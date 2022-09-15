ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Mudslide closes part of SR 20 near Mazama

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WVyXG_0hw9EoTe00

Part of State Route 20 at milepost 173, six miles east of Mazama, was washed out due to massive mudslides caused by wild weather, Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett said on Wednesday.

The highway reopened at around noon on Thursday.

The mudslide was estimated to be at least 300 feet long.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said SR 20 was closed between milepost 134 near the Ross Trailhead and milepost 173 near Mazama due to the slide.

[DOWNLOAD: Free KIRO 7 News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Family with infant are rescued after three days stranded in canyon at Tahoe National Forest

A family hiking with an infant was rescued after spending three days stranded in a steep canyon in a remote California forest, officials said.The parents, along with their 10-year-old, a nine-month-old infant and a dog were hiking in Tahoe National Forest in Northern California when they became stuck.Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said the area, 225 miles northeast of San Francisco, is some of the steepest in the county, which backs onto the Sierra Nevada mountain range.Authorities said the mother came down with heat exhaustion and could not hike out of the remote area to safety.So, the father left the children...
ACCIDENTS
KIRO 7 Seattle

After more than two years, the West Seattle Bridge reopens

In Seattle’s storied history, March 23, 2020, was the beginning of traffic trauma for hundreds of thousands of drivers. The problems started during a routine inspection when crews discovered large-scale cracks in the West Seattle Bridge’s surface. What followed was several months of work to keep the bridge...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
107K+
Followers
130K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy