U.S. President Joe Biden declared that he thinks the coronavirus pandemic is “over” in an interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes, which aired Sunday. “The pandemic is over,” he told host Scott Pelley. “We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over.” The World Health Organization still classifies COVID-19 as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, with the U.S. recording an average of more than 400 deaths per day from the virus, according to data from The New York Times. But world leaders like Biden have been speaking...

1 HOUR AGO