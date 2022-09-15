Read full article on original website
KREM
WSU routs Colorado State 38-7 to move to 3-0 on the season
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State led from their first possession and never looked back in a dominating 38-7 victory over Colorado State at Martin Stadium today. Quarterback Cameron Ward threw for four touchdowns in the first half. Two of those went to Donovan Ollie and the other two had De'Zhaun Stribling on the receiving end. Mt. Spokane graduate Kannon Katzer had the fifth touchdown on a fourth quarter rush to put the icing on the cake.
Idaho Vandal Football vs Drake
Idaho Vandal Football vs Drake
MOSCOW - On September 17, the Idaho Vandals will host Drake University for college football action. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m.
WSU men's basketball: 5 takeaways from Friday's practice
PULLMAN — Watching a portion of a September basketball practice doesn’t lend itself to definitive team analysis, but it is enough to come away with some quick impressions. Kyle Smith put his 2022-23 Washington State Cougars through their paces Friday as part of the 8-hours-per-week practice window the NCAA allows at this time of year and the takeaways from Cougfan.com were these:
WSU alum Steve Gleason reveals he is heading to ER for first time in 3-4 years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane-native and WSU football alum Steve Gleason has announced that he is headed to the ER for the first time in 3-4 years. Gleason has been battling ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) since 2011. In his post, Gleason said he hasn't been in the hospital for more than a few hours in five years.
Total Enrollment at Washington State University Drops for Third Consecutive Year
PULLMAN - Washington State University saw its total enrollment drop 7.7% compared to last fall, according to the university. In fall 2022, WSU's systemwide enrollment was 27,539 students, a decrease of 2,304 from last fall. This marks the third consecutive year total enrollment has dipped at WSU. Despite total enrollment...
NBC News
MTP Reports: Idaho church aims to establish a ‘Christian town’
As the topic of separation of church and state become more prominent in the halls of Congress and on the campaign trail, one church in Moscow, Idaho is attempting to establish a Christian town and increase the role religion plays in the public square and everyday life.Sept. 15, 2022.
NBC News
Pastor seeks to make Moscow, Idaho a ‘Christian town’
In Moscow, Idaho, the fight between Church and State is taking a new turn, as residents there engage in a “cold civil war” over Christ Church — a “muscular, masculine led vision of Christianity” that seeks to turn Moscow into a “Christian town.” NBC News correspondent Anne Thompson traveled to Idaho for Meet the Press Reports.Sept. 15, 2022.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, September 17, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, September 17, 2022. Comp has a person in the parking lot causing problems, female, she is wearing a red coat on her head, pushing a cart full of items, comp would like her trespassed. ------------------------------------------------- 22-L14493 DUI...
Kendrick Man Transported to Hospital Following Single Vehicle Rollover on State Highway 99
KENDRICK - On Friday, September 16, 2022 at approximately 07:21 a.m., the Idaho State Police and Latah County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle roll over crash on State Highway 99. According to a release from the Idaho State Police, a 70-year-old Kendrick man was traveling on SH99 when...
Water main break in Pullman causes people to boil water for drinking
PULLMAN, Wash. — A water main break in Pullman caused people to boil their water for drinking Saturday afternoon. Crews from the City of Pullman went to a water main break near Grand Avenue and Center Street working to shut the water off and repair the water system. Crews were asking people in the area to avoid Grand Avenue between...
Pullman City Crews Restoring Water to Residents After Break in Water Main
City crews have restored water service. Water pressure should soon return to homes and businesses, and discolored water should work its way out of the system. As a precaution, city officials are advising residents to boil water until at least Tuesday, September 20. Bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute and let it cool before drinking.
Missing man’s body recovered from Clearwater River
OROFINO, ID. — A body was found in the Clearwater River in Orofino on Wednesday. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing man in the river yelling for help. Deputies from CCSO, the Orofino Police Department and the Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to the scene but could not find anyone.
