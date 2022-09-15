ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach Bryan Performs Unreleased Song “Deep Satin” Live For The First Time

If you are a lucky soul that gets to witness  Zach Bryan performing an unreleased song at a show… just know I envy you. Zach Bryan laid it down the other week at his show in Franklin, Tennessee. I was scrolling YouTube today, and a video popped up from that night that I hadn’t seen. Sure enough, it’s an unreleased single called “Deep Satin.” And according to the original poster, it’s the first time this song was played live on […] The post Zach Bryan Performs Unreleased Song “Deep Satin” Live For The First Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
