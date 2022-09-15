Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel MavenNew Albany, IN
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
wvih.com
Two Die In Triple Shooting
An investigation is underway after two people were killed and another person injured in a triple shooting Saturday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a shooting. Officers found three people shot. One person, a woman in her 20s,...
wvih.com
Judge Rules Officer Violated Teen’s Rights
A federal judge has determined that a former Louisville Metro Police officer violated a teenager’s rights during a traffic stop in 2018. In his ruling on Thursday, Judge Greg Stivers says former Louisville Metro Police Officer Kevin Crawford violated Tae-Ahn Lea’s fourth amendment right against unreasonable search and seizure.
wvih.com
Police Investigate Two Fatal Crashes
Louisville Metro police are investigating Friday night crashes that killed two people. Around 8:45 p.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a crash at 35th and Bank Street. Investigators found 17-year-old Isles Kenyetta-Lee Duncan, of Louisville. was operating a moped on 35th Street when he crashed with an SUV at the intersection.
wvih.com
Four Arrested After New Albany Murder
Officials in New Albany made several arrests in connection to the death of a 25-year-old man during a home invasion in early September. New Albany Police arrested 21-year-old Cortlen Barry, from Louisville; 22-year-old Hannah Cushing, from Louisville; 19-year-old Zakarion Peters and a 17-year-old unnamed juvenile from New Albany. Charges are...
wvih.com
Officials Investigate Nelson County Fatal Shooting
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a garage in Bardstown on Wednesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Quarry Lane, according to a release. Officials found...
wvih.com
Motorcyclist Dies In Crash
A crash that occurred Thursday morning resulted in the death of a Radcliff man. According to Chris Denham, Elizabethtown Police Department public affairs officer, shortly before 7 a.m., officers were called to the area of Ring Road near St. John Road in reference to a collision involving a motorcycle. Denham...
wvih.com
Officials Investigate Child’s Drowning
Officials are investigating after a 2-year-old child accidentally drowned in a pool on Thursday night. The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred in the southwestern part of the county on Horsefly Hollow Road. Officials said they were called to a home, where the child had already been...
wvih.com
LMPD Impound Lot Offering Free Vehicle Release
For the second time this year, car owners can get their vehicle out of Louisville’s impound lot for free. Louisville Metro Police Department said 700 cars are eligible to be picked up next week during this latest amnesty period. The amnesty was created to help manage the space in...
wvih.com
David E. Penn
David E. Penn, age 79 of Brandenburg, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the Brandenburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born December 23, 1942 to the late Melville Lee and Elsie Bell Gowen Penn. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Marcella Linder and Alice Krumpelman.
wvih.com
Kailani Safina Shell
Kailani Safina Shell, infant daughter of Robert Leon and Nakia Lorine Stewart Shell, Jr., passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Levertis Lingard; great grandparents, Mary Helen and William Shell, Lorine and Joe Ernest Stewart, Delcie and Ernest Luney, Florine Watts and Demple Curray.
wvih.com
UofL Health Recognizes Lymphoma Awareness Day
University of Louisville Health recognized Lymphoma Awareness Day on Thursday by hosting a virtual event to talk about the signs and symptoms of the disease. Dr. Mohamed Hegazi, an oncologist with UofL Health, spoke about to watch out for. He said lymphoma is a cancer that can affect lymph nodes,...
wvih.com
Louisville Resident Dies From West Nile Virus
Public health officials confirmed a Louisville resident has died from West Nile virus and two others have tested positive in Jefferson County. Last year, there were three human cases of West Nile, but no deaths. In 2020, there were no human cases or deaths, according to a release from the Department of Health and Wellness.
