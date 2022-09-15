Read full article on original website
SFGate
Bidens among thousands paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II
LONDON (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden paid his respects at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin on Sunday as thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of officials made final preparations for the queen's state funeral — a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years.
SFGate
Order of Service for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
LONDON (AP) — Here is the order of service for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, which will take place at 11 a.m. BST (6 a.m. EDT, 1000 GMT) in Westminster Abbey on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022":. The service is conducted by The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle MBE, Dean...
U.K.・
Timeline of Queen Elizabeth II's death
Here is a timeline of Queen Elizabeth II's death, including her final days and the aftermath of her passing aged 96, after more than 70 years on the throne. - September 7 - Her final public statement, as queen of Canada, is a message of condolence for victims of a fatal stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan.
Britain and the world say farewell to Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest on Monday, after a grand state funeral attended by leaders from around the world, and a historic last ceremonial journey through the packed streets of London. On Monday, more than 2,000 people, including heads of state from US President Joe Biden to Japan's reclusive Emperor Naruhito, will pack Westminster Abbey, the imposing location for royal coronations, marriages and funerals for more than 1,000 years.
U.K.・
