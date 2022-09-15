ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The war against the machines has begun: photography site bans AI images

By James Artaius
Digital Camera World
 3 days ago
While debate rages as to the merit and validity of machine-generated imagery, a photography website has fired the first shots in the man-machine war by banning images generated using AI services like Midjourney and DALL•E.

PurplePort, a popular portfolio and networking website for models, photographers and imaging creatives, announced a blanket ban on "100% machine-generated images" so that the platform can remain focused on "human-generated and human-focused art".

We need to talk about Midjourney-based AI image generation

In an update titled 'Artmageddon: The rise of the machines, and banning machine-generated images', owner and photographer Russ Freeman made the website's position explicitly clear.

"Due to the rise of machine-generated images, we have decided to ban this type of image. Uploading images generated using services (such as Midjourney / DALL•E / Craiyon / Stable Diffusion / etc), where you type a phrase or description of the desired image and a machine algorithm (often called A.I) creates an image for you, is banned from PurplePort until further notice."

Freeman notes that, given the purpose of uniting creatives in "a safe, honest, and vibrant community to create fantastic images", the creation of completely machine-generated imagery may be empowering in enabling everyone to create art, but lacks a sufficient amount of human input for this photographic community.

The issue of honesty is a recurring one in the statement. "I also feel that it is somewhat deceitful to upload art that has been created merely from a prompt phrase and to claim it as human-generated. There are many arguments for and against machine-generated art, but for PurplePort, I wish it to remain an inspiring source of human-generated and human-focused art."

Freeman also, as many have and continue to do, questioned the true artistic integrity of image creation via artificial intelligence, and shared a number of such images to demonstrate his point.

"Finally, it is trivial for anyone to generate art using these art-generating machine algorithms, as I have demonstrated in the images used in this post. It requires no investment in skill or time. Thus, it is equally trivial for such images to crowd out the true artists amongst us and devalue those who have invested their time in their artistic pursuits."

As the issue of machine-generated images continues to grow and create controversy – especially after artists were irate that an AI image won an art contest earlier this month – it will be interesting to see if more photographic bodies take a similar stand against the technology.

What is an AI camera?
What is Deep Learning AF?
Top 10 AI tools in Photoshop

4 new cameras you MUST see at The Photography Show

These brand new cameras will be on the show floor at The Photography Show – make sure you go and see them!. This Saturday sees the start of The Photography Show & The Video Show – the European super event that sees over 230 of the biggest names in the imaging industry showcase their products at The NEC in Birmingham, England, on September 17, 18 and 20.
TechCrunch

A terrifying AI-generated woman is lurking in the abyss of latent space

We are all regularly amazed by AI’s capabilities in writing and creation, but who knew it had such a capacity for instilling horror? A chilling discovery by an AI researcher finds that the “latent space” comprising a deep learning model’s memory is haunted by least one horrifying figure — a bloody-faced woman now known as “Loab.”
Fstoppers

Do You Really Need a Wide Angle Lens for Street Photography?

A key component for many street photographers is context in a scene. To many, an image without space in the frame for the setting may be considered as a portrait and not belonging to any particular genre or style. Street photographers are so focused on context they gravitate towards rangefinders that let you see outside the frame. This commonly held approach to street photography lends itself to the ubiquitous use of wide angle lenses.
Fstoppers

How You Should Edit Your Landscape Photos

Rarely is a compelling landscape photo made entirely in camera; the majority of such images require at least some degree of editing to be complete, and this is your chance to show off both your technique and your creative vision. So, how do you actually approach the edit? This fantastic video tutorial features an experienced landscape photographer discussing how to edit your images properly.
Fast Company

There’s a text-to-image AI art app for Mac now—and it will change everything

Impossibly realistic and creative art created by AI has been appearing more and more frequently over the past few months, and it used to be accessible to only a select few: now anyone can run a full graphical version of the text-to-image artificial intelligence Stable Diffusion on any Apple Silicon-based Mac—with no technical knowledge whatsoever. You just have to drop an app into your Applications folder, double click on it, write your prompt, and magic happens. It’s called Diffusion Bee, and you can download it here.
10 pro tips for puffin portraits: take amazing wildlife shots with your camera

Professional landscape and wildlife photographer Drew Buckley shares 10 top tips for amazing puffin pictures. Wildlife photography is a brilliant genre that helps you get into the great outdoors with your camera and take incredible shots of mother nature. Taking photos of wild animals isn't without its challenges though, focusing and settings can all be problematic when you need to catch the moment quickly. This is certainly the case with the quintessential summer bird, the puffin.
Creative Bloq

Adobe is buying Figma, and creatives have... concerns

So Adobe is buying Figma, and unsurprisingly the news is causing some controversy in the creative world. The software giant behind tools such as Illustrator, Photoshop and Premiere Pro is snapping up the collaborative design platform for a cool $20 billion, and creatives are worried about what that might mean the platform.
TechRadar

This mini Instax printer brings me the joy of instant photography without the pain

Every couple of months, I’ll find myself on Amazon.com agonizing over the pros and cons of purchasing an instant camera. My latest instant-cam fantasies have been revolving around the Polaroid Now+, one of the best instant cameras we’ve reviewed. Its iconic design makes it look like a modern version of a retro snapper, and it comes with mod cons like an accompanying smartphone app that opens up new creative possibilities for your pictures. But at $150 / £139 for the camera and roughly $2 / £2 per shot, it’s just not a purchase I feel I can justify.
