CLEMSON, S.C. — Antonio Williams had just two catches in Clemson's 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech but he made them count. His first half reception of 38 yards set up the Tigers at the LA Tech 21-yard line and that led to a B.T. Potter field goal and a 13-6 Clemson lead at halftime.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO