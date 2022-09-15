Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
Triple H Has Major Plans For Bobby Lashley And The United States Title
Something has to take its place. Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for the last two plus years and there is nothing to suggest that is going to change. Reigns now wrestles a lighter schedule and is not going to be around every week. Instead, Reigns only shows up for major shows and matches. That is great for Reigns, but creates a problem when Reigns holds both World Titles. Now there might be a solution.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat Returning To The Ring For First Match In Over A Decade
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is returning to the ring. According to "Sports Illustrated," Steamboat is set to wrestle at a Big Time Wrestling event scheduled for November 27 at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. As of this writing, his opponent has not been announced.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Confirms Major Name For SmackDown, Teases Roman Reigns Feud
He’s an impact player. There is a long history of wrestling having mainstream celebrities brought in. Having these people come in to add something to the show is the kind of an idea that will often work as fans from outside wrestling will tune in to see what is going on. WWE has done this for years and now they are doing it again with one of the biggest names they have.
PWMania
Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns Confirmed for Crown Jewel, WWE Press Conference Recap
It was revealed on this week’s WWE SmackDown that today there would be a press conference in Las Vegas hosted by Logan Paul. As PWMania.com previously reported, Reigns recently appeared on Paul’s ‘Impaulsive’ podcast. After the conclusion of the show, Paul called out Reigns, sparking a Twitter exchange involving Paul Heyman.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/16/22)
The Road to Extreme Rules will continue with tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, which will be broadcast live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The WWE has revealed that Logan Paul will be appearing on tonight’s show; however, they did not mention his new feud with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which has seen WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H step in this week.
PWMania
Sheamus Comments on Butch and Ridge Holland’s Potential in WWE
WWE star Sheamus recently appeared on the Dynamite Download podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Sheamus commented on the potential of his Brawling Brutes teammates Butch and Ridge Holland in WWE:. “They’re another two lads I’m definitely impressed with. I’ve loved taking them under...
PWMania
Triple H Reportedly Planning Some Unexpected Surprises for WWE
It is expected that the surprising WWE returns or debuts will continue, along with names that are not anticipated. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will soon be adding some unexpected wrestlers to the roster. Although no names were mentioned, it was mentioned that...
411mania.com
Carmella, Maxxine Dupri in Tight Outfit, Zelina Vega at the Gym, Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Carmella, Maxxine Dupri showing off some main character diaries in a tight outfit, Johnny Gargano getting ready for Raw while training with his little boy, Austin Theory showing off the guns, Matt Riddle’s black eye he got from Seth Rollins, Natalya, Kayla Braxton, and more. You can check out some of those photos below.
PWMania
Jon Moxley to Compete in Another Barbed Wire Match?
A potential Explosive Barbed Wire Match between the legendary Atsushi Onita and AEW’s Jon Moxley in the United States could be in the works. There have been rumors circulating since last year that Onita would like to compete against Moxley in this match. A recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that Onita is very interested in competing in the match, but ultimately it will come down to politics.
PWMania
Confirmed Matches for Today’s TNT Extreme Wrestling vs. GCW Event
Today, GCW hosts their TNT Extreme Wrestling vs. GCW event from the Grand Central Hall in Liverpool, which is located in Merseyside, England, UK. The show is scheduled to air on FITE at 2:30 PM EDT. The following is on the card:. * Robbie X (TNT) vs. Blake Christian (GCW)
stillrealtous.com
Major Spoiler On Next Challenger For Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns has been the man to beat in WWE for quite some time and he successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle earlier this month. Fans have been wondering who Roman will be defending against next and it looks like Logan Paul will be the next man to step up and challenge The Tribal Chief.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Names WWE NXT Star Who Helped Her Get Back Into Ring Shape
Bayley made her return at SummerSlam back in July after recovering from a torn ACL. On her journey to return to WWE TV, she had some assistance from a top NXT act. During an appearance on "Casual Conversations," Bayley revealed which NXT star played a huge role in her recovery process.
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: Changes Pitched for WWE SmackDown
As PWMania.com previously reported, a fatal four-way match will take place on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown to decide who will be the #1 contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The New Day vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Los Lotharios is currently being advertised....
PWMania
WWE Plays “White Rabbit” at Live Event as Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross Speculation Continues
The WWE performed “White Rabbit” for the second night in a row as part of their show. As was mentioned earlier, WWE lowered the lights and played the song during a commercial break at SmackDown on Friday night in Anaheim. They did once again on Saturday night at a live event in Bakersfield, California.
Spoiler: Title Changes Hands At 9/18 MLW Super Series Tapings
Major League Wrestling's latest set of television tapings featured a title change. On September 18, MLW made its Atlanta with the Super Series television tapings, which were held at the Space Event Center at 6100 Live Oak Pkwy in Norcross, Georgia. Per PWInsider, Shun Skywalker beat Myron Reed to win...
PWMania
MCW Pro Wrestling Presents Ladies Night Tonight (9/16/22)
For the first time in MCW’s 24 year history we will host an event where every match on the card is a women’s match. A Special Meet & Greet with former WWE Diva’s Champion Melina, AEW’s Leila Grey, Ring Of Honor’s Mandy Leon and all of the stars of MCW Pro Wrestling. Pre Show Meet & Greet stars at 6:30PM when doors open and will last until 8:00 PM. You MUST have an event ticket in order to enter the pre show meet & greet. There are additional fees for photo opportunities and autographs during the meet and greet.
PWMania
Confirmed Matches for Tonight’s NJPW Strong
The full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World has been announced by NJPW. This evening’s broadcast of the show will take place on NJPW World at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and it will be made available on demand shortly after it airs. Here is the...
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Bakersfield, California 9/17/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. * WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO Sky)
PWMania
Spoiler: WWE’s Huge Plans for Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia and Massive Announcement
Multiple sources are now reporting that WWE is planning to have Roman Reigns defend his title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer, WWE has a press conference planned to take place this coming Saturday in Las Vegas. At the press conference, they are expected to reveal that Paul vs. Reigns will serve as the main event of Crown Jewel. There’s no word on whether the two megastars will compete for the title or not, but this will be the main event.
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. As of roughly 7 p.m. ET, the lineup was as follows:. – Ricochet with Logan Paul vs. Sami Zayn with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and WWE NXT North American Champion Solo Sikoa.
