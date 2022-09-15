Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Gym Worker, 30, Joins Medical Study To Earn Extra Cash, And Gets A Brain Scan: He Was Shocked To Learn He Had Brain Cancer
Iain Ward, 30, from London, England, was diagnosed in 2019 with stage 3 brain cancer. Ward thought he was just earning some extra cash by taking part in a paid medical trial. Doctors discovered he had a tumor which would require aggressive treatment. He’s focused on raising money for brain...
Healthline
What Are the Early Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?
Pancreatic cancer has the best treatment outcomes when it’s diagnosed in the early stages. But early pancreatic cancer is generally without symptoms, and the first warning signs of pancreatic cancer often overlap with other, less serious, conditions. This means that many people with pancreatic cancer don’t get medical help...
Medical News Today
What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?
Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
curetoday.com
Stay Fit during Cancer Treatment
If you’re newly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, or navigating a grueling treatment schedule, getting in shape may not be at the top of your mind. After all, in the wake of a life-changing diagnosis, who has time for exercise? You do! Studies show that exercise during treatment not only increases energy levels and boosts mood, but it also promotes better sleep.
Healthline
Can Blood Tests Help Diagnose Pancreatic Cancer?
Blood tests can be an important part of a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. With this type of cancer, a timely diagnosis is vital, however, pancreatic cancer is often difficult to detect early. Certain blood tests can help lead to a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. According to the. American Cancer Society (ACS)
survivornet.com
Man, 43, Went to ER for ‘Breathing Difficulties’ From COVID: Doctors Found A 22-Pound Tumor That Was ‘Expanding Like A Basketball’
Tarlochan ‘Tarli’ Garcha, 43, went to the ER for what he thought were COVID complications, and after doctors scanned his lungs for a potential blood clot, found a whopping 22-pound cancer tumor instead. It took three hospitals to identify the gigantic mass, which wound being a rare type...
MedicalXpress
Obstructive sleep apnea linked to increased risk of cancer, decline in mental processing, increased blood clot risk
People who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are at an increased risk of cancer, according to a large study presented on Monday at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress in Barcelona, Spain. A second study showed that OSA was also linked to a decline in processing powers in...
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
cancerhealth.com
Abnormal Collagen May Be Weak Spot for Pancreatic Cancer
A protein called collagen, which provides structure to tissues, is found almost everywhere in the human body, from the skin to the bones. Pancreatic cancer cells can also produce their own misshapen collagen, a new study has found. And this abnormal collagen appears to have additional cancer-promoting functions. In experiments...
MedicalXpress
A new treatment for acute myeloid leukemia could prove beneficial for even more people
New research published in Science Advances today conducted by researchers at Peter MacCallum Cancer Center show a new treatment for two challenging blood cancers could potentially help more patients than originally thought. Associate Professor Nicholas Clemons, Group Leader in the Cancer Evolution and Metastasis Program at Peter Mac, said, "Our...
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover new tool for improving pancreatic cancer care
The statistics for pancreatic cancer are sobering. With a five-year survival rate of only 9%, incidence of the most common type, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), is growing and projected to be the second cause of cancer deaths by 2030. Surgery remains the most effective treatment, yet for 70-80% of patients, surgery is not a viable option. Understanding pancreatic cancer at the cellular and subcellular level is essential for developing therapies that can buy patients more time.
