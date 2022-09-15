Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
International Business Times
'Leave Immediately Or...' PLA Furiously Warns US Helicopters To Leave Its 'Airspace'
A fierce verbal exchange between a Chinese warplane and a U.S. military aircraft caught the attention of Taiwanese aviation enthusiasts Sunday when a Chinese pilot warned off a U.S. helicopter that allegedly entered its airspace. This comes as China continued its military posturing around Taiwan with 23 People's Liberation Army...
US Coast Guard cutter is denied entry into the Guadalcanal port in the Solomon Islands stoking fears over China's growing influence in the Pacific
A U.S. coast guard cutter conducting patrols as part of an international mission to prevent illegal fishing was unable to get clearance for a scheduled port call in the Solomon Islands - an incident that comes amid growing concerns of Chinese influence on the Pacific nation. The cutter Oliver Henry...
India launches new aircraft carrier as China concerns grow
NEW DELHI (AP) — India commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier Friday as it seeks to counter regional rival China’s much larger and growing fleet, and expand its own indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. The INS Vikrant, whose name is a Sanskrit word for “powerful” or “courageous,” is India’s second...
India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
Penny Wong is slammed for a 'giant misstep' in offering to pay $73million for the Solomon Islands election after the China-aligned PM angrily called it 'an assault on our democracy'
Penny Wong has been mocked for a 'giant misstep' in offering to pay for the Solomon Islands election after the country's leader took offence. Foreign Minister Wong on Tuesday revealed Australia had offered to fund the election, which could cost about $73 million. But Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare angrily...
Taiwan's military warns it will counterattack without exception if Chinese forces enter its waters or airspace as Beijing's ships and planes move nearby
The remarks from a Taiwanese military official come one day after Taiwan fired warning shots at a Chinese drone for the first time.
US News and World Report
U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Death in China for Murder Loses Appeal
BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen sentenced to death by a Chinese court for "intentional homicide" of his former girlfriend lost his appeal on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Following a trial held in "open session" the High People's Court of Eastern China's Zhejiang Province rejected the appeal of the...
China seeks 'naval outpost' in Nicaragua to threaten US, Taiwan warns
TAIPEI, Taiwan — China aspires to open a “naval outpost” in Nicaragua as part of a plan to dominate the Indo-Pacific, Taiwan has warned.
China earthquake: 21 dead as Sichuan rocked by powerful 6.8-magnitude tremor
At least 21 people have died after an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 hit China’s southwestern Sichuan province on Monday, state television reported. The earthquake hit at 12.52pm local time, and the United States Geological Survey [USGS] estimates that over a million residents experienced the strong tremors in the quake’s aftermath.The USGS said that the epicentre of the quake was in Luding county at a depth of 16km, about 180km south-west of Sichuan’s capital Chengdu.Chengdu resident Jiang Danli told The Associated Press: “There was a strong earthquake in June, but it wasn’t very scary. This time I was really scared, because...
International Business Times
Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out
In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
Woman believed to be mother of children found dead in suitcases is in South Korea, say Seoul police
A woman believed to be the mother of two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand is in South Korea, a Seoul police official told CNN on Monday.
Four dead in mystery plane crash after Nato fighters scrambled to jet ‘flying erratically’ across Europe
FOUR people have been killed in a plane crash after the aircraft flew erratically across Europe before coming down in the sea. NATO scrambled jets after air traffic controllers couldn't make contact with the plane when it mysteriously changed course but pilots were unable to see anyone on board. The...
americanmilitarynews.com
China is staging attacks on US ships, Taiwan warns: Report
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been staging attacks on U.S. Navy ships, Taiwan’s defense ministry warned last week, adding that the Chinese Communist Party is working to block foreign militaries from helping Taiwan if a war erupts in the region. A Taiwan defense ministry report reviewed...
'War Has Returned To European Soil': French President Macron Lashes Out At Putin For His 'Brutal Attack' On Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron lashed out at Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday for his "brutal attack" on Ukraine in an imperialist, revanchist violation of international law, Associated Press reported. Macron, commemorating the 78th anniversary of the Allied landing in Nazi-occupied southern France during World War II, warned French nationals...
BBC
Iran says it seized US surface drones from Red Sea
Iran says its navy seized two unmanned US drones from the Red Sea. The country's state TV reported the navy took control of them to prevent an accident after "issuing warnings" to the US fleet. They were later released - video showed several crew members pushing the drones into the sea from their vessel.
Venezuela welcomes home seized aircraft's crew from Argentina
CARACAS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Friday welcomed home a dozen flight crew members detained in Argentina since June after their plane was held for suspected terrorism ties, according to state television.
China's Xi arrives in Uzbekistan -Chinese state media
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Uzbekistan for a state visit on Wednesday night, Chinese state media reported, to be followed by meetings with several foreign leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Typhoon Muifa makes landfall in China, heads for Shanghai
BEIJING (AP) — A strong typhoon made landfall on a group of Chinese islands on Wednesday as it headed toward the metropolis of Shanghai. Typhoon Muifa hit the Zhoushan archipelago, near the port city of Ningbo on the country’s east coast, at about 8:30 p.m., China’s National Meteorological Center said. It was forecast to weaken as it headed north across a bay but still be at typhoon strength when it reaches Shanghai later in the night. Heavy rain was already falling in the city of more than 20 million people. The Hong Kong Observatory classified it as a severe typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers (96 miles) per hour.
Typhoon leaves 20,000 homes without power in South Korea
Thousands of people were forced to evacuate in South Korea as Typhoon Hinnamnor made landfall in the country’s southern regions on Tuesday, unleashing fierce rains and winds that destroyed trees and roads, and left more than 20,000 homes without power.A 25-year-old man went missing after falling into a rain swollen stream in the southern city of Ulsan, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, which didn’t immediately report more casualties. Fires were reported at a major steel plant operated by POSCO in the southern city of Pohang, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether they were caused by...
