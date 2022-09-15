ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dogecoin Grabs Spot As 2nd Biggest PoW Crypto Following Ethereum Merge

Dogecoin is making some noise now. When the Ethereum Merge finally concluded on September 15th, investors didn’t see the massive market shift they were anticipating. However, one significant outcome of this event was that meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin has now become the second-largest Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus-based network, trailing only the Bitcoin network in terms of market value.
Spoils Of The Merge: Bitcoin Proof Of Work Dominance Rises To 94%

With the Ethereum Merge successfully completed, bitcoin has seen its biggest proof of work competitor network eliminated. While the pioneer digital asset had maintained the largest share of the proof of work networks prior to the Ethereum Merge, it is now in almost complete control of all the market cap of these coins. So while the crypto market celebrates Ethereum’s latest upgrade, it gives the bitcoin community something to celebrate too.
Coin Center Chips In: Is A Proof-Of-Stake Ethereum Suddenly A Security?

Not that anyone is asking, but Coin Center inserted itself into the debate at hand. Is the Post-Merge Ethereum a security now? Moving from Proof-Of-Work to Proof-Of-Stake without pausing the operation was quite a feat, but it came with a cost. Many things are completely different at this stage, and those new characteristics might put Ethereum in the regulator’s field of vision. Is staking a similar activity to mining or are they totally different?
Post-Merge Question From The SEC: Is ETH Under Proof-Of-Stake A Security?

We’re in a post-merge world. And the SEC is looking at Ethereum once again after the substantial changes it recently went through. Word on the street is that Chairman Gary Gensler, speaking post-merge for the first time, insinuated Ethereum could now be a security. What did Gensler say, exactly? What is a security? Is the SEC onto something by targeting the post-merge Ethereum?
Crypto Is Not Part Of HSBC’s Future, CEO Explains Why

Crypto is not part of every banks’ strategy for the future. HSBC, one of the world’s biggest multinational banks, says they’re not too confident about crypto and thus, will not be offering any service related to it in the future. Noel Quinn, HSBC CEO, says:. “I do...
Crypto Reacts: Was The Ethereum Merge a Success Or A Mess?

For better or worse, we live in a post-Merge world. Ethereum is finally a Proof-Of-Stake blockchain. The switch is among the most important and divisive news of the year. The Ethereum side sees it as a technological wonder and the bitcoin side as a great mistake. For the first time since we started the Crypto Reacts feature, both camps are at totally opposite ends of the spectrum.
Why SEC Chair Gary Gensler Was Grilled During Senate Crypto Inquiry

On Thursday, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler spoke before the Senate Banking Committee to defend the agency’s stance on cryptocurrencies and its efforts to include climate risks in public company reports. Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey has criticized the SEC for its lack of a crypto...
Bitcoin Can Provide An ‘Economic Boost’ To The U.S., Finance Expert Says

Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin found another ally in macroeconomist Luke Gromen who recently claimed that the United States could gain benefits if it begins to view the digital currency as an asset and not as any kind of threat. Gromen made his statement during his appearance on a September 14 podcast...
Nansen Reports Five Entities Control About 64% Of Staked Ether

The long-awaited Ethereum upgrade, the Merge, has been released. With the transition from PoW to PoS network, the Ethereum blockchain will become more energy efficient. Also, miners will cease to be the validators on the network. Instead, stakers will finally take over the validation and security maintenance role of the Ethereum blockchain.
2023 Investment Guide: DeFi Giants Celsius Network (CEL) and Aave (AAVE)

Celsius Network (CEL) prepares to make a comeback after its fateful bankruptcy filing in July. The crypto jumped double-digits amid market optimism, making it among cryptoland’s top 10 biggest gainers on Wednesday. Another crypto lending platform Aave (AAVE) did not get the same positive sentiment and is down 1.57%...
Crypto Market Maker Of Former Citadel Execs Raised $50 Million

Two former executives of the leading investor in the world’s financial markets, Citadel Securities, Leonard Lancia and Alex Casimo have raised $50 million for their own crypto market maker. The company also plans to invest in crypto assets via web 3 projects. Ex-leaders at Citadel Security initially launched their...
Ethereum TVL Drops By More Than $1 Billion After Merge

The Ethereum total value locked (TVL) has been on a steady decline since the beginning of 2022. After hitting an all-time high of $111 billion back in Q4 2021, the market had turned, tanking the Ethereum TVL along with it. The TVL has been down more than 60% since then, and now, even with a momentous move from proof of work to proof of stake, the Ethereum TVL continues to tank.
Michael Saylor Censures On Misinformation On BTC Mining

Due to the Ethereum Merge, criticisms emerged using the Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism, while hyping Ethereum’s shift from PoW to PoS, many played down BTC. The reason has been the primary crypto operation on PoW. Hence, information concerning BTC’s energy consumption for the mining process skyrocketed. But Michael Saylor,...
XPOP Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 14, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed XPOP on September 14, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the XPOP/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, XPOP aims to change the...
Worthy Gems In The DeFi Market – Big Eyes Coin, Cardano and FTX Token

Since the onset of the cryptocurrency market, several innovations have emerged. Crypto paved the way for projects such as the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace, trading and blockchain technology. Blockchain technology further birthed an ecosystem that offers a reputable level of security in transaction capacity. This ecosystem is known as Decentralized Finance which is known as DeFi for short.
