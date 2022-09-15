ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Kimmy apologises to Quinta Brunson for ‘stealing’ Emmys moment

By Maanya Sachdeva
 3 days ago

Jimmy Kimmel has apologised to Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson for “stealing your moment” after the late-night host crashed her Emmys 2022 acceptance speech.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (14 September), Brunson walked onstage mid-way through Kimmel’s monologue, and said: “You know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time?

“And then someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”

Kimmel replied: “You know I have heard of that happening in previous years.”

He then gave Brunson the stage to continue her speech.

During Monday (12 September) evening’s award show, actor Will Arnett had dragged the late-night talk show host onstage to present the Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Kimmel pretended to have passed out after drinking too many margaritas upon losing in his own category.

However, when the Abbott Elementary star graced the stage to accept her first ever Emmy for the category, Kimmel remained sprawled out on stage while she gave her speech.

“Jimmy, wake up, I won,” Brunson nudged, as she played along with the joke. But he remained where he was, leading many to accuse him of stealing the winner’s spotlight.

After the commercial break, on Wednesday’s episode with Brunson, Kimmel apologised for the “dumb comedy bit”more seriously.

“I do want to explain this for those who may be confused by this,” he told Brunson, adding: “That was a dumb comedy bit that we thought would be funny.

“I lost, and then I drank too much, and I had to be dragged out on the stage. And then people got upset. They said that I stole your moment, and maybe I did.”

“I’m very sorry if I did do that – I’m sorry I did do that, actually,” the 54-year-old continued, “And also, the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you, and I think you know that. I hope you know that.”

Thanking Kimmel for his apology, Brunson said: “I was honestly in such a moment of having a good time, like I won my first Emmy! I was up there happy, and I was wrapped up in the moment.”

Kimmel faced heavy criticism online after gatecrashing Brunson ’s speech.

However, Brunson later told press at the event that his bit “didn’t bother me too much”.

According to the Los Angeles Times , she added: “Honestly, Jimmy gave me my first late-night spot and was one of the first people to see Abbott and he Instagram messaged me that he saw this comedy and thought it was one of the greatest comedies of all time and he was so excited it was going to be on ABC.”

She also made a reference to her then-forthcoming interview with Kimmel on his show on Wednesday, quipping: “I’m gonna be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face.”

Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary ’s Sheryl Lee Ralph had a slightly different reaction.

Ralph, who received her own Emmy for the sitcom and gave a rousing speech , addressed the matter during a Q&A panel discussion with TV critics.

“I was like, ‘Oh, the disrespect, Jimmy,’” Ralph recalled, as reported by the Associated Press.

