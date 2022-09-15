ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Inside Cutler and Gross: Americana on Screen and Expansion Behind the Scenes

By Hikmat Mohammed
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fieso_0hw9YUuq00
Alessandro Marcer, the company’s creative director since 2020, has been living vicariously through the brand’s archive during the pandemic. Courtesy of Cutler and Gross

LONDON Cutler and Gross has maintained its business since 1969, when the company opened its first optician’s office in Knightsbridge. Founders Graham Cutler and Tony Gross offered bespoke frames that quickly grew into a fashion eyewear brand.

Cutler and Gross has since become a mecca for artists, rock stars, writers and royalty, including the likes of Elton John, Grace Kelly, Manolo Blahnik, Kate Moss and more. The company now operates six flagship locations in London, where there are two, and Bath, England; New York and Los Angeles in the U.S., and Toronto in Canada, as well as having 1,500 stockists in 50 countries.

Alessandro Marcer, the company’s creative director since 2020, has been living vicariously through the brand’s archive during the pandemic. But as he re-emerges, he has found himself happily stuck in the past, reminiscing over the theme of Americana and the glories of Hollywood’s past as he prepared the latest collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aUtDv_0hw9YUuq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NiTh3_0hw9YUuq00

“The new emergence of films and series relating to that era, for instance, ‘Blonde’ which is essentially a fictionalized take on the life of Marilyn Monroe; the ‘Elvis‘ biopic, and the series ‘Hollywood’ on Netflix are part of Hollywood’s golden era coming out of the shadow of World War II and the bounce of coming out of a terrible epoch in history,” Marcer explained as to why he has focused on the silver screen.

He started researching for the collection by rummaging through frames from the ’40s to ’60s. “The first thing that hits you when opening a box of eyewear is the smell of camphor, which was used to plasticize the acetate,” he said of his findings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0Vti_0hw9YUuq00
The frames in the collection take after the Hollywood icons Marcer’s been spending so much time with in Cutler’s memorabilia. Courtesy of Cutler and Gross

“As any collector of vintage film reels would smell, it seemed to me that while unpacking the aura of old movie theaters and Hollywood was literally in the air,” Marcer mused.

The frames in the collection take after the Hollywood icons he’s been spending so much time with in Cutler’s memorabilia. (Tony Gross died in 2018, while Graham is still part of the business behind the scenes).

The Protagonist cat-eye sunglasses are based on Elizabeth Taylor and more; The Headliner wrap frame is based on one of Cutler’s vintage frames inspired in the style of Sammy Davis Jr. and Roy Orbison; the round optical glasses called The Prince takes on James Dean.

“Design is a process, it’s like sculpting or painting, you need to make mistakes and even welcome failure,” said Marcer, who confesses that he throws away 95 percent of his own designs.

“I am constantly sketching. Sometimes I will be in a restaurant, or on a train or plane and see something that inspires me, like an Art Deco lamp or the hinges of a door, and feel the need to weave that into a design,” he said.

He carries his sketchpad with him everywhere because it’s part of his toolkit.

With company revenue up 30 percent year-on-year despite production constraints in 2021 and early 2022, Cutler and Gross is getting ready to secure a “major luxury license which will be in the top echelons of the accessory segment,” said Jack Dooley, sales director of the business. The brand will reveal the news at its sales meeting later this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KBUPA_0hw9YUuq00
Company revenue has been up 30 percent year-on-year despite production constraints in 2021 and early 2022. Courtesy of Cutler and Gross

The brand has just collaborated with U.K.-based jewelry firm The Great Frog on a collection of “rock ‘n’ roll” sunglasses. “We do reach out to other demographics, but we do it in a totally authentic way through a collaboration or through a totally new product which fulfills a special need, such as sports glasses,” said Dooley.

Their core clientele in stores tends to be slightly older, while there’s a younger demographic online.

“Our main markets are the U.S.A., U.K., Germany, and France but we are expanding rapidly into new markets like Brazil, India and Mexico,” Dooley said.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Who Was the Man Behind Parisian Jewelry House Fred?

PARIS — If the origin stories of legendary jewelry houses are retold time and time again, their founders are often distant figures shrouded in the mists of a time before ubiquitous photography. Not so Fred Samuel, the founder of Parisian house Fred.More from WWDParis Exhibition Explores How Frida Kahlo Constructed Her Identity Through ClothingA Look at 'Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibition to Bow in BentonvillePhotos of Loren Gray's Jewelry Line, &always Just ask around the city’s specialized ateliers and jewelry circles. To many, he is still “Monsieur Fred,” a warm presence who would extend a helping hand to young craftspeople and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Espressoh Lands in New York With Café-like Pop-up Store

MILAN — Whether looking for a new makeup brand to test or a simple cup of coffee, the Espressoh pop-up store installed in 251 Elizabeth Street in New York this week will have beauty aficionados covered. Dubbed “OhBar” and running through Sunday, the café-like temporary store is the first IRL retail project the Italian indie beauty label has set up in the U.S., a market that is gaining increasing relevance for the brand. According to Chiara Cascella, who founded the company in 2018, over the past year sales increased from 2 percent to 20 percent of total revenues.More from WWDEye Candy:...
RETAIL
WWD