physiciansweekly.com
Survival Rates for Cervical Cancer Patients with FIGO Stage IVA
Cervical cancer in FIGO stage IVA is rare and carries a dismal prognosis. Overall survival (OS) in these patients is low despite the use of PET/CT for staging, concomitant treatment, and image-guided brachytherapy. Therefore, radiation therapy and chemotherapy must be used aggressively for treatment. Using data from prospective observational cohort research data, researchers provided the outcomes for patients with de novo stage IVA cervical cancer treated at a single center. Patients diagnosed with stage IVA cervical cancer and treated at a university hospital between 1997 and 2020 were prospectively followed. The 2018 FIGO staging method was used to allocate stages retroactively. All patients underwent a PET/CT scan before beginning definitive radiation with or without chemotherapy. The operating system was the main consequence of interest. Disease-specific survival (DSS), progression-free survival (PFS), and local control were secondary objectives. In this study, radiation for curing was used to treat 32 individuals diagnosed with stage IVA cervical cancer for the first time. The average duration of follow-up was 4.27 years (1.31–10.35). About 22/32 patients (69%) had brachytherapy as part of their final course of treatment, and 28 out of 32 (88%) had chemotherapy in addition to radiotherapy. After the follow-up, 14 patients (44%) showed no signs of illness. There was an estimated 79% local control, 49% PFS, 53% DFS, and 48% OS during the course of 5 years. The complete metabolic response significantly improved progression-free survival (HR=0.256, 95% CI=0.078-0.836, P=0.024) and overall survival (OS) on multivariate analysis. These results show that individuals with stage IVA cervical cancer who underwent definitive chemoradiation therapy have an excellent OS.
curetoday.com
Chemotherapy Combination May Significantly Prolong Survival for Certain Patients With Pancreatic Cancer
Compared with gemcitabine, a modified FOLFIRINOX regimen improved survival rates over five years of follow-up for patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma who underwent resection, although all patients may not be suitable for this treatment, an expert said. Patients with resected pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, a type of pancreatic cancer, who were...
The 11 ways to spot cancer – according to the NHS
ARE you feeling a bit under the weather? Or has a lump on your body emerged?. If so, it's worth seeing the GP just to make sure your symptoms are not a sign of something sinister. A recent poll by charity Cancer Research UK revealed that half of people with...
Healthline
Surgical Options for Pancreatic Cancer
The American Cancer Society estimates that about in the United States will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2022. Pancreatic cancer has a poorer outlook than many other types of cancer, but survival rates are continuing to increase as doctors learn how to best treat it. From 1975 to 2014, the 5-year relative survival rate increased from.
MedicalXpress
The obesity paradox in lung cancer diagnosis may differ by race
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S., making up 25% of cancer deaths. With obesity rates simultaneously rising, researchers have investigated the connections between cancer risk and body mass index (BMI). Unlike most other cancer types, where higher BMI is associated with increased risk of cancer, research has established that people with higher BMI paradoxically have lower rates of lung cancer diagnosis.
MedicalXpress
Experimental test promises to predict side-effects and cancer's return in patients treated with immunotherapy
A single research test has the potential to predict which patients treated with immunotherapies—which harness the immune system to attack cancer cells—are likely to have their cancer recur or have severe side effects, a new study found. Published online September 15 in Clinical Cancer Research, the study revolved...
Medical News Today
Can Opdivo adjuvant treat bladder cancer?
Doctors may recommend nivolumab (Opdivo) adjuvant for some people with bladder cancer. This includes those with a high risk of recurrence following bladder surgery and people who have received platinum chemotherapy but require further treatment. Opdivo is an immunotherapy medication that helps boost a person’s immune system to treat cancer....
survivornet.com
Woman, 76, Had ‘Seemingly Benign’ Shoulder Pain That Spread To Her Arm And She Failed To Get It Checked: It Turned Out To Be Lung Cancer
A recently published case report illustrates the scary reality that lung cancer can widely spread before a patient starts feeling any symptoms. Diagnosis and treatment of the lung cancer can be tricky since symptoms often don’t appear until the cancer has spread. Lung cancer, the second most common type...
MedicalXpress
Immuno-oncology treatment pre-surgery safe and effective option for localized non-small cell lung cancer
New study data shows that the immuno-oncology drug, atezolizumab (marketed as Tecentriq) is a safe and effective treatment for stage IB-IIIB non-small cell lung cancer patients prior to lung cancer surgery. This is according to a new study led by researchers with The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center—Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC—James) as part of the national Lung Cancer Mutation Consortium 3 study.
