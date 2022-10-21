ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have bagged the two lead roles in Pawel Pawlikowski’s next feature, tentatively titled “The Island,” a period thriller scheduled to start shooting in 2023. The film will be shopped by FilmNation Entertainment to international buyers at the upcoming American Film Market and...
In an IP-driven world, Dwayne Johnson, George Clooney and Julia Roberts helped sell tickets for their respective films. Earlier this year, the wild success of “Top Gun: Maverick” led to a lot of articles in the media hailing Tom Cruise as the last true box office star in an era of Hollywood defined by IP-centric franchises. But this weekend’s box office results showed that’s not entirely true.
Can you feel that? Yeah, that’s the hierarchy of the DC Extended Universe being upended. At least, according to “Black Adam” star Dwayne Johnson. This long-in-the-works adaptation of the comic book antihero, who began life as a “Shazam!” spin-off, is finally here, and it’s ushering in (potentially) a new phase of movies based on DC properties. (DC admittedly hasn’t had the easiest go of things.)
