WSMV
Metro Police investigating fatal hit and run crash in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a hit and run crash in south Nashville that claimed the life of a Nashville woman. Police said Maria Velasquez-Vaquiz, 62, died as the result of the two-vehicle crash at 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Harding Place and Jonquil Drive.
1 killed in Cheatham County crash
One person was killed in a crash in Cheatham County Saturday afternoon.
No criminal charges for officers in deadly I-65 standoff in Nashville
Landon Eastep was shot and killed by multiple law enforcement officers on Interstate 65 in Nashville after at least 30 minutes of tense negotiations on Jan. 27, 2022.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Deputies call off manhunt for burglary suspect in southeast Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a manhunt Sunday afternoon near the Cheatham County line. At about 1 p.m., the search for a wanted man was ongoing in the 1500 block Oak Plains Road. The subject is a white man in his mid-30s who was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jean shorts, gray shoes and a black hat.
whopam.com
Stolen car recovered at Boulevard motel, suspects arrested
A stolen car was recovered Saturday night at the Rodeway Inn on Fort Campbell Boulevard and a Clarksville couple was arrested on several charges. Officers received information that the stolen 2009 Honda Civic was in the area of Fort Campbell Boulevard and the Parkway and it was located in the rear lot of the Rodeway Inn.
Metro Police searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in South Nashville
Metro Police are searching for the driver involved in an overnight hit-and-run crash that left a 62-year-old woman dead in South Nashville.
Hendersonville woman killed in head-on crash in Nashville
A Hendersonville woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Bakertown Road.
californiaexaminer.net
Officers Who Shot And Killed A Man On Interstate 65 In Nashville Are Being Sued By His Family.
In January, on the side of an interstate in Nashville, Landon Eastep was shot a dozen times by nine officers. His wife, Chelesy Eastep, filed a new federal lawsuit late Thursday afternoon, claiming the officers from three agencies were responsible for his death. The shooting was criticized as excessive and “execution-style” in the lawsuit.
fox17.com
MNDP investigating after body found Saturday morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Communications says that Metro Nashville Police are investigating after a body was Saturday morning. The deceased was found near the entrance of the water treatment plant on Stones River Road just above the Stones River Greenway trailhead. Officers are investigating the death. Get reports...
Neighbors dodge bullets in Madison drive-by shooting
Flying bullets in one Madison neighborhood left neighbors scrambling for cover.
WSMV
Teen charged in Nashville gas station shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old accused of shooting a woman last week in Nashville was arrested Friday afternoon. The teen was charged in connection to a Sept. 5 gas station shooting on South Hamilton Road that critically injured a 25-year-old woman, a Metro Police media release said. “Violent Crimes...
WSMV
Woman dies in two-vehicle head-on crash in Antioch
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday around 11 a.m. in the 300 block of Bakertown Road. The woman who died was 24-year-old Iliana Lara of Hendersonville. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Lara was driving a 2017 Toyota Camry westbound on...
WSMV
Missing Murfreesboro man found safe in Nashville
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man reported missing in Murfreesboro Saturday night has been found safe in Nashville, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Sunday morning. Mark Holifield, 50, was reported missing Saturday after last seen walking in the area of Florence Station Market on Northwest Broad Street. Police...
16 units destroyed after fire at Bellevue apartment complex
Crews with the Nashville Fire Department worked to extinguish a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Nashville early Sunday morning.
fox17.com
Building destroyed in 2-alarm Bellevue apartment fire
BELLEVUE, Tenn. -- An early morning fire broke out at a Bellevue apartment building. The Nashville Fire Department responded to a fire with smoke and flames visible at 358 Belle Valley Drive at 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to building L, where it started.
Candlelight vigil held for gas station clerk killed in Smyrna
Friends and family will gather in Smyrna on Saturday evening in memory of a man who was gunned down at a Smyrna gas station last month.
WSMV
71-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Cheatham County
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 71-year-old man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle into an embankment on Saturday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. John K. Lee, 71, of Dickson, was driving a 2021 Bombardier Spyder (a three-wheel motorcycle) west on Petway Road. According to a preliminary report, Lee drove...
Investigation underway after body found along Stones River Greenway
An investigation is underway after a body was found along the Stones River Greenway early Saturday morning.
fox17.com
Crash leaves one person critically hurt Friday night
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was critically hurt on Friday night in Nashville. The accident happened on the 2300 block of Dickerson Pike around 8:10 p.m. Get reports like this and all the news of the day in Middle Tennessee delivered to your inbox each morning with the FOX 17 News Daily Newsletter.
23-Year-Old Haley Allen Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rutherford County (Rutherford County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Friday morning in Rutherford County. The officials reported that 23-year-old Haley Allen was [..]
