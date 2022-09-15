ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthline

What Are the Early Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?

Pancreatic cancer has the best treatment outcomes when it’s diagnosed in the early stages. But early pancreatic cancer is generally without symptoms, and the first warning signs of pancreatic cancer often overlap with other, less serious, conditions. This means that many people with pancreatic cancer don’t get medical help...
Medical News Today

What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?

Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
CANCER
curetoday.com

Stay Fit during Cancer Treatment

If you’re newly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, or navigating a grueling treatment schedule, getting in shape may not be at the top of your mind. After all, in the wake of a life-changing diagnosis, who has time for exercise? You do! Studies show that exercise during treatment not only increases energy levels and boosts mood, but it also promotes better sleep.
CANCER
Healthline

Can Blood Tests Help Diagnose Pancreatic Cancer?

Blood tests can be an important part of a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. With this type of cancer, a timely diagnosis is vital, however, pancreatic cancer is often difficult to detect early. Certain blood tests can help lead to a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. According to the. American Cancer Society (ACS)
CANCER
natureworldnews.com

People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma

Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancerhealth.com

Abnormal Collagen May Be Weak Spot for Pancreatic Cancer

A protein called collagen, which provides structure to tissues, is found almost everywhere in the human body, from the skin to the bones. Pancreatic cancer cells can also produce their own misshapen collagen, a new study has found. And this abnormal collagen appears to have additional cancer-promoting functions. In experiments...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

A new treatment for acute myeloid leukemia could prove beneficial for even more people

New research published in Science Advances today conducted by researchers at Peter MacCallum Cancer Center show a new treatment for two challenging blood cancers could potentially help more patients than originally thought. Associate Professor Nicholas Clemons, Group Leader in the Cancer Evolution and Metastasis Program at Peter Mac, said, "Our...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover new tool for improving pancreatic cancer care

The statistics for pancreatic cancer are sobering. With a five-year survival rate of only 9%, incidence of the most common type, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), is growing and projected to be the second cause of cancer deaths by 2030. Surgery remains the most effective treatment, yet for 70-80% of patients, surgery is not a viable option. Understanding pancreatic cancer at the cellular and subcellular level is essential for developing therapies that can buy patients more time.
CANCER
physiciansweekly.com

Survival Rates for Cervical Cancer Patients with FIGO Stage IVA

Cervical cancer in FIGO stage IVA is rare and carries a dismal prognosis. Overall survival (OS) in these patients is low despite the use of PET/CT for staging, concomitant treatment, and image-guided brachytherapy. Therefore, radiation therapy and chemotherapy must be used aggressively for treatment. Using data from prospective observational cohort research data, researchers provided the outcomes for patients with de novo stage IVA cervical cancer treated at a single center. Patients diagnosed with stage IVA cervical cancer and treated at a university hospital between 1997 and 2020 were prospectively followed. The 2018 FIGO staging method was used to allocate stages retroactively. All patients underwent a PET/CT scan before beginning definitive radiation with or without chemotherapy. The operating system was the main consequence of interest. Disease-specific survival (DSS), progression-free survival (PFS), and local control were secondary objectives. In this study, radiation for curing was used to treat 32 individuals diagnosed with stage IVA cervical cancer for the first time. The average duration of follow-up was 4.27 years (1.31–10.35). About 22/32 patients (69%) had brachytherapy as part of their final course of treatment, and 28 out of 32 (88%) had chemotherapy in addition to radiotherapy. After the follow-up, 14 patients (44%) showed no signs of illness. There was an estimated 79% local control, 49% PFS, 53% DFS, and 48% OS during the course of 5 years. The complete metabolic response significantly improved progression-free survival (HR=0.256, 95% CI=0.078-0.836, P=0.024) and overall survival (OS) on multivariate analysis. These results show that individuals with stage IVA cervical cancer who underwent definitive chemoradiation therapy have an excellent OS.
CANCER
curetoday.com

Chemotherapy Combination May Significantly Prolong Survival for Certain Patients With Pancreatic Cancer

Compared with gemcitabine, a modified FOLFIRINOX regimen improved survival rates over five years of follow-up for patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma who underwent resection, although all patients may not be suitable for this treatment, an expert said. Patients with resected pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, a type of pancreatic cancer, who were...
CANCER
The US Sun

The 11 ways to spot cancer – according to the NHS

ARE you feeling a bit under the weather? Or has a lump on your body emerged?. If so, it's worth seeing the GP just to make sure your symptoms are not a sign of something sinister. A recent poll by charity Cancer Research UK revealed that half of people with...
CANCER
Healthline

Surgical Options for Pancreatic Cancer

The American Cancer Society estimates that about in the United States will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2022. Pancreatic cancer has a poorer outlook than many other types of cancer, but survival rates are continuing to increase as doctors learn how to best treat it. From 1975 to 2014, the 5-year relative survival rate increased from.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

The obesity paradox in lung cancer diagnosis may differ by race

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S., making up 25% of cancer deaths. With obesity rates simultaneously rising, researchers have investigated the connections between cancer risk and body mass index (BMI). Unlike most other cancer types, where higher BMI is associated with increased risk of cancer, research has established that people with higher BMI paradoxically have lower rates of lung cancer diagnosis.
CANCER
Medical News Today

Can Opdivo adjuvant treat bladder cancer?

Doctors may recommend nivolumab (Opdivo) adjuvant for some people with bladder cancer. This includes those with a high risk of recurrence following bladder surgery and people who have received platinum chemotherapy but require further treatment. Opdivo is an immunotherapy medication that helps boost a person’s immune system to treat cancer....
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Immuno-oncology treatment pre-surgery safe and effective option for localized non-small cell lung cancer

New study data shows that the immuno-oncology drug, atezolizumab (marketed as Tecentriq) is a safe and effective treatment for stage IB-IIIB non-small cell lung cancer patients prior to lung cancer surgery. This is according to a new study led by researchers with The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center—Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC—James) as part of the national Lung Cancer Mutation Consortium 3 study.
CANCER