The Show Must Go On: Harris Reed Injects Drama and Glamour Into a City in Mourning

LONDON — It has become tradition for Harris Reed to kick off London Fashion Week with fireworks, even though his show is not on the official calendar.  This season was no different, despite the fact that the country is in national mourning for Queen Elizabeth II. Reed’s first physical runway show featured a live performance and swanning models, but it was also was tactful and majestic.More from WWDBackstage at KNWLS RTW Spring 2023Fashion East RTW Spring 2023KNWLS RTW Spring 2023 He hosted his sixth collection inside Dutch Hall, a renovated church that dates to 1550, a time when King Edward VI was...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Orbison
Person
Manolo Blahnik
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Kate Moss
Person
Elton John
WWD

Fashion CEO Reopens Desert-Meets-Sea Mexican Oasis

One hour from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, beyond the beaten bar scene, at the end of a mile-long dirt road sandwiched by poblano chili fields and calla lily gardens, is a cement gateway into a desert oasis. Described as “barefoot luxury meets Mexican soul,” Rancho Pescadero, part of Hyatt’s Unbound Collection and the passion project of Torrid chief executive officer Lisa Harper, sits quietly on 30 oceanfront acres in the small fishing village of El Pescadero on the Pacific coast of Mexico’s Baha California Sur.More from WWDInside Little Cat Lodge in Hillsdale, NYA Look Inside Aman New YorkWhere to Stay and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Anne Hathaway Hits the Diner, Madonna at Tom Ford, Paul Smith’s New Deal

STYLISH DINER: After creating buzz from the front row at Michael Kors on Wednesday morning, “The Devil Wears Prada” protagonist Andy Sachs — we mean Anne Hathaway — continued her one-day fashion week outing at Empire Diner. Neiman Marcus took over the nostalgic 10th Avenue diner for its “Live Your Luxury” fashion week party, hosted by celebrity stylists Erin Walsh and Jason Rembert.  “We just love each other more than we can say,” Hathaway declared as she enthusiastically greeted Walsh, her longtime stylist, outside of the diner. The actress invited nearby guests to experience the tactile sensation of her red-fringed Michael...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Staud RTW Spring 2023

“Our spring collection is about self-discovery and her finding her inner glow. It centers around the idea of wanderlust, but instead of exploring new places, it’s about exploring herself,” designer Sarah Staudinger said of her spring collection, which originated with the aura print’s palette and meanings. Her lineup started with all-white looks and finished with a multicolored, aura-printed, fully sequined gown to represent the “journey of self-discovery.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americana#Design#Jewelry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Bath England
WWD

Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in 3D Floral Valentino Minidress to Celebrate the Pink PP Collection at Saks Fifth Avenue During NYFW

Nina Dobrev helped Valentino celebrate the brand’s Pink PP fall 2022 collection with a lunch on the Terrace at L’Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship store in New York on Thursday. Dobrev, who was the cohost for the event, was dressed by the brand in head-to-toe pink. Her look included a floral-appliquéd minidress with a matching bolero jacket, pink tights and strappy pink platform heels. Her signature accessory was a small pink bag. More from WWDLaura Harrier on 'Entergalactic,' 'Mike' and What Comes NextLenny Kravitz's Style EvolutionToronto International Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Dobrev went for a natural makeup look...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Snoop Dogg And Shante Broadus Debut Luxury Scarf Line

Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Broadus have teamed up to launch a new line of luxury scarves. Described as one of the rapper’s most personal business ventures to date, The Broadus Collection by Shante & Snoop is dedicated to their daughter, Cori Broadus. At the age of six, Cori was as diagnosed with Lupus, an autoimmune disease that results in hair loss. To manage the effect of her condition, Broadus would wear scarves, and in solidarity, the whole Broadus family sported scarves alongside her, making it the family’s signature look. Now, the Broaduses have decided to add a more...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Karlie Kloss Goes Vibrant in Red Alexander McQueen Dress and Crystal-Embellished Heels for The Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women Dinner

Karlie Kloss made a fashionable arrival at The Kering Foundation Caring for Women Dinner in New York City on Thursday. The model wore a vibrant red Alexander McQueen dress from the design house’s pre-fall 2022 collection. The bold piece featured a ruffled neckline, strapless silhouette and a wraparound belt across its bodice. More from WWDLenny Kravitz's Style EvolutionHow Nine 2022 Emmy Awards Dresses Looked on the RunwayEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: All the Looks She coordinated with crystal-embellished black heels, a black clutch, silver and gold necklaces and gold hoops. Kloss was styled by Gro Curtis and assisted by Carson Stannard. Curtis styled...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Hugo Boss’ Hugo Brand Introduces Denim Capsule With Replay

