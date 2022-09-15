ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLTX.com

Antonio Williams scores his first touchdown in orange

CLEMSON, S.C. — Antonio Williams had just two catches in Clemson's 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech but he made them count. His first half reception of 38 yards set up the Tigers at the LA Tech 21-yard line and that led to a B.T. Potter field goal and a 13-6 Clemson lead at halftime.
CLEMSON, SC
WLTX.com

Authorities identify pilot recovered from Lake Hartwell days after deadly crash

HART COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have recovered the body of a pilot who crashed into a major border lake between South Carolina and Georgia over the weekend. The Hart County, Georgia Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that the body of 55-year-old Todd Jeffrey Carrell had been recovered from Lake Hartwell the previous evening around 6 p.m.
HART COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy