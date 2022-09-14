ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."

After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news

The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

NBA Legend Has Advice For Anthony Davis

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers belong to LeBron James. James is the biggest name in basketball and one of the most popular, successful, and greatest NBA stars of all time, therefore he’s going to be the lead player for any team he is a part of.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
New York State
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Shares How He Reacted After He Saw His Lakers Contract: “I’ve Never Seen So Many Zeros In My Life... When I Saw The $120 Million For Seven Years..."

Shaquille O'Neal's NBA career was full of interesting moments. The Big Diesel started off strong with big performances for the Orlando Magic, even helping them reach the 1995 NBA Finals, which they eventually lost against the Hakeem Olajuwon-led Houston Rockets. After his stint with the Magic became a bad situation,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley drawing heavy free-agent interest

Cole Beasley remains a free agent, but a new report suggests that it is not down to a lack of interest from NFL teams. Beasley is drawing “serious interest” from a number of teams, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Beasley has even been personally recruited by head coaches, and it is seen as a matter of time until he joins a team.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Yardbarker

L.A. Discussed Four-Team Deal With Jazz, Knicks & Hornets Before Donovan Mitchell’s Trade To Cavaliers

The Los Angeles Lakers spent the majority of the summer discussing potential Russell Westbrook trades, reaching out to quite a few teams over the summer. The Lakers’ initial Westbrook trade options were believed to have come in the form of potential deals with the Indiana Pacers or Charlotte Hornets. The Kyrie Irving saga then kept the rumor mill running for over a month before L.A. reportedly turned to negotiations with the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz as they negotiated a Donovan Mitchell trade.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Miami Heat Free Agency#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The New York Knicks#The Boston Celtics#Nba
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Takes A Shot At NBA Superstars While Praising Patrick Beverley: "He Plays The Game Like It’s Supposed To Be Played. Not These Dudes Making $200-300 Million And Can’t Play At All.”

Shaquille O'Neal's opinion is well respected around the NBA community, although he often makes some claims that raise eyebrows around the league. The Big Diesel isn't shy to share his opinion with the public, no matter who gets offended by it. More often than not, time proves him right and he's trying to be correct about something again, this time regarding his former team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley issues strong response to latest Russell Westbrook report

It may be time to start checking pigs for wings because we are seeing the day that Patrick Beverley is publicly defending Russell Westbrook. A report from The Athletic this week indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers are pondering the drastic step of moving Westbrook to the bench next year. With Westbrook aging, his abilities declining, and a new head coach in Darvin Ham taking over, it at least seems like a plausible move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Yardbarker

The Milwaukee Bucks Signed A New Player And Then Waived Him

View the original article to see embedded media. The Milwaukee Bucks will play their first regular season game of the 2022-23 NBA season in just 33 days when they face off with the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania. Their first preseason game is in just two weeks when they host the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

NBA Executive Suggests A Trade Between Lakers And Pistons: Russell Westbrook And 2027 First-Round Pick For Kemba Walker, Kelly Olynyk, Alec Burks, And Nerlens Noel

The Los Angeles Lakers are clearly a team that needed to change their roster this off-season to be more competitive. Despite the presence of both LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, the team went 33-49 and missed the play-in tournament. Russell Westbrook is a player that many fans...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy