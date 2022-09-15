ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

India launches new aircraft carrier as China concerns grow

NEW DELHI (AP) — India commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier Friday as it seeks to counter regional rival China’s much larger and growing fleet, and expand its own indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. The INS Vikrant, whose name is a Sanskrit word for “powerful” or “courageous,” is India’s second...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Space Debris#South China#West Philippine Sea#Chinese#The Associated Press
UPI News

India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
INDIA
Daily Mail

Penny Wong is slammed for a 'giant misstep' in offering to pay $73million for the Solomon Islands election after the China-aligned PM angrily called it 'an assault on our democracy'

Penny Wong has been mocked for a 'giant misstep' in offering to pay for the Solomon Islands election after the country's leader took offence. Foreign Minister Wong on Tuesday revealed Australia had offered to fund the election, which could cost about $73 million. But Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare angrily...
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Death in China for Murder Loses Appeal

BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen sentenced to death by a Chinese court for "intentional homicide" of his former girlfriend lost his appeal on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Following a trial held in "open session" the High People's Court of Eastern China's Zhejiang Province rejected the appeal of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Satellites
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Philippines
Country
China
The Independent

China earthquake: 21 dead as Sichuan rocked by powerful 6.8-magnitude tremor

At least 21 people have died after an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 hit China’s southwestern Sichuan province on Monday, state television reported. The earthquake hit at 12.52pm local time, and the United States Geological Survey [USGS] estimates that over a million residents experienced the strong tremors in the quake’s aftermath.The USGS said that the epicentre of the quake was in Luding county at a depth of 16km, about 180km south-west of Sichuan’s capital Chengdu.Chengdu resident Jiang Danli told The Associated Press: “There was a strong earthquake in June, but it wasn’t very scary. This time I was really scared, because...
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out

In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China is staging attacks on US ships, Taiwan warns: Report

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been staging attacks on U.S. Navy ships, Taiwan’s defense ministry warned last week, adding that the Chinese Communist Party is working to block foreign militaries from helping Taiwan if a war erupts in the region. A Taiwan defense ministry report reviewed...
MILITARY
Benzinga

'War Has Returned To European Soil': French President Macron Lashes Out At Putin For His 'Brutal Attack' On Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron lashed out at Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday for his "brutal attack" on Ukraine in an imperialist, revanchist violation of international law, Associated Press reported. Macron, commemorating the 78th anniversary of the Allied landing in Nazi-occupied southern France during World War II, warned French nationals...
POLITICS
BBC

Iran says it seized US surface drones from Red Sea

Iran says its navy seized two unmanned US drones from the Red Sea. The country's state TV reported the navy took control of them to prevent an accident after "issuing warnings" to the US fleet. They were later released - video showed several crew members pushing the drones into the sea from their vessel.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Typhoon Muifa makes landfall in China, heads for Shanghai

BEIJING (AP) — A strong typhoon made landfall on a group of Chinese islands on Wednesday as it headed toward the metropolis of Shanghai. Typhoon Muifa hit the Zhoushan archipelago, near the port city of Ningbo on the country’s east coast, at about 8:30 p.m., China’s National Meteorological Center said. It was forecast to weaken as it headed north across a bay but still be at typhoon strength when it reaches Shanghai later in the night. Heavy rain was already falling in the city of more than 20 million people. The Hong Kong Observatory classified it as a severe typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers (96 miles) per hour.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Typhoon leaves 20,000 homes without power in South Korea

Thousands of people were forced to evacuate in South Korea as Typhoon Hinnamnor made landfall in the country’s southern regions on Tuesday, unleashing fierce rains and winds that destroyed trees and roads, and left more than 20,000 homes without power.A 25-year-old man went missing after falling into a rain swollen stream in the southern city of Ulsan, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, which didn’t immediately report more casualties. Fires were reported at a major steel plant operated by POSCO in the southern city of Pohang, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether they were caused by...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy