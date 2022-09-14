Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Michigan Veteran Gets 5 Years for Fraud Over Faked Injuries
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan veteran has been sentenced to five years in prison after investigators who followed him discovered he had faked injuries that allowed him to claim more than $260,000 in federal benefits. Joseph Gray, 53, of Lawton repeatedly claimed he had lost the use...
Missing Woman Found Dead After Southern California Mudslides
YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth...
Despite Court Ruling, Formosa Plans to Build Louisiana Plastics Plant
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Formosa Plastics Group still intends to build and operate a massive plastic and petrochemical plant proposed for Louisiana, the company said on Thursday, despite a judge's decision to revoke its state air permits. FG LA, a unit of Formosa, said in a statement that it "intends to explore...
18 Top Romantic Getaways in New York State
It's nearly impossible not to find love in a state that has served as the backdrop for so many romantic films, spanning "Dirty Dancing" in the Catskills to the countless classics – think "Annie Hall," "When Harry Met Sally," "You've Got Mail" – set in New York City. In popular sitcom "The Office," Pam and Jim tie the knot beneath Niagara Falls, otherwise known as the "Honeymoon Capital of the World."
US Prison Guard Convicted in WVa of Lying About Inmate Abuse
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A federal correctional officer in West Virginia has been convicted of lying to an investigator about inmate abuse. A jury in U.S. District Court in Clarksburg found William Lewis guilty on Tuesday of two counts of making a false statement to a federal agent. Lewis...
Witness Questioned About Jones Criticism of Sandy Hook Trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who is on trial in Connecticut for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax, continued Friday to describe the proceedings as a “kangaroo court” from his Infowars studio in Texas. Jones' commentary became a focus of testimony on...
