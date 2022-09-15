ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Muncie man killed in late-night crash

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
 3 days ago
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was killed late Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident on Ind. 32 near Selma.

Robert James Murray — who had observed his 29th birthday on Wednesday — was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, near the state highway's intersection with Delaware County Road 650-E. shortly after midnight, according to Gavin Greene, the county's chief deputy coroner.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Department investigated the fatality.

According to Chief Deputy Jeff Stanley, Murray's Infiniti was traveling westbound on Ind. 32 — and moving at an "extremely high rate of speed" — when the SUV twice went off the north side of the highway.

The second time the vehicle left the road, it went into a "ditch area," through a fence and struck a utility pole. The Infiniti then began rolling "end over end" and struck a tree. Murray, not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the SUV.

The vehicle traveled an estimated 1,130 feet after leaving the roadway. The crash was reported to Delaware County emergency dispatchers at 11:49 p.m. Wednesday.

Greene said an autopsy would be conducted Thursday at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie man killed in late-night crash

