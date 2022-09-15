ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Deputies call off manhunt for burglary suspect in southeast Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a manhunt Sunday afternoon near the Cheatham County line. At about 1 p.m., the search for a wanted man was ongoing in the 1500 block Oak Plains Road. The subject is a white man in his mid-30s who was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jean shorts, gray shoes and a black hat.
Stolen car recovered at Boulevard motel, suspects arrested

A stolen car was recovered Saturday night at the Rodeway Inn on Fort Campbell Boulevard and a Clarksville couple was arrested on several charges. Officers received information that the stolen 2009 Honda Civic was in the area of Fort Campbell Boulevard and the Parkway and it was located in the rear lot of the Rodeway Inn.
MNDP investigating after body found Saturday morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Communications says that Metro Nashville Police are investigating after a body was Saturday morning. The deceased was found near the entrance of the water treatment plant on Stones River Road just above the Stones River Greenway trailhead. Officers are investigating the death. Get reports...
Teen charged in Nashville gas station shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old accused of shooting a woman last week in Nashville was arrested Friday afternoon. The teen was charged in connection to a Sept. 5 gas station shooting on South Hamilton Road that critically injured a 25-year-old woman, a Metro Police media release said. “Violent Crimes...
Woman dies in two-vehicle head-on crash in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday around 11 a.m. in the 300 block of Bakertown Road. The woman who died was 24-year-old Iliana Lara of Hendersonville. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Lara was driving a 2017 Toyota Camry westbound on...
Missing Murfreesboro man found safe in Nashville

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man reported missing in Murfreesboro Saturday night has been found safe in Nashville, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Sunday morning. Mark Holifield, 50, was reported missing Saturday after last seen walking in the area of Florence Station Market on Northwest Broad Street. Police...
Building destroyed in 2-alarm Bellevue apartment fire

BELLEVUE, Tenn. -- An early morning fire broke out at a Bellevue apartment building. The Nashville Fire Department responded to a fire with smoke and flames visible at 358 Belle Valley Drive at 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to building L, where it started.
71-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Cheatham County

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 71-year-old man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle into an embankment on Saturday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. John K. Lee, 71, of Dickson, was driving a 2021 Bombardier Spyder (a three-wheel motorcycle) west on Petway Road. According to a preliminary report, Lee drove...
Crash leaves one person critically hurt Friday night

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was critically hurt on Friday night in Nashville. The accident happened on the 2300 block of Dickerson Pike around 8:10 p.m. Get reports like this and all the news of the day in Middle Tennessee delivered to your inbox each morning with the FOX 17 News Daily Newsletter.
