Read full article on original website
Related
High School Football Scoreboard
It was a hard-fought, closely-contested game throughout most of the evening on Friday between two undefeated powerhouses, but the Wildcats emerged victorious, defeating Prosper in its district opener. Following a scoreless first quarter, Ford Stinson gave Guyer the lead on a 23-yard field goal. The Wildcats then scored with a...
Mid-Penn High School Football Scores: Live Updates from games played Friday (9/16/22)
Another exciting week of high school football is upon us here in Pennsylvania. The fourth week of the regular season gets underway tonight with some big games involving Mid-Penn teams. Follow along with the live scoreboard below. Scores are user-generated and offered through ScoreStream. See a score that’s wrong? Don’t...
Freedom football keeps the TDs coming, deals Nazareth its first loss, 45-35
The scoreboard at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium wasn’t working Saturday night. Considering all the scoring that took place in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division game between Freedom and Nazareth, the scoreboard might have blown a fuse anyway. In what probably ranks as the most high-scoring, entertaining and unpredictable game of the season so far, the Patriots kept the ...
suburbanonesports.com
SOL Boys/Girls Soccer Wrap (9-17-22)
Souderton was a winner in SOL boys’ soccer action while Pennridge was a winner in girls’ soccer. Pennridge/Pennsbury action shots courtesy of Althea Tomlinson/Pennridge soccer. Community Night/Robert Miller tribute photos courtesy of Andrew Robinson. Boys. Souderton 7, Harry S Truman 1. The Indians erupted for five goals in...
Comments / 0