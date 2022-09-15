Mudslide closes part of SR 20 near Mazama

Part of State Route 20 at milepost 173, six miles east of Mazama, was washed out due to massive mudslides caused by wild weather, Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett said on Wednesday.

The highway reopened at around noon on Thursday.

The mudslide was estimated to be at least 300 feet long.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said SR 20 was closed between milepost 134 near the Ross Trailhead and milepost 173 near Mazama due to the slide.

[DOWNLOAD: Free KIRO 7 News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2022 Cox Media Group