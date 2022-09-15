ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, AR

magnoliareporter.com

Ouachita County has 114th COVID-19 death

COVID-19 cases rose in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Ouachita County recorded its 114th virus-related death since the start of the pandemic. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,244. Total Active Cases: 99, down seven since Friday. Total Recovered...
OUACHITA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases down in Columbia, up in Union and Lafayette counties

Active COVID-19 cases increased in Union and Lafayette counties on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in a five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,241. Total Active Cases: 106, down eight since Thursday. Total Recovered...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County Fair promises more security after 2021 incident

Columbia County Fair & Livestock officials are promising a safe event for this year’s fair following last year’s shooting on the midway, fair officials said. “Security measures have been stepped up and there will be metal detectors and lots of security from the sheriff’s office and the volunteers,” said Fair Manager Kayle Whiddon.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Logoly State Park announces September 24 clean-up

Logoly State Park near McNeil will participate in the Great Arkansas Cleanup on Saturday, September 24. Volunteers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Visitor Center to get supplies, an area to work and a free t-shirt (limited supply). Projects will include trash pickup and park beautification. This event is...
MCNEIL, AR
inforney.com

Missing woman reported in Cass County

ATLANTA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a missing woman. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County deputies were searching Sunday morning for the 64 year old who walked away from home and was possibly near 1121 CR 3214 and Highway 77 in Atlanta.
CASS COUNTY, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas Advocate : Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief

Arkansas legislators on Friday approved a request from the state Department of Human Services for up to $6 million in federal pandemic relief funding to support a Camden hospital at risk of closing. However, the Arkansas Legislative Council also sent three of four committee-approved projects back to its Performance Evaluation...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Real Estate: Spudnut Shopping Center among Columbia County property transactions

Columbia County real estate transactions recorded August 25 - September 8 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes eight residential sales, two land sales, and two commercial sales.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam

The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
KSLA

Woman shot in Mooretown dies; victim’s name released

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The woman shot in the Mooretown neighborhood has died, and her name has been released by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office. On Sept. 18 the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office released the name of the female victim from the Sept. 16 shooting on Illinois Avenue. Latoya Kellum, 30, was shot in the head while she was driving on the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue.
CADDO PARISH, LA
arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Friday, Sept. 16

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, September 16, 2022: Donnell Ford offers frank assessments about problems faced by Magnolia’s young people

If you are a friend of the Rotary Club of Magnolia’s Facebook page, you can watch Donnell Ford’s remarks to the club on Thursday afternoon. Ford directs the mentoring and intervention program of the Magnolia School District. Schools are on the front lines of every social and cultural problem one can imagine and if you listen to Ford talk, you don’t have to imagine any of them. He presents one of the most honest appraisals of local social and civic problems that we’ve ever heard. Some of our young people live in home environments and situations that are awful, and many who live in better situations still face daunting problems that affect their ability to learn. But there are solutions available and Ford outlines those as well. CLICK HERE to see the Rotary Club page. His remarks start at about the 18:50 mark.
MAGNOLIA, AR
KSLA

Body found after house fire in Cotton Valley

COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) - A body of a man was found inside an incinerated home. At 4 a.m. on Sept 16. Louisiana State Fire Marshalls (LSFM) responded to a fire reported on the 200 block of Sykes Ferry Road in Cotton Valley, Louisiana. LSFM reports that a body of...
COTTON VALLEY, LA
KTAL

Shreveport: 3 women injured, 2 critically, in late-night shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two women are fighting for their lives, while one is expected to recover after a Saturday night shooting. Just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport Police responded to reports of a shooting at a party in the 600 block of West 72nd Street in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.
SHREVEPORT, LA

