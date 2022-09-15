Easton man charged with attempted poisoning, assault

Related
foxbaltimore.com
Fatal Carroll County hit and run suspect in custody
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Officers in Carroll County arrested a suspect in a fatal hit and run. According to police, at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the scene of a hit and run near Trevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road. Police said the victim was struck by...
WGMD Radio
Harrington Man Charged for Assault, Drugs & Weapons in Easton
A Harrington man has been arrested after a call for a domestic assault at the Galloway Meadows Apartments in Easton. Easton Police responding to the call learned the suspect may be in possession of a firearm. Officers found 22 year old Aaron Bury of Harrington in a wooded area near the apartment complex – he was arrested without incident and found in possession of a loaded 9mm pistol as well as marijuana packaged for sale. Bury is charged with assault as well as drug and weapons offenses and is being held at the Talbot Detention Center.
WMDT.com
Vehicle crashes and burns after police pursuit is called off in Sussex County
MILTON, Del. – Delaware State Police (DSP) are investigating a pursuit turned fiery crash. Sunday afternoon, DSP troopers engaged in a pursuit resulting from a theft investigation, police say. The pursuit was later called off. However, police tell 47 ABC the suspect vehicle crashed in the area of Route 1 and Broadkill Bridge. Police say three suspects are currently in custody.
WTOP
Anne Arundel Co. police officer shoots, kills allegedly armed man
Police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, said that an officer shot and killed an armed man during the predawn hours Saturday. The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. at a home on Sands Road in Harwood, Corporal Chris Anderson told WTOP. Anne Arundel County police officers responded to a call at...
foxbaltimore.com
Woman arrested, charged with attempted murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was arrested in connection to a shooting earlier this month. According to police, on September 8, 2022 a 31-year-old man was shot in the chest near Chapel Street in East Baltimore. He was taken to a local hospital where he is still being treated...
Midday Shooter At Large After Teen Found With Shot Outside Baltimore Apartment Building: Police
Police have launched an investigation following a midday shooting in Maryland that left a teen hospitalized, authorities announced. Shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, officers from the Baltimore Police Department’s Eastern District responded to the 1500 block of Ward Court to investigate a reported shooting, officials said.
Motorcyclist Ejected From Three-Wheel Bike In I-695 Baltimore Crash Dies: State Police
A motorcyclist died at a Maryland hospital after crashing his ride into a concrete barrier on I-695 in Baltimore County. Dundalk resident Bernard James Moll, Jr., 65, was driving on the inner loop of I-695 near Chesaco Avenue in Baltimore shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 when he lost control and crashed, according to state police.
WGMD Radio
Dover PD Investigating Early Morning Shooting
A Dover man was injured after a shooting early this morning in the area of South New and West Reed Streets. Dover Police responded to Bayhealth Kent Campus just before 5am, however the 23 year old victim was uncooperative and provided no information or a suspect description. Police did locate several spent shell casings at the scene of the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
WMDT.com
Dorchester Co. man facing attempted murder charges following arson
MADISON, Md. – A Dorchester County man has been arrested after officials say he intentionally set his own home on fire. Just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Deputy State Fire Marshals and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4658 White Marsh Road following a reported house fire. It took firefighters from the Madison and surrounding departments 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.
Wbaltv.com
3 teenagers arrested, guns seized after pursuit in city ends in Baltimore County
TIMONIUM, Md. — Three teenagers were arrested and three guns were seized Friday afternoon after a police pursuit started in Baltimore City and ended in Baltimore County, police said. City police said two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody around 12:13 p.m., and police seized...
Maryland State Police investigating non-fatal vehicle shooting in Cecil County
Maryland State Police are searching for the person involved in a vehicle shooting in Cecil County today.
Nottingham MD
Dundalk man killed in fatal motorcycle crash on I-695
BALTIMORE, MD—Police say a Dundalk man was killed in a motorcycle crash on I-695 in Baltimore County on Saturday afternoon. At just before 4:30 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on the inner loop of I-695 prior to Chesaco Avenue. According to crash...
Howard County Police are investigating deadly hit and run
police are investigating a hit-and-run in Laurel that killed a pedestrian. Police are looking for a Ford Explorer.
High-speed police chase through Baltimore City, county ends in 3 arrests
BALTIMORE -- A high-speed chase ended in three people arrested on I-83 north Friday afternoon in Baltimore County.Chopper 13 is over the scene. The pursuit appears to have begun before noon in southeast Baltimore City as police chased a blue sedan. The car sped through the city to the outer loop of I-695 West, evading police by weaving through traffic and driving on the shoulder. The car then entered I-83 north, where it appeared to blow a tire, and the suspects bailed out. "Once it got onto 83 we saw somebody throw what looked like a gun out the window," Captain Nate of Chopper 13 said. "When the chase stopped the people got out of the car and jumped into the opposite lane of traffic.Police were able to chase down the suspects as southbound traffic slowed to a halt almost immediately. All three suspects appear to have been apprehended. Captain Nate said the item thrown out of the car appears to have been recovered. This is a developing story and will be updated.
Wbaltv.com
16-year-old boy shot Saturday afternoon in east Baltimore
A teenager was shot Saturday afternoon in east Baltimore, police said. City police said officers were called just before 1 p.m.to the 1500 block of Ward Court, where a 16-year-old boy was suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Anyone with information is asked...
WTOP
Laurel man arrested in deadly Prince George’s County shooting
Police have arrested a man tied to a deadly shooting last month in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Rudis Alfaro, 29, of Laurel, is charged with shooting and killing of Irvin Paredes, 30, of Langley Park. He’s being charged with first- and second-degree murder along with additional charges. Prince...
WBOC
Victim Dies After Brutal Beating at Georgetown Royal Farms
GEORGETOWN, De. - Delaware State Police say the victim who was assaulted with a baseball bat at a Royal Farms convenience store in Georgetown last week has died. Troopers say the case has now been handed over to the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit and upgraded charges are now pending against the suspect, 24 year-old Kevin Shorter of Georgetown.
High-speed police chase ends on I-83
Three juveniles inside a stolen car led police on a high-speed chase from Dundalk to Timonium that ended with their arrests on I-83.
WMDT.com
Man dies in Harrington crash, police investigating
HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating an early morning fatal crash in Harrington. Shortly after 6 a.m., police say a Ford pickup truck being driven by a 64-year-old man was traveling northbound on Prospect Church Road and had passed the intersection of Hammondtown Road. For unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted off the roadway and hit a private residence, followed by a wooden clothesline post and a tree.
Nottingham MD
Reward offered for information on fatal shooting in northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD—Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a reward for information after a man was killed in northeast Baltimore earlier this month. At just before 8:45 p.m. on September 10, Mohammed Seid was shot and killed in the 4800-block of Moravia Road (21206). Anyone with information on this...
