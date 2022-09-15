Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi scored the winner as Paris St-Germain beat Lyon to maintain their unbeaten start to Ligue 1 and move two points clear at the top of the table. Messi found the net inside five minutes with a smart first-time finish after combining with Neymar, who made his seventh assist in the league this term.
Sept 19 (Reuters) - West Ham United manager David Moyes was "really annoyed" that his side only kicked into gear after going a goal down at Everton on Sunday. Neal Maupay's 53rd-minute strike secured victory for Everton and consigned West Ham to a fifth league defeat of the season, leaving the London club stuck in the relegation zone at 18th.
