Read full article on original website
Related
Damon Lindelof’s ‘Star Wars’ Project: Justin Britt-Gibson Will Co-Write Script
The project is set after the events of 2019's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ Review: Netflix Anthology Lets 8 Horror Directors Shine
Each episode tells a different horror story from a different filmmaker, to varying results
Zuri Craig, ‘AGT’ Finalist Discovered by Tyler Perry, Dies at 44
The Craig Lewis Band earned a golden buzzer for their performance of Blige's "I'm Goin' Down" in 2015
Joanna Simon, Opera Singer and Sister of Carly Simon, Dies Day Before Death of Other Sister Lucy Simon
Singer/songwriter Carly Simon has sadly lost both her sisters this week: Broadway composer Lucy Simon, 82, died of breast cancer Thursday and retired opera singer Joanna Simon, 84, succumbed to thyroid cancer the day before. Both deaths were confirmed to Deadline on Friday by a source close to the Oscar-...
‘Wendell & Wild’ Review: Jordan Peele x Henry Selick Collaboration Suffers from Jumbled Tones
Selick ("Coraline") would seem to be a perfect pair for Peele, but the (creepy, gorgeous) pieces of their joint effort don't fit together
Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara Join Period Thriller ‘The Island’
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have bagged the two lead roles in Pawel Pawlikowski’s next feature, tentatively titled “The Island,” a period thriller scheduled to start shooting in 2023. The film will be shopped by FilmNation Entertainment to international buyers at the upcoming American Film Market and...
‘The Peripheral’ Review: Chloe Grace Moretz Shines in Gamer-Friendly Sci-Fi Series From ‘Westworld’ Team
The Prime Video series from EPs Jonah Nolan and Lisa Joy is based on the William Gibson novel of the same name
Kanye ‘Ye’ West Documentary Canceled at MRC
The project was already financed and filmed but dropped after the artist's anti-Semitic rants
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry support Will Smith at private screening of his new film 'Emancipation'
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Kenya Barris and Corey Smyth watched the American Civil War movie which Apple previously held due to Smith's controversial Oscars slap.
Carly Simon Mourns Death of 2 Sisters Joanna and Lucy: ‘Their Loss Will Be Long and Haunting’
The pop star is "filled with sorrow" after losing both sisters to cancer one day apart
‘Black Adam’ and ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Prove Star Power Still Has Some Sway at the Box Office
In an IP-driven world, Dwayne Johnson, George Clooney and Julia Roberts helped sell tickets for their respective films. Earlier this year, the wild success of “Top Gun: Maverick” led to a lot of articles in the media hailing Tom Cruise as the last true box office star in an era of Hollywood defined by IP-centric franchises. But this weekend’s box office results showed that’s not entirely true.
‘The Rookie: Feds’ Adds 9 Episodes to Season 1 on ABC
The Niecy Nash-starring procedural now boasts 22 episodes in its inaugural season
Marlon Wayans Takes a Swipe at Cancel Culture, Says Society Needs Movies Like ‘White Chicks’
The actor reflects on his 2004 comedy about two Black FBI agents who go undercover as white women
How VR Can Bring the ‘Reality’ Back to Reality Television | PRO Insight
Yes, virtual worlds can promote authenticity in the unscripted TV genre
Netflix Music Supervisors Seek Unionization Vote With IATSE
Streamer contracts the most music supervisors of any studio in Hollywood
New ‘Star Wars’ Movie in the Works From Damon Lindelof, ‘Ms. Marvel’ Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy
The Emmy-winning "Lost" and "Watchmen" scribe previously worked on the "Star Trek" franchise
‘The School for Good and Evil’ Stars and Director Dissect That Final Battle: ‘Actual Fire Coming Out of the Ceiling’ (Video)
"I go, like, 'I don't even know how you're gonna do that. But if you know how to do it, let's do it,'" Paul Feig told TheWrap
What the ‘Black Adam’ Credits Scene Means for the DCEU
Can you feel that? Yeah, that’s the hierarchy of the DC Extended Universe being upended. At least, according to “Black Adam” star Dwayne Johnson. This long-in-the-works adaptation of the comic book antihero, who began life as a “Shazam!” spin-off, is finally here, and it’s ushering in (potentially) a new phase of movies based on DC properties. (DC admittedly hasn’t had the easiest go of things.)
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0