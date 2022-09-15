ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland split after two years of marriage

By Laura Hampson
The Independent
 3 days ago

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland have split after two years of marriage , the pair have confirmed.

Taking to Instagram, Snow, 36, and Stanaland, 33, each shared a black and white picture of them on the subway in New York City with similar statements.

The Pitch Perfect star wrote: “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another.

“We have realised we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie.

“We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

The decision to split comes two years after the pair married at Cielo Farms in Malibu, California in early March 2020.

It follows the first season Selling the OC dropping on Netflix, the reality show which Stanaland stars in.

During the first season of the show, Stanaland became involved in drama with his other castmates when a co-star tried to kiss him multiple times off camera.

Fans of the show also took to social media to call Stanaland out for “getting too cosy” with other members of the cast in a beach scene of the show, where another castmate appeared to suck his nose.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Snow and Stanaland for comment.

