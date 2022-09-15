Read full article on original website
neusenews.com
Market-rate subdivision coming to Kinston
Butterfield subdivision plans to move forward with council approval. Kinston City Council approved an economic development agreement for the Butterfield subdivision to allow a developer reimbursement incentive up to $176,880. Butterfield subdivision is located off of Hardee Road, just north of Vernon Park Mall. “I’m excited to hear that the...
publicradioeast.org
Two new ENC manufacturing sites touted by governor's office
Two new manufacturing sites in ENC were touted this week by the office of Governor Roy Cooper. SunTree Snack Foods says it will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, investing just over 10 million dollars to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. The new facility in Wayne...
WITN
State officials asking people to be on the lookout for missing, endangered Duplin County woman
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -State officials are asking the community to be on the lookout for a Duplin County woman who is missing and endangered. They are asking people to seek Olean Hall. Officials say she could be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. The 76-year-old is about...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Just terrible': Couple left behind by state recovery program
AYDEN, N.C. — In 2005, Willie and Geraldine Williams bought their home in Greene County. Rebuild N.C. is tasked with helping people rebuild after natural disasters. For nearly 3 years, the Williams family has lived in a hotel after the program began demolition on their home, but then stopped.
WITN
Several Pitt County middle school students hospitalized as THC gummies & marijuana seized
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement says several middle school students in an Eastern Carolina county were hospitalized after showing signs that they were impaired. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says at about 9:30 a.m. Friday, several Hope Middle School students were acting abnormally and showing signs of impairment.
Duplin County road to close for pipe replacement
UPDATE – The work to replace a pipe on Panther Creek Road has been postponed. When a new date is determined, the N.C. Department of Transportation will notify the public. The information regarding the work is below. PINK HILL, N.C. – A section of Panther Creek Road in Duplin County is scheduled to close through the […]
WITN
Dowdy-Ficklen student section renamed following multi-million dollar donation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium has been renamed after a $2 million investment is made to East Carolina University. East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced today that the student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be named the Clark Family Boneyard.
County fairs across Eastern NC
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Fairs are a great way to welcome fall. Fairs are a great way to experience local food and drinks, live music, rides and of course tons of fried food. Before the state comes to Raleigh, there are a number of county fairs that will take place around Eastern North Carolina. In […]
North Carolina police investigate infant’s ‘suspicious’ death in bathtrub
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police began investigating Sunday morning after the “suspicious” death of a 1-year-old. Police responded at about 9 a.m. to the 600 block of Paul Street after getting a call about a 1-year-old who was unresponsive in the bathtub. The baby was pronounced dead after being taken to Nash […]
neusenews.com
Greene County Board of Elections to conduct voting machine tests
Snow Hill, N.C. – The Greene County Board of Elections on Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29 will conduct logic and accuracy (L&A) tests on voting systems that will be used in the upcoming general election on November 8, 2022. L&A testing ensures each voting system will correctly count and tabulate each ballot cast.
Deputies seize THC gummies, marijuana at North Carolina middle school after several students were hospitalized
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers seized a pack of THC gummies and marijuana, and an undisclosed number of students were transported to the hospital for evaluation Friday after several Hope Middle School students were seen exhibiting signs consistent with impairment, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. The abnormal behaviors were observed around 9:30 a.m. […]
WITN
RECOGNIZE ME? Police say woman dumped 7 puppies in empty lot
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for a woman they say dumped a litter of 7 puppies in an empty lot Thursday. The Greenville Police Department says it happened in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets. “While we have a good idea of who it might be, warrants...
jocoreport.com
Fatal Wreck Under Investigation
UPDATE 2:20PM – The victim has been identified as Kolby Alexander Jones, age 20, from Jacksonville, NC. PRINCETON – One person died in a single vehicle traffic accident on US 70 in Princeton, near the Wayne County, around 3:00am Sunday. For an unknown reason, the driver drifted off...
City of Washington, Pritchard estate reach $185K settlement
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Washington must pay $185,000 to the estate of Cedric Pritchard as part of the settlement reached in a lawsuit filed by Cedric’s mother, Teresa Pritchard, against Washington senior patrol officer Aaron Mobley and the city. Mobley fatally shot Pritchard during an attempted traffic stop in March 2018. In […]
Greenville police searching for woman who dumped litter of puppies
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is searching for a woman they say was observed dumping a litter of seven puppies in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets on Thursday. GPD said in a Facebook post they have “a good idea” of who the person might be, but they are having trouble […]
WITN
Wayne County deputies offering reward for information on homicide of Greenville man
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County deputies are asking for the public’s help in sharing information related to the homicide of a Greenville man. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Alex Sharpless, 21, was found dead on Watershed Road, east of Goldsboro, on July 13th of this year. Deputies are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for his death.
Oates retires after 30 years
A well-known name locally, Chris Oates of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office retired at the beginning of this month after 30 years of s
People & Places: Ma’s Hot Dog House in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a restaurant in Kinston that specializes in good food … and not just the one in its title. Ma’s Hot Dog House is in Lenoir County, just outside Kinston in the Jackson Heights community. The restaurant has been feeding the community good food for more than half a century. For […]
NC pastor exonerated of 1994 robbery conviction
After a conviction for a crime he did not commit and a sentencing of 40 years behind bars, local pastor Darron Carmon spoke to community members Saturday about his exoneration and his work to make sure this does not happen again.
neusenews.com
Farmers Market update for September 17, 2022
Market open between 8:00 am and 2:00 pm Tuesday and Saturday. Saturday, September 17, 2022 Donation Station (For more info, scroll down) Our congratulations to the crew of the CSS Ram Neuse on the most successful Wings Over the Neuse event they have hosted so far. We have Breakfast on the Boat to look forward to on Saturday, October 15, 2022. If you have never attended please do it this time. You will be so glad you did.
