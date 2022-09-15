Read full article on original website
Pierce County authorities deny teens’ claim that threats from biker gang led them to kill Orting man
Ever since the first court appearances for Gabriel Davies and Justin Yoon — the two Orting teens accused of killing a man last month — both have insisted that they are victims, too. Davies and Yoon claim that they killed Dan McCaw because they themselves were being threatened...
Chronicle
Thurston County Man Shot, Killed in ‘Seemingly Unprovoked’ Attack
A 26-year-old Tumwater man was shot and killed in a “seemingly unprovoked” attack in the WinCo Foods parking lot in the 7500 block of Martin Way East Saturday, according to a news release from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were first dispatched to a report of...
riviera-maya-news.com
Tulum police arrest two in shooting that left local businessman dead
Tulum, Q.R. — Two men believed responsible for the shooting death of a Tulum businessman have been arrested. On Saturday, the Fiscalía General del Estado (FGE) of Quintana Roo reported on the arrests of Gabriel “L” and César “B”, the pair alleged responsible for pulling the trigger that killed the local man.
q13fox.com
Man killed in 'unprovoked' random shooting in Olympia WinCo parking lot
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A 26-year-old man from Tumwater was killed in what deputies are calling a "seemingly unprovoked" shooting at a Winco Foods parking lot in Olympia Saturday night. A man called 911 around 10:15 p.m. to report that he left WinCo and returned to his car, only to find...
Man arrested in Bellevue after allegedly assaulting FedEx driver
A man was arrested Friday in Bellevue after allegedly shoplifting from a store and assaulting a FedEx driver, the Bellevue Police Department announced Saturday. According to police, loss prevention agents at a store in the 10100 block of Northeast Eighth Street reported seeing a man with his family shoplifting items.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: King County court brings self defense to new level in downtown-shooting judgment
Yesterday in King County Superior Court, a jury found Marquise Tolbert not guilty of murder. According to the Seattle Times, he was so relieved he burst into tears and embraced his defense lawyers. When I read the story, I, too, felt like bursting into tears, but for a different reason.
Man who killed Seattle’s ‘Tuba Man’ in 2008 charged with felony robbery, organized retail theft
The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Saturday that the man who was convicted for the 2008 killing of Seattle’s “Tuba Man, " Edward McMichael, has been charged in connection to stealing from the downtown Seattle Nordstrom store several times in July. Billy Chambers, along with another...
Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Everett
A man is dead after a reported shooting in Everett, according to the Everett Police Department. At about 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Wetmore Avenue in Everett. Witnesses told police that two men and one woman lived inside a home.
Everett man who stole gun from Seattle police vehicle during George Floyd protests pleads guilty
A 26-year-old Everett man pleaded guilty Friday to possession of a stolen firearm after stealing a high-powered rifle from a Seattle Police Department vehicle during the George Floyd protests in downtown Seattle on May 30, 2020, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced. Surveillance images showed Jacob D. Little taking the gun...
Chronicle
Elbe Woman Killed in State Route 7 Crash; Driver Faces Homicide, Hit-and-Run Charges
A 68-year-old Elbe woman was killed Saturday afternoon in a crash on state Route 7 that could lead to charges of vehicular homicide and hit-and-run for a Puyallup man. Evrard D. Gondo, 25, was driving northbound on state Route 7 in a 2013 Dodge Charger at 143rd Street at about 3:10 p.m. Bridget M. Urman, 68, of Elbe, was driving west on 143rd before turning left on state Route 7, where her 2001 Pontiac was struck by Gondo’s vehicle.
Arrest made after fatal Tacoma shooting on Thursday
A suspect has been arrested after fatally shooting a man in Tacoma on Thursday, the Tacoma Police Department announced Friday. According to police, officers were called to a shooting in the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue at 10:25 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 42-year-old man...
Suspected thief shot after confrontation with owner of stolen vehicle in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man suspected of stealing a truck was shot after a confrontation with the owner of the stolen vehicle in Federal Way Thursday night. According to the Federal Way Police Department, officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle that was found by the owner in the parking lot of the Crossings Shopping Center, located at 34700 Enchanted Parkway South.
Chronicle
Tacoma Man Tracks His Stolen Pickup to Federal Way, Shoots Alleged Thief
A Tacoma man who tracked his reportedly stolen car to Federal Way on Thursday night could face charges for shooting the alleged thief, according to police. Officers responded to the Federal Way Crossings shopping center near the 34700 block of Enchanted Parkway South at about 8:40 p.m. following a report that a man had found his stolen 2004 Ford F-250, confronted the suspect and fired a gun, according to Federal Way police.
Ruling allows retrial for getaway driver in Lakewood police killings to proceed
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A new trial can proceed in the case against the getaway driver in the 2009 Lakewood police killings following a ruling in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Allen was the driver for gunman Maurice Clemmons, who killed Lakewood Sgt. Mark Renninger and officers Greg Richards,...
myeverettnews.com
EPD Investigating After Person Shot At Airport & Evergreen Way In South Everett
Initial Report 11:45 PM: It’s an active event so not a lot of information is available at this early stage, but Everett Police are investigating after a person was shot in the 11800 block of Evergreen Way in south Everett Friday night. Sno911 received calls of a reported shooting...
Drive-By Shooting Leaves 2 Wounded in Renton
Renton, WA: On Saturday, Sept.17 at approximately 9:53 p.m., dispatchers received calls for multiple victims from a drive-by shooting off Burnett Avenue and 35th Street near Kennydale… Read more "Drive-By Shooting Leaves 2 Wounded in Renton"
q13fox.com
Seattle police investigating shooting in Capitol Hill neighborhood
According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded reports of shots being fired in a parking lot just outside of Cal Anderson Park at around 1:45 a.m. When police arrived, they found numerous shell casings scattered on the ground, bullet fragments, and damaged cars parked nearby.
q13fox.com
Owner tracks stolen truck, fires shots while confronting man suspected of stealing it
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a shooting that was allegedly the result of a driver confronting a person who stole their truck. On Thursday night, police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle that had been located by the owner near the Costco at the Crossings Shopping Center.
Family of man killed by Burien police speaks out
The investigation continues after Burien resident Derrick Ameer Ellis-Cook was shot and killed by police last Saturday. His family is looking for answers amid their grief. “I want to know why they killed my son. I just want to know why. What happened?” said Irma Ellis-Smith, the victim’s mother. She tells KIRO 7 she saw her son only hours before the shooting.
One of 3 January 2020 downtown Seattle shooting suspects found not guilty of murder, assault
On Thursday, a jury found one of the three suspects in the January 2020 shooting near Third Avenue and Pine Street in downtown Seattle not guilty of murder and multiple felony assault charges. Marquise Tolbert was one of three suspects who were charged by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office...