MOOD INDIGO: Hugo Boss’ young brand Hugo is teaming up with Italian denim specialist Replay for a capsule collection dropping Sept. 28. It’s part of Hugo’s ambition to strengthen its denim offering as the brand builds its own voice complementing the Boss main line. The two brands are the result of the most recent Hugo Boss transformation and push toward broadening their appeal among younger consumers.More from WWDMen's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim DaysLola Rykiel Presents Pompom Capsule With Café de Flore, Judith LeiberBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule Collection The capsule collection comprises trend-driven denim styles for men and women combined with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Netflix
WWD

Fall 2022’s 10 Essential Trends

From power suiting to Y2K, the must-have fall trends are all about empowerment and self-expression. Here, WWD selects the top trends to have in your wardrobe this fall. Power Suiting Whether returning to the office or working from home, fall’s power suiting marks a return to ’80s corporate splendor with boxy proportions and strong shoulders.More from WWDPantone's Spring 2023 Colors Pop Up at NYFWStep It Up: Colorful PlatformsMen's Fall 2022 Trends Y2K Miniskirts, sequins, low-rise pants and crop tops are omnipresent in every city’s street style, and the trend continued on the runway. If you need inspiration, refer to Christina Aguilera or Britney Spears. Tank...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AFP

Timeline of Queen Elizabeth II's death

Here is a timeline of Queen Elizabeth II's death, including her final days and the aftermath of her passing aged 96, after more than 70 years on the throne. - September 7 - Her final public statement, as queen of Canada, is a message of condolence for victims of a fatal stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

CEO Talks: Seiya Nakamura on Wholesaler as Brand Developer, Talent Incubation, and Coming to America

Seiya Nakamura has spent the past eight years building his namesake sales and brand consultancy agency in Paris, Tokyo, Hong Hong, and Shanghai, and formed alliances with major venture capital firms to help the brands they invested in scale in the Asian market and beyond. Its partnership with the Italian fashion showroom 247, which saw 247 acquiring a 46 percent stake in the Tokyo-based showroom earlier this year, enables Seiya Nakamura 2.24 to gradually create a global sales network, expanding its footprint to Milan. More from WWDEdward Crutchley RTW Spring 2023Salma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering Foundation Caring...
BUSINESS
WWD

Inside the Renovation of Cartier’s Fifth Avenue Mansion

Luxury brands are rethinking the role of the modern boutique, and legacy timepiece and jewelry maker Cartier is no exception. The brand has renovated its legendary Fifth Avenue boutique — the 28,772-square-foot, Neo-Renaissance landmarked building that has been Cartier’s home in Manhattan for more than a century — to serve both a modern client and reaffirm the location as a place in New York City’s history.More from WWDFashion Ave 50th AnniversaryThe Cartier 5th Avenue Mansion RenovationSummer in the City: The Dimes Square Scene “The project was certainly about modernizing it from a visual and technological perspective, but it was also about...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Fashion East RTW Spring 2023

Lulu Kennedy, the founder of talent incubator Fashion East, has given many young fashion designers a home for their collections and ideas. Her roster has included Charlotte Knowles, Nensi Dojaka, Roksanda Ilincic and more — all designers who now show on the official London Fashion Week calendar. So it...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Shiseido Establishing Its ‘Future University’

PARIS – Shiseido Co. Ltd. will establish a university in its birthplace of Ginza, Tokyo, to develop leaders as part of its ongoing 150th anniversary celebration. The Shiseido Future University is to be located in the beauty company’s Ginza headquarters, which will be renovated and operational again in fall 2023.More from WWDEye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFWChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022 “We strongly believe that people are our greatest asset and that investment in people increases corporate value, so we have upheld the management philosophy of ‘people first.’...
BUSINESS
WWD

Lessons in Perfect Timing With Laura Harrier

How’s this for a strange coincidence: Six months prior to learning about the existence of what would become her latest project — the Hulu series “Mike” — Laura Harrier was in Paris having martinis with writer Jeremy O. Harris when, suddenly, Harris made a prediction.  “He was like, ‘You know what you need to do? You need to play Robin Givens,’” Harrier recalls. “And I was like, ‘I don’t know who that is, but OK.’” More from WWDLaura Harrier on 'Entergalactic,' 'Mike' and What Comes NextLenny Kravitz's Style EvolutionAshlyn RTW Spring 2023 She laughed it off and went back to her martini. But...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Eric Emanuel and Fashion Scholarship Fund Launch New Program

SCHOLARLY ADVICE: Building on an alliance that was started last year, the sportswear designer Eric Emanuel has launched a $500,000 scholarship program with the Fashion Scholarship Fund. Applications are now being accepted for students to join the inaugural 2023 Class of Five EE x FSF Scholars. The aim is to attract a range of students with different majors and backgrounds. Created with $500,000 for the first five years of the program, the EE x FSF Scholarship Program will select five scholars each year from different disciplines. Each person will receive a $10,000 scholarship, $5,000 in added grant opportunities, an apprenticeship and...
BROOKLYN, NY
WWD

WWD

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy