WBKO
Football Friday Night, 9-16-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We already enter Week 5 of high school football as Mohammad Ahmad and Ana Medina break down some matchups featuring powerhouse teams with title aspirations. Final. Boyle County 35. Bowling Green 21. Final. South Warren 36. Paducah Tilghman 3. Final. Greenwood 28. Logan County 21.
WBKO
KOA Archery Day returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Break out the bow and arrow. Kids of all ages gathered at the KOA Holiday campgrounds in Bowling Green on Saturday for the annual KOA Archery Day. They learned and practiced how to shoot targets for hours early in the morning. Their successful efforts culminated in learning how to shoot a 3-D deer.
WBKO
Hot Rods Win Division Series with Four Home Runs
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dillon Paulson slugged a grand slam as part of a four-homer night as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (2-1, 78-52) clinched the South Atlantic League Divisional Series in a 7-1 victory over the Rome Braves (1-2, 74-54) on Friday evening. The Hot Rods will take on the Aberdeen IronBirds in the first game of the SAL Championship on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark with a 1:05 PM CT first pitch. Tickets start at just $5. Fans can purchase their tickets for Sunday here: https://da6.glitnirticketing.com/daticket/web/stadiumg.php?event_id=413&status_id=2.
WBKO
Hilltoppers Drop Overtime Heartbreaker to Hoosiers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Despite leading for nearly the whole game, WKU could not hold on in the closing minutes as Indiana went on to win, 33-30, in overtime Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The setback dropped the Hilltoppers to 2-1 on the season while Indiana improved to a...
14news.com
Churchill Downs discusses big plans for Ellis Park
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Churchill Downs took some time to speak with us about Thursday’s big announcement. Churchill Downs Senior VP of Corporate Development Jason Sauer says they are buying Ellis Park for $79 million dollars, and they will also spend another $75 million, over the next two years, on the Henderson track and the entertainment venue in Owensboro.
WKU Athletics
Hilltopper Basketball Announces 2022-23 Schedule
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – With 20 Conference USA games and 11 non-conference contests, WKU Hilltopper Basketball announced its full slate including 16 home games, with two exhibitions, and at least two Power Five contests. "Once again, we've got a challenging schedule," said head coach Rick Stansbury. "It provides us...
WBKO
WKU Volleyball Downs Indiana, 3-1
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hilltopper Volleyball team looked to rebound Saturday afternoon as they played host to the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana came out of the gates swinging in set one but the Hilltoppers regrouped and took the final three sets to claim a 3-1 victory. Senior Paige Briggs led the way for the Hilltoppers with 20 kills and 8 digs for 21.5 points.
WBKO
The Hospice of Southern Kentucky’s annual LOTUS Award Gala
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight, Hospice of Southern Kentucky put on their annual LOTUS Award Gala at the Sloan Convention Center. Each year an award is presented to someone who is an “exemplary member to the hospice community.”. Mckinze Willard, the Director or Marketing and Fundraising for Hospice...
WBKO
A Sunny Sunday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday was gorgeous, and Sunday looks great, too. But get set to sweat in the final days of Summer!. Look for lots of sunshine as we close out the weekend. Highs will climb into the upper 80s Sunday afternoon. It gets even warmer in the days ahead, as a massive ridge of high pressure builds over the region. A late-season heat wave gets underway Monday, as we jump into the low 90s. Even mid/upper 90s are likely Wednesday before a weak cold front arrives for the first day of Fall (Thursday), taking the edge off the heat toward week’s end.
WBKO
Second annual “Reuniting After War” BBQ Competition at SOKY Fairgrounds
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The non-profit, volunteer-based organization, Reuniting After War, held their second annual BBQ competition at the Southern Kentucky Fairgrounds in Bowling Green, KY. The competition is held to raise money to reunite veterans with their fellow soldiers they served with during their time in the military....
WBKO
SKYCTC to host 10th Annual Scholarship Scramble
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College will host its tenth annual “Golf Scramble for Student Scholarships” on Friday, Oct. 21 at Crosswinds Golf Course in Bowling Green. The tournament consists of a full round of golf and the cost is $100 per person...
14news.com
New indoor skate park opening in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday, officials with Gift Skateboarding announced a new indoor skate park is coming to Henderson. According to a social media post, the skate park will be located in the Audubon Village shopping center, and is set to open sometime in October. Officials say the new...
14news.com
Tri-State athletes connected for life from Haiti to the gridiron
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jonas and Nicot Burnett are standout athletes on the high school gridiron. Jonas is a senior at Reitz High School. Through the first four weeks of the season as a running back for the Panthers, he’s had 62 carries for 460 yards and seven touchdowns.
WBKO
“Over The Edge for Child Advocacy” fundraiser taking place this weekend at Stadium Park Plaza
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The fifth annual “Over The Edge for Child Advocacy” fundraiser is taking place both today, September 16th, and tomorrow, September 17th, to help raise money for the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center. Around 90 people will be rappelling five stories off the...
14news.com
City of Madisonville hosts Harvest Fest community event
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Madisonville kicked off the beginning of fall with a Community Day event on Saturday. According to a Facebook post, community members gathered at Mahr Park to celebrate the city’s Harvest Fest. The event included music, food, drinks and arts and craft vendors.
WBKO
NAACP State Convention held in Bowling Green for the first time in nearly three decades
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -For the first time in about three decades, all Kentucky NAACP members, are being hosted in Bowling Green at Western Kentucky University. The first in-person breakout sessions since 2019 will be held Friday and Saturday in the Downing Student Union building. They will be talking about...
WBKO
U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green set to temporarily reopen this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The U.S. 31-W Bypass between U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue and E. 15th Avenue is expected to temporarily reopen late Friday night, Sept. 16, as Bowling Green Municipal Utilities s expected to halt work over the weekend. The road in this section is expected to close...
14news.com
OPD: Man arrested after assaulting umpire at little league game
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Owensboro Police Department responded to a Southern Little League baseball game around 6 p.m. for an assault against an umpire. According to a press release, witnesses told officials the victim had been hit by a drunk person. That person was later identified as...
wevv.com
Fireworks festival in Daviess County canceled due to scheduling conflicts
The Independence Bank Fireworks Festival in Daviess County, Kentucky, has been canceled for 2022. Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court have announced that the Independence Bank Fireworks Festival will return on Labor Day in 2023. The inaugural event was scheduled to take place at Panther Creek Park on September...
WBKO
A Very Warm Weekend!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday’s weather was FANTASTIC! Afternoon readings were warm after a cool start. Expect lots more sunshine for the weekend. It’s a weekend packed with lots of outdoor activities across South-Central KY, including Over the Edge for Child Advocacy in BG, the Groove and Glow in Glasgow, and Trashmasters Classic Lakeshore Cleanup at Barren River Lake, among others. The weather will cooperate for ALL events! Expect fair skies to dominate, with mild mornings followed by very warm afternoons for Saturday and Sunday.
Comments / 0