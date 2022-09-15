ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville hit-and-run suspect leaves license plate imprint on car he hit, later arrested

By Marlee Ginter
 3 days ago

Vehicles crash impact leaves license plate imprint on back of other car 02:14

ROSEVILLE — The dinner time rush along Roseville parkway at Creekside Ridge Drive can get crowded—and sometimes ... dangerous.

But when a Ford 250 truck rear-ended a BMW sedan, and the driver took off...he left an unbelievable piece of evidence behind.

Rob Baquera with the Roseville Police Department says—when that F-250 hit the sedan, it left an indentation on the license plate.

"When you look at a sedan and then the bumper of a large truck, you really are having the perfect meeting of a spot for an imprint where the license plate is," said Baquera.

That was enough to lead police to the suspect—33-year-old Demitry Mediucho.

When asked how that was possible and if the license plate would be backward, Baquera said, "It would be. As it is stamped on the vehicle, the license plate would have to be transposed, and then from there, taking a stab at seeing if we can recreate those numbers and those digits."

Officers went to the address listed on the license plate's registration—finding both the Ford pickup and Mediucho—arresting him for felony hit and run and suspicion of drunken driving.

