a big improvement from last week.

"I think the boys showed great fight and desire to turn things around and put on a show tonight and put in a performance we all know we can put in week in and week out.

"So I’m very proud of the boys and very thankful for the fans for backing us throughout the whole game and giving us the support we need. I’m just very thankful we came away with the win.

"I think this team shows a lot of fight and desire, even last week when we were three or four goals down we always wanted to come back and keep fighting to try to get as many goals as we can.

"Today we got the winning goal so it’s just credit to everyone for keeping fighting, keeping battling – and the coaching team and everyone involved in the stadium," added the 19-year-old .

"We’re all a team here and happily we came away with the win, which is the most important thing."

