PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State led from their first possession and never looked back in a dominating 38-7 victory over Colorado State at Martin Stadium today. Quarterback Cameron Ward threw for four touchdowns in the first half. Two of those went to Donovan Ollie and the other two had De'Zhaun Stribling on the receiving end. Mt. Spokane graduate Kannon Katzer had the fifth touchdown on a fourth quarter rush to put the icing on the cake.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO