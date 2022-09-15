ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

WSU routs Colorado State 38-7 to move to 3-0 on the season

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State led from their first possession and never looked back in a dominating 38-7 victory over Colorado State at Martin Stadium today. Quarterback Cameron Ward threw for four touchdowns in the first half. Two of those went to Donovan Ollie and the other two had De'Zhaun Stribling on the receiving end. Mt. Spokane graduate Kannon Katzer had the fifth touchdown on a fourth quarter rush to put the icing on the cake.
Idaho Vandal Football vs Drake

MOSCOW - On September 17, the Idaho Vandals will host Drake University for college football action. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m.
WSU men's basketball: 5 takeaways from Friday's practice

PULLMAN — Watching a portion of a September basketball practice doesn’t lend itself to definitive team analysis, but it is enough to come away with some quick impressions. Kyle Smith put his 2022-23 Washington State Cougars through their paces Friday as part of the 8-hours-per-week practice window the NCAA allows at this time of year and the takeaways from Cougfan.com were these:
MTP Reports: Idaho church aims to establish a ‘Christian town’

As the topic of separation of church and state become more prominent in the halls of Congress and on the campaign trail, one church in Moscow, Idaho is attempting to establish a Christian town and increase the role religion plays in the public square and everyday life.Sept. 15, 2022.
Pastor seeks to make Moscow, Idaho a ‘Christian town’

In Moscow, Idaho, the fight between Church and State is taking a new turn, as residents there engage in a “cold civil war” over Christ Church — a “muscular, masculine led vision of Christianity” that seeks to turn Moscow into a “Christian town.” NBC News correspondent Anne Thompson traveled to Idaho for Meet the Press Reports.Sept. 15, 2022.
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, September 17, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, September 17, 2022. Comp has a person in the parking lot causing problems, female, she is wearing a red coat on her head, pushing a cart full of items, comp would like her trespassed. ------------------------------------------------- 22-L14493 DUI...
Missing man’s body recovered from Clearwater River

OROFINO, ID. — A body was found in the Clearwater River in Orofino on Wednesday. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing man in the river yelling for help. Deputies from CCSO, the Orofino Police Department and the Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to the scene but could not find anyone.
OROFINO, ID

