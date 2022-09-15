Read full article on original website
September Trip: Happy Hour at Chill
It’s happy hour all day at Chill Bar & Grill in Lewisville! Dine on their extensive menu, or sip a Giggle Water on the patio. Happy Hour specials include $6 appettizers, $4 wells, $3.50 house wines, and more.
SIM Fitness: Balance, Strength & Stretch
INSTRUCTOR: JODY This workout focuses on the basic muscle group to increase strength. It includes gentle stretches also improve flexibility, movement, and balance.
Get into the Game: Cash Bingo
Please check-in by 12:15 p.m. No cards will be sold after 12:30 p.m. Money will be divided among bingo winners. Prizes will not exceed $10.
