Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KUOW
The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on
It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think
In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
Five Of the Most Haunted Cities to Visit in Washington
Some people can't help but try and scare themselves silly during this time of the season, going to haunted houses, watching scary movies, and even staying the night in some haunted places. We will never suggest you stay in a haunted place by yourself unless you're experiencing and know what you're doing. However, if you're looking to find somewhere haunted for a visit, this list is for you.
MyNorthwest.com
Vicious Twitter smear about Bellevue police goes viral: Jason Rantz
An anonymous Twitter account made unsubstantiated claims against Bellevue police officers. Thanks to anti-police activists and blue check mark accounts that willfully ignored the red flags, the claim went viral. A Twitter user named @Heynongman was created in September 2022. His first tweet claimed Bellevue police randomly harassed a black...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
secretseattle.co
A Week Without Driving Is Coming to Seattle
Would you be able to get around Seattle for a week without driving?. This is the question being posed by the Disability Mobility Initiative at Disability Rights Washington. This past summer, Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued a proclamation declaring September 19-25, 2022 the Week Without Driving. If you think you...
5 Crazy Unique Places in Seattle We Really Want to Eat at
We have been searching for new things to do in Seattle, Washington. Our tummies are rumbling and we are hungry and get frustrated trying to find some new place to explore to eat at in Seattle, so we found these five very interesting and unique restaurants in Seattle that we really want to eat and try out their food! Which ones of these five crazy places in Seattle have you eaten at?
The Stranger
Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates
Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
The Stranger
Chinatown Protests “Homelessness Megaplex”
Last week, concerned community members organized a rally in Chinatown-International District’s Hing Hay Park that drew mutual aid activists, NIMBYs, and Republicans to protest the temporary expansion of an existing homeless shelter, the SODO Services Hub, which some fear may bring more unhoused people and crime to the neighborhood.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Stranger
Slog AM: Not Guilty Verdict in Downtown Shooting, Trump Goes Full Mobster, and Trumpy Governors Use Migrants as Props
Jury issues not guilty verdict in downtown shooting: Yesterday, jurors found Marquise Tolliver not guilty of first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree assault that resulted from a shooting on 3rd and Pine in 2020. Although all the shots fired that struck bystanders came from the guns of Tolliver and his co-defendants, Tolliver's attorneys convinced the jury that he acted in self defense when a rival gang member initiated the hostile confrontation. Tolliver's co-defendant will stand trial for the same charges on November 7.
KING-5
Lynnwood is the place to find waffles and ice cream, Korean hot dogs, and gourmet donuts
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Craving a unique treat? Try one of these family-owned spots in Lynnwood!. Seoul HotDog features snacks that are savory and sweet: Korean hot dogs. "Once you have it, you're never going back to the normal style,” said owner “AJ” A Ram Jung. Just...
Washington seeing signs of more stable, but still pricey housing market
SEATTLE — Washingtonians looking to buy homes may see a more amenable market than earlier in 2022, but they’ll also face the expense of 30-year fixed mortgage rates at a 14-year-high. Some experts say rising mortgage rates have reduced the number of buyers battling for a limited supply...
KING-5
Pho, 40 self-serve taps and seafood featured at new SoDo restaurant
SEATTLE — The first thing you notice in Vinason Pho Kitchen, a new casual Vietnamese restaurant in the Seattle's Stadium District, is the self-serve beer wall with 40 taps. Those over 21 can serve themselves from the taps, which sell beer, White Claw, wine and kombucha by the ounce.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Security line at Sea-Tac International Airport 2.5 hours long, wrapping inside parking garage
Travelers leaving for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Sunday may want to leave several hours earlier Sunday, as security lines are into the parking garage, double-backing several times. According to tweets from travelers, the wait is about 2.5 hours. The official @flySEA account said wait times are at “challenging levels,” with...
Tukwila voters to decide on proposed $3 minimum wage increase
TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila voters will decide in November on a measure that would raise the city's minimum wage to more than $17/hour, in line with those set for neighboring Seattle and SeaTac. Currently, the statewide minimum wage is set at $14.49/hour, while the Seattle minimum wage stands at...
Dive expert weighs in on recovery plan for seaplane in Mutiny Bay
Seattle, WA. – The NTSB and Navy have announced a recovery plan for the seaplane that crashed in Mutiny Bay in early September. Ten people were killed in the crash and only one body has been recovered. KIRO 7 spoke with Doug Bishop, the lead diver for Adventures with...
3 New Highly Anticipated Nordstrom Rack Stores Will Open in Oregon and Washington
Exciting news coming out of Yakima and Union Gap as Valley Mall will soon have its own Nordstrom Rack. 3 new locations have been announced for Oregon and Washington. How Many New Nordstrom Rack Stores Will Open In Oregon And Washington?. In a press release issued by Nordstroms, the new...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myedmondsnews.com
Can you name this place in Edmonds?
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters. This is so we can...
sunset.com
This Bucket List Train Ride Is Back – Here’s What to See en Route
One of the West’s most spectacular train routes, known as the Amtrak Cascades, which runs from Seattle up to Vancouver, was sadly suspended during the pandemic due to border-crossing restrictions. But, much to travelers’ delight it will reopen service on Sept. 26, with the caveat that the impending Amtrak strike doesn’t linger and hinder service, of course. The first train to Vancouver will depart Seattle at 7:45 a.m., stopping at five cities along the way, and arrive in Vancouver at 11:45 a.m.
seattleschools.org
ORCA Cards 2022-2023
The district is no longer managing ORCA cards for students. Student ORCA cards issued to Seattle Public Schools students in the 2021-22 school year will continue working through 2022-23, even if there is an expiration date printed on the back. Please register your ORCA card by June 30, 2023. If...
Rescuers called to car submerged in Lake Washington
SEATTLE — Dive teams with the Seattle Fire Department were called to Lake Washington for a car that was submerged in the water on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded before 3 p.m. to the 7400 block of Sandpoint Way Northeast near Magnuson Park. Rescuers searched the car that was under...
97 Rock
Pasco WA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1