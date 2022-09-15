Read full article on original website
Jimmy Kimmel branded 'disrespectful' after lying on Emmys stage during Quinta Brunson's winner's speech
Jimmy Kimmel pretended to be passed out on stage as a joke at the 2022 Emmy Awards. After Will Arnett announced Quinta Brunson's first Emmy win, Kimmel continued to lie on the stage. Fans said it was "highly disrespectful" but Brunson said the "bit didn't bother me that much."
Quinta Brunson brushes off Jimmy Kimmel's lying down gag during her Emmys acceptance speech: 'I might punch him in the face'
Quinta Brunson brushed off Jimmy Kimmel's bit where he laid down during her Emmys acceptance speech. His gag prompted backlash on social media, where he was accused of stealing the spotlight. "I felt like the bit didn't bother me that much," Brunson told reporters after the event.
Jennifer Coolidge dancing while the Emmys tried to play her off stage is the most instantly meme-worthy moment of the night
Jennifer Coolidge won the Emmy award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for "The White Lotus."
Quinta Brunson and Jimmy Kimmel React After Emmys 2022 Joke Draws Backlash: ‘I Might Punch Him’
The joke didn’t land. Jimmy Kimmel drew backlash when he pretended to be dead onstage as Quinta Brunson accepted a Primetime Emmy Award for her sitcom Abbott Elementary. “I know Jimmy Kimmel, and I don’t know. I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much,” Brunson, 32 — who won for both Outstanding Writing and Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the Monday, September 12, awards show — told reporters in the Emmys press room after picking up the honor.
Sheryl Lee Ralph had ‘horrible’ fashion emergency before Emmys 2022
This wardrobe emergency could have gotten someone sent straight to the principal. “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday, September 12, wearing a sleek, strapless black velvet gown with an orange lining — but she almost suffered a serious fashion faux pas by showing up in the same dress as someone else. “A designer gave my co-star and me the same sketch for the same gown,” the sitcom star told the Associated Press on the carpet. Ralph discovered the situation on set when said co-star, Lisa Ann Walter, showed Ralph a picture of...
Why Sheryl Lee Ralph broke out in song during moving Emmys speech
Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned viewers and attendees at the 74th Emmy Awards when she broke out in song during her acceptance speech. With her stunning gown and hair, Ralph was already winning at the award show for fans on Twitter. However, it was after being announced as the year’s outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series that she genuinely stole the show.
Emmys Host Kenan Thompson: “A Hug Moment Would Have Stopped” Oscar Slap; Has No Plans To “Go Out There Hurting Anybody’s Feelings”
In a few days Kenan Thompson will host his first Primetime Emmys show, but he’s not afraid of an ‘Oscar slap’, he says. Speaking at an Emmy preview event in LA on Wednesday night, the SNL comic reflected on the infamous physical clash between Oscars host Chris Rock and Will Smith, and on the pitfalls of ‘roasting’ at awards shows in general.
Here's why Norm Macdonald was left out of the 'In Memoriam' segment at this year's Emmys
Norm Macdonald was not part of the traditional "In Memoriam" segment Monday at the Emmys, even though he was shown just before it, when his posthumous comedy special, Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special, was recognized as a nominee in the category of variety special. And people on social media quickly noticed...
Bill Hader Was One Of The Only People Wearing A Mask Inside The 2022 Emmy Awards, And He Skipped The Red Carpet Too
Looks like the Barry star was thinking about protecting himself from COVID-19 at the ceremony.
Tyler James Williams Posts Sweetest Tribute To Sheryl Lee Ralph After The Emmys
The “Abbott Elementary” star explained why walking his co-star to the Emmys stage was one of the “greatest honors” of his career.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Addresses Jimmy Kimmel Crashing Quinta Brunson’s Emmys Speech: ‘Ooh, the Disrespect!’
Sheryl Lee Ralph has made her feelings known on Jimmy Kimmel’s bit during Quinta Brunson’s Emmys acceptance speech. During a virtual panel for ABC’s presentation at the TCA’s summer press tour, “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Brunson was asked Kimmel lying down onstage as she won the award for comedy writing on Monday night. She reiterated her previous comments that she isn’t upset about what happened, mentioning that she’s appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday.
Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes To Emmy Winner Quinta Brunson For Stealing Her Emmys Spotlight
Jimmy Kimmel apologized to Quinta Brunson for his failed comedy bit during the 2022 Emmys, that many deemed inappropriate, RadarOnline.com has learned. On last night's episode of Kimmel’s late-night talk show, during the opening monologue, Brunson appeared on the stage. Kimmel reacted to her presence by telling her, “You know, you’re a little bit early for your interview. It’s after the commercial.”
Emmys In Memoriam Honors Betty White, Bob Saget, Nichelle Nichols, and More
The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Monday night, honoring the greatest achievements in television. As part of the proceedings, Hollywood also paid tribute to the beloved and iconic figures who have passed away since last year's Emmys, in the form of this year's In Memoriam package. This year's Emmy Awards In Memoriam highlighted a number of memorable figures who passed away in late 2021 and early 2022. This included legendary actors Betty White, Nichelle Nichols, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, James Caan, Ray Liota, and Anne Heche.
Quinta Brunson crashes Jimmy Kimmel's monologue to reclaim time after his controversial Emmy bit
Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a second chance to give her Emmy Award acceptance speech when she interrupted Jimmy Kimmel's monologue, reclaiming time she lost during the ceremony because of a joke Kimmel made. During her Wednesday night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actress, writer, producer...
Kelly Rizzo Shares "Surreal" Reaction to Husband Bob Saget's 2022 Emmys In Memoriam Tribute
Watch: Jodie Sweetin's Wedding: How Bob Saget Was There in Spirit. Bob Saget's memory lives on. The late actor and comedian was among several stars honored during the In Memoriam tribute at the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12. Watching the tribute was quite the emotional experience for the Full House star's wife, Kelly Rizzo, who shared her heartfelt reaction to the segment with fans on Instagram.
Nick Cannon Welcomes His Ninth Child
Nick Cannon is soon to be a father of 10. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), the Wild ‘N Out host announced the birth of his ninth child, a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with model LaNisha Cole. In a letter to his newborn shared on Instagram, Cannon wrote, “I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities […] I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little...
Zach Bryan Performs Unreleased Song “Deep Satin” Live For The First Time
If you are a lucky soul that gets to witness Zach Bryan performing an unreleased song at a show… just know I envy you. Zach Bryan laid it down the other week at his show in Franklin, Tennessee. I was scrolling YouTube today, and a video popped up from that night that I hadn’t seen. Sure enough, it’s an unreleased single called “Deep Satin.” And according to the original poster, it’s the first time this song was played live on […] The post Zach Bryan Performs Unreleased Song “Deep Satin” Live For The First Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Betty White, Bob Saget and Anne Heche Among 2022 Emmy Awards' Touching In Memoriam Tribute
The 2022 Emmy Awards also paid tribute to Vin Scully, Nichelle Nichols, James Caan, Sidney Poitier and Ray Liotta, among others Hollywood took a solemn moment amid the celebration of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards to pay respect to some of the friends, colleagues and icons TV has lost over the past year. Betty White, Bob Saget and Anne Heche were among the television stars honored in the Emmys' annual "In Memoriam" tribute, which acknowledges the deaths of small-screen luminaries since the previous year's ceremony. This year's tribute was...
Snoop Dogg And Shante Broadus Debut Luxury Scarf Line
Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Broadus have teamed up to launch a new line of luxury scarves. Described as one of the rapper’s most personal business ventures to date, The Broadus Collection by Shante & Snoop is dedicated to their daughter, Cori Broadus. At the age of six, Cori was as diagnosed with Lupus, an autoimmune disease that results in hair loss. To manage the effect of her condition, Broadus would wear scarves, and in solidarity, the whole Broadus family sported scarves alongside her, making it the family’s signature look. Now, the Broaduses have decided to add a more...
Emmys In Memoriam Tribute Honors Betty White, Anne Heche & More, But Others Were Left Off
John Legend took the stage at the Emmy Awards on Monday to honor the stars who left us during the past year. The “In Memoriam” segment was one of the highlights of the night, with the EGOT winner performing his new song “Pieces.” Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Anthony Anderson presented Legend and the segment, saying, “It never feels like the right time to say goodbye to a loved one, a friend or a cherished icon.” He added. “To quote Shakespeare, ‘All the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players, they have their exits and their...
