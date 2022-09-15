Read full article on original website
Biden: Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the discovery of top-secret documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised and called it “irresponsible.” Biden, who rarely does interviews, spoke to CBS’ “60 Minutes” in a segment that aired Sunday. He said that when he heard about classified documents taken from the White House, he wondered how “anyone could be that irresponsible.” Biden added: “And I thought, what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods?” The president said he did not get a heads-up before the Trump estate was searched, and he has not asked for any specifics “because I don’t want to get myself in the middle of whether or not the Justice Department should move or not move on certain actions they could take.”
Joe Biden Says the COVID-19 Pandemic Is ‘Over’ in ‘60 Minutes’ Interview
U.S. President Joe Biden declared that he thinks the coronavirus pandemic is “over” in an interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes, which aired Sunday. “The pandemic is over,” he told host Scott Pelley. “We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over.” The World Health Organization still classifies COVID-19 as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, with the U.S. recording an average of more than 400 deaths per day from the virus, according to data from The New York Times. But world leaders like Biden have been speaking...
From curry nights to ‘coal kills’ dresses: how social media drives politicians to behave like influencers
Why do politicians often post content that seems awkward, outrageous or strange? The answer could be an appeal to authenticity – something that has become a valuable currency in the world of politicians, influencers and social media. When John Howard debuted his first YouTube video as prime minister in 2007 he famously began by addressing the audience with “Good morning”. The gaffe – not realising that users might view the content at any time of day – represented the beginning of an era for Australian politicians on social media, and a period coloured by naivety and experimentation. Yet if we were to...
Trump Team’s Reason for Picking Dearie as Special Master Revealed: Report
Donald Trump’s legal team handpicked Judge Raymond Dearie for special master because it believes he holds a “deep skepticism of the FBI,” according to a new report. Axios, citing two sources “with direct knowledge of the closely held deliberations,” said Dearie’s involvement with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, notably the fact he was one of the judges who approved a warrant for the FBI to surveil former Trump campaign aide Carter Page during the Russia investigation, indicated to Trump officials that Dearie may be “a deep skeptic of the FBI.” That experience, according to Axios, “drove the Trump team’s thinking in requesting him [Dearie],” but no official comment would be made on record by Dearie, Trump, or the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. “Trump’s lawyers are betting that has made Dearie more skeptical of the FBI than an average judge—in a way that endures beyond the Page case,” Axios reported. Dearie did not make the cut on the Justice Department’s list of recommended special masters, but eventually accepted the 78-year-old, citing his “previous federal judicial experience and engagement in relevant areas of law.”Read it at Axios
Bus for COVID-19 quarantine in China crashes, killing 27
BEIJING (AP) — A bus reportedly taking 47 people to COVID-19 quarantine in southwest China crashed before dawn Sunday morning, killing 27 and injuring 20 others, media said. The bus overturned on an expressway in Guizhou province, a brief statement from the Sandu county police said, without mentioning any connection to quarantine. The injured were being treated, it said. Chinese business news outlet Caixin said Sandu officials confirmed the passengers were “epidemic-related people” being taken from Guiyang, the provincial capital, to Lido county, which is about 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast. Guiyang reported about 180 new cases on Friday. China has maintained a strict “zero-COVID” policy that isolates infected people and close contacts to try to contain the spread of the disease.
Arizona’s Bowers calls failed GOP election proposal ‘fascism’
Outgoing Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R) has called a failed Republican proposal that would have allowed the legislature to overturn election results in his state akin to “fascism.”. “The legislature, after the election, could dismiss the election,” Bowers said of the proposal, which he effectively killed, according to...
