If you are a lucky soul that gets to witness Zach Bryan performing an unreleased song at a show… just know I envy you. Zach Bryan laid it down the other week at his show in Franklin, Tennessee. I was scrolling YouTube today, and a video popped up from that night that I hadn't seen. Sure enough, it's an unreleased single called "Deep Satin." And according to the original poster, it's the first time this song was played live on

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO