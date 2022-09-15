4 people injured in Fairmont fire

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Multiple people were injured early Thursday in a house fire in Marion County.

Crews work to put out a fire in Fairmont on Sept. 15, 2022. (WBOY image)

The incident happened just after 1 a.m., along Carleton Street in Fairmont.

According to emergency officials on scene, four people were taken to either Fairmont Medical Center or Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment. At least one person was trapped inside the house and needed to be rescued.

Crews work to put out a fire in Fairmont on Sept. 15, 2022. (WBOY image)

There is no word at this time on the extent of injuries or on the fire’s cause.

The Fairmont Fire Department was on scene, along with the Fairmont Police Department and Marion County Rescue Squad.

